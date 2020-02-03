Cricket fans will be up for a treat when India and their arch-rivals Pakistan square off in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 semi-final 1 clash. This will be the tenth time both the countries’ respective youth sides meet in the U-19 World Cup, with Pakistan having won five of the previous nine meetings.

The last time the two teams met in the global tournament was not too long back and was at the exact same stage –The semi-finals in 2018. The Boys in Blue rode on Subhman Gill’s century to register a total of 272-9 in Christchurch, and Ishan Porel ran riot during Pakistan’s run chase to finish with four wickets as the Boys in Green were bundled out for just 69 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been India’s top-scorer in this edition, amassing 207 runs with three fifties to his name.

Meanwhile, leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi has impressed with his brilliant bowling in the tournament so far. He features in the top-10 wicket-takers’ list with 11 scalps, which includes two four-wicket hauls.

Abbas Afridi has been the top performer for Pakistan, with nine wickets so far.

Both India and Pakistan are unbeaten in the tournament so far. The bowlers played a crucial role in India’s quarter-final victory over Australia with Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh up picking four and three wickets each. Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir Khan and Mohammad Huraira did the star turn for Pakistan in their last-eight win over Afghanistan with three wickets and an unbeaten knock of 64. It will be a clash of pace attacks between the two sides and it will be fascinating to see which one comes out on top.

Ahead of the high-profile semi-final clash, here’s when and where to watch and follow the contest:

When will India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semi-final match take place?

The India vs Pakistan match will take place on 4 February, 2020.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs Pakistan fixture will be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs Pakistan fixture will begin at 1.30 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.