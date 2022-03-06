Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India women vs Pakistan women Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: India off to a slow start after opting to bat

Pakistan Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Pakistan Women Vs India Women At Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 06 March, 2022

06 March, 2022
Starts 06:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India Women

India Women

37/1 (10.2 ov)

Match 4
Pakistan Women

Pakistan Women

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India Women Pakistan Women
37/1 (10.2 ov) - R/R 3.58

Play In Progress

Smriti Mandhana - 20

Deepti Sharma - 8

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Smriti Mandhana Batting 23 39 1 1
Deepti Sharma Batting 12 18 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Nida Dar 1 0 9 0
Fatima Sana 0.2 0 4 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 4/1 (3)

29 (29) R/R: 3.95

Shafali Verma 0(6) S.R (0)

b Diana Baig
India women vs Pakistan women Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: India off to a slow start after opting to bat

India women vs Pakistan women Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: India off to a slow start after opting to bat

07:02 (IST)

After 9 overs,India Women 24/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 15 , Deepti Sharma 7)

Deepti collects a brace off a square drive first ball, and follows it up with a single. Mandhana crunches a drive two balls later, but is intercepted at cover. Mandhana swings her arms again in the final delivery, but isn’t able to clear the circle. Three from the over.

06:59 (IST)

After 8 overs,India Women 21/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 15 , Deepti Sharma 4)

Mandhana miscues while going for a wild slog down the ground off Amin, and is lucky to escape a dismissal as Bismah Maroof fails to get to the ball while running in the opposite direction from mid off. A single and a brace off the next two deliveries, with four coming from the over.

06:56 (IST)

After 7 overs,India Women 17/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 12 , Deepti Sharma 3)

Another excellent over from Baig, this time the seamer collecting her first maiden as Deepti Sharma blocks her way through the over. India scoring at less than three-an-over at the moment.

06:51 (IST)

After 6 overs,India Women 17/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 12 , Deepti Sharma 3)

Misfield at cover allows Mandhana to set off for an easy single in the third delivery of the over. Deepti follows suit next ball, working the ball through the on side. Two from the over.

06:48 (IST)

After 5 overs,India Women 15/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 11 , Deepti Sharma 2)

FOUR! That should get her going! Mandhana leans into the delivery and clips the ball through the midwicket region at the start of Baig’s third over, collecting the first boundary of the innings. Baig oversteps three balls later, and Mandhana gets a top-edge off a short delivery, the ball landing safely near fine leg to allow her a brace. She collects a single next ball, before all-rounder Deepti Sharma gets off the mark with a brace off the final delivery. 10 from the over.

06:46 (IST)

After 4 overs,India Women 5/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 4 , Deepti Sharma 0)

Another tidy over from spinner Amin, with just one coming from it as Mandhana collects a single off the fourth delivery.

06:42 (IST)

After 3 overs,India Women 4/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 3 , Deepti Sharma 0)

Shafali Verma is on strike for the first time in this over. Good piece of fielding by Fatima Sana at midwicket after Verma clips a low full toss through that region. Verma plays a similar shot next ball, only to be intercepted at mid on this time. Baig fires one far down the leg side in the final delivery for it to be called a wide. Baig ends the over on a successful note by dismissing Verma for a duck.

06:40 (IST)
wkt

BOWLED! Diana Baig gets the early breakthrough! Verma misses completely while looking to heave towards the midwicket region, and ends up getting her leg stump rattled. She departs for a six-ball duck, as India lose their first wicket with just four on the board. IND 4/1

Verma b Baig 0(6)

06:35 (IST)

After 2 overs,India Women 3/0 ( Smriti Mandhana 3 , Shafali Verma 0)

Left-arm spinner Anam Amin starts off from the other end with a solitary slip in place. She starts off tidily with a maiden.

06:33 (IST)

After 1 over,India Women 3/0 ( Smriti Mandhana 3 , Shafali Verma 0)

Mandhana opens her account with a brace, steering the ball behind square in the second delivery. Baig’s getting some nice shape early on, getting the ball to jag back into the stumps in the fourth delivery. Swing and a miss by Smriti in the penultimate delivery. She keeps the strike with a single off the last delivery.

06:40 (IST)

BOWLED! Diana Baig gets the early breakthrough! Verma misses completely while looking to heave towards the midwicket region, and ends up getting her leg stump rattled. She departs for a six-ball duck, as India lose their first wicket with just four on the board. IND 4/1

Verma b Baig 0(6)
06:12 (IST)

Teams:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan: Javeria Khan, Sidra Amin, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nushra Sandhu, Anam Amin
06:09 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Mithali Raj opts to bat

India vs Pakistan, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Mandhana miscues while going for a wild slog down the ground off Amin, and is lucky to escape a dismissal as Bismah Maroof fails to get to the ball while running in the opposite direction from mid off. A single and a brace off the next two deliveries, with four coming from the over.

Preview: India will begin their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign on Sunday with a high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India have been runners-up on two occasions — in 2005 and 2017 — and are aiming to go one better this time. This will be the last World Cup for cricket greats Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj, and that should serve as an extra motivation for the Women In Blue to get their hands on the world title.

An India-Pakistan clash always attracts a lot of attention but both the captains played down the hype around the game and said their focus would be to start their campaigns on a good note.

“I think as a team we are excited to get into the World Cup and starting our campaign tomorrow. It's the first game, we are not looking at it as it’s Pakistan we are playing against, we're looking at a team which has come prepared and we are equally prepared to put our best foot forward and we want to set a momentum going into the tournament, so that's how we look at our first game," India captain Mithali said ahead of the match.

“Every time we play a World Cup, every game is very different - different locations, different conditions, different opponent.

“We've tried to give everybody a go in the warm-up game, so that everybody gets into the rhythm, they form the core players - and for tomorrow's game I think all of them have been watching the first opening game and everybody has their set plans.”

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof with Mithali Raj, her Indian counterpart. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

India women vs Pakistan women Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022

Even as India go in as favourites, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof is hoping to put up a good show.

“We haven’t lived up to the mark yet - we have spoken about that, we haven’t scored much as the top order should, and we are hoping that in this World Cup as a batting unit, we can put up a good show,” she said.

“We have improved as a fast-bowling unit, especially Diana [Baig] and Fatima Sana have come far and I think we have gelled together. It's just that we have the right combination in our bowling that all the bowlers complement each other and it's just the batting.

“We're looking forward that if we can put up a good show in the batting, our bowling can do well.”

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs Pakistan Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match:

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan take place?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, 6 March, 2022.

What is the venue for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan start?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

Pakistan: Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu.

Click here for our full coverage of the 2022 Women's World Cup

Updated Date: March 06, 2022 07:00:31 IST

