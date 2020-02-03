India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2020 Semi-final Match online
When and where to watch India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semi-final in Potchefstroom
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA West Indies Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Nigeria Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs AUS India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 74 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs SCO Scotland Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs CAN Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 95 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs JPN England Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs NIG Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 233 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG England Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE South Africa Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 23 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs JPN Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW England Women tied with Australia Women (England Women win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW Vs INDW India Women beat England Women by 5 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Zimbabwe drew with Sri Lanka
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 5th, 2020, 07:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs OMA - Feb 5th, 2020, 09:45 AM IST
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW vs GERW - Feb 4th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW vs GERW - Feb 5th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 6th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs PAK - Feb 4th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA vs AFG - Feb 5th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ vs BAN - Feb 6th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI vs AUS - Feb 7th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi Election 2020: Ballimaran and Matia Mahal, Asia's biggest hub for tools and machine parts, remain awash in trash, neglect and crime
-
Jamia shooter's age row: CBSE certificate shows him as 'minor', EC document shows he's registered voter since April 2019
-
BoJack Horseman season 6 bows out with two weddings, an (almost) funeral, and a poignant farewell
-
How cultural-political vision of BJP, RSS for new India is coded in Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech
-
Coronavirus epidemic: Toll rises to 360 in China, confirmed cases surge to nearly 17,200; Wuhan sets up makeshift hospital in 10 days
-
Purvanchali community holds key to AAP's success in Delhi polls, but BJP's latest surge will worry Kejriwal and Co
-
Australian Open 2020: With hard-fought victory over Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic shows what he does best
-
Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak team's #WontBuyWontSell campaign tells only half the story of acid attacks in India
-
Hyderabad exhibition shows a bygone Kashmir and its people, as captured through RC Mehta's lens
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12436
|265
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7328
|244
Cricket fans will be up for a treat when India and their arch-rivals Pakistan square off in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 semi-final 1 clash. This will be the tenth time both the countries’ respective youth sides meet in the U-19 World Cup, with Pakistan having won five of the previous nine meetings.
Ravi Bishnoi features in the top-10 wicket-takers’ list with 11 scalps. ICC Media
The last time the two teams met in the global tournament was not too long back and was at the exact same stage –The semi-finals in 2018. The Boys in Blue rode on Subhman Gill’s century to register a total of 272-9 in Christchurch, and Ishan Porel ran riot during Pakistan’s run chase to finish with four wickets as the Boys in Green were bundled out for just 69 runs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been India’s top-scorer in this edition, amassing 207 runs with three fifties to his name.
Meanwhile, leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi has impressed with his brilliant bowling in the tournament so far. He features in the top-10 wicket-takers’ list with 11 scalps, which includes two four-wicket hauls.
Abbas Afridi has been the top performer for Pakistan, with nine wickets so far.
Both India and Pakistan are unbeaten in the tournament so far. The bowlers played a crucial role in India’s quarter-final victory over Australia with Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh up picking four and three wickets each. Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir Khan and Mohammad Huraira did the star turn for Pakistan in their last-eight win over Afghanistan with three wickets and an unbeaten knock of 64. It will be a clash of pace attacks between the two sides and it will be fascinating to see which one comes out on top.
Ahead of the high-profile semi-final clash, here’s when and where to watch and follow the contest:
When will India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semi-final match take place?
The India vs Pakistan match will take place on 4 February, 2020.
Where will the match be played?
The India vs Pakistan fixture will be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
What time does the match begin?
The India vs Pakistan fixture will begin at 1.30 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 1 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 03, 2020 17:56:42 IST
Also See
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Atharva Ankolekar, Kartik Tyagi and 10 overs that turned the fate of India-Australia quarter-final
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Kartik Tyagi's sensational spell rips apart Australian top-order as India storm into semi-final with big win
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: India's Kartik Tyagi to Australia's Sam Fanning, a look at potential future stars