India women vs Pakistan women Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: India off to a slow start after opting to bat

India vs Pakistan, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Mandhana miscues while going for a wild slog down the ground off Amin, and is lucky to escape a dismissal as Bismah Maroof fails to get to the ball while running in the opposite direction from mid off. A single and a brace off the next two deliveries, with four coming from the over.

Preview: India will begin their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign on Sunday with a high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India have been runners-up on two occasions — in 2005 and 2017 — and are aiming to go one better this time. This will be the last World Cup for cricket greats Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj, and that should serve as an extra motivation for the Women In Blue to get their hands on the world title.

An India-Pakistan clash always attracts a lot of attention but both the captains played down the hype around the game and said their focus would be to start their campaigns on a good note.

“I think as a team we are excited to get into the World Cup and starting our campaign tomorrow. It's the first game, we are not looking at it as it’s Pakistan we are playing against, we're looking at a team which has come prepared and we are equally prepared to put our best foot forward and we want to set a momentum going into the tournament, so that's how we look at our first game," India captain Mithali said ahead of the match.

“Every time we play a World Cup, every game is very different - different locations, different conditions, different opponent.

“We've tried to give everybody a go in the warm-up game, so that everybody gets into the rhythm, they form the core players - and for tomorrow's game I think all of them have been watching the first opening game and everybody has their set plans.”

Even as India go in as favourites, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof is hoping to put up a good show.

“We haven’t lived up to the mark yet - we have spoken about that, we haven’t scored much as the top order should, and we are hoping that in this World Cup as a batting unit, we can put up a good show,” she said.

“We have improved as a fast-bowling unit, especially Diana [Baig] and Fatima Sana have come far and I think we have gelled together. It's just that we have the right combination in our bowling that all the bowlers complement each other and it's just the batting.

“We're looking forward that if we can put up a good show in the batting, our bowling can do well.”

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs Pakistan Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match:

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan take place?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, 6 March, 2022.

What is the venue for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan start?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

Pakistan: Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu.

