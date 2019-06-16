Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Will India extend their all-win World Cup record against the traditional rivals, or will Pakistan spring a surprise in Manchester? Stay tuned for latest updates and scores.

Partial sunshine in Manchester, but intermittent showers expected through the day, which means there is a possibility of a curtailed game. Fans, however, will wish for a full 50-over match-up, and why not? This is a match whose build-up started a year before, and nothing short of a full match will do justice to the hype. That said, here's Manchester's weather report .

India versus Pakistan is a match between a team built upon a systemic revolution, one that has followed the zeitgeist and remained at the head of it, against a team that only now seems to be waking up to the fact that the world has passed them by. Read Hassan Cheema's preview here .

While Pakistan will seek to find new heroes, India will breathe hard in their own dressing room. They know a repeat of Champions Trophy final could happen — all the chatter stops outside the boundary ropes, no equations, no past records, nothing else matters, and Kohli — as captain — only realised it all too well in 2017. Read Chetan Narula's pre-match analysis here .

Virat Kohli once again will be a vital cog in India’s batting line-up especially in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan as his average in ODI wins against Pakistan is the second highest among players who've scored 400-plus runs against them in ODIs. Here's Umang Pabari's statistical preview of the big clash.

There are going to many mini battles in the big India-Pakistan battle. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul vs Mohammad Amir, Virat Kohli vs Wahab Riaz are just few of them to name. Y ash Jha brings to us the key battles to watch out for.

Pitch report : I think it is one of those ground where you do not care what you do. It is dry and the toss will be decitated by the rain around and teams will look to bowl first. It is an even surface Dry underneath, but on top there's a hint of moisture. Get through the new ball and both teams can capitalise, reckons Michael Clarke

It's the big one. The biggest spectacle in world cricket... it's India. It's Pakistan. It's blue. It's green. It's the arch rivalry. It is mad outside the ground, it is house full inside. It doesn't get bigger than this.

Out correspondent Jigar Mehta is outside the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester capturing the mood of the fans ahead of the mega clash. Click here to watch the frenzied environment from Manchester.

TOSS: Sarfaraz Ahmed wins the toss and Pakistan will bowl first against India

India bring in Vijay Shankar in place of injured Shikhar Dhawan. KL Rahul to open with Rohit Sharma.

India will be gunning to go here after the washout against New Zealand.

It is also cloudy here. Sun was out for a bit, but has disappeared since then. But the rain is holding. Both teams out for warm-ups. Looks like Vijay Shankar for Shikhar Dhawan the only change. No Shami as expected.

Sarfaraz Ahmed: We want to bowl first. It is raining and conditions are good for bowling. We have quality spinners and we have backed them today. We are not thinking about 6-0.

Virat Kohli: We would have bowled first as well. The pitch looks really nice. We will be in good position if we bat well. That's the kind of attention this game brings but once you enter the field it is all about playing your game. We have been playing good cricket and we don't want to tinker much with the team combination.

Pakistan win the toss and opt to bowl. This is what they would have wanted with overcast conditions around. Amir, swinging ball, India's top-order. That's pretty much the equation of this game. India have a mountain to climb already. KL Rahul will be key.

Just the one change for India confirmed then. Vijay Shankar in. Solid batsman says Virat Kohli.

Here are some more images sent by our correspondent Jigar Mehta capturing the mood outside the stadium in Manchester.

Some bonhomie was also spotted among the fans of both sides ahead of the match.

Time for national anthems. First of Pakistan followed by India's as we are moments away from the encounter.

Time for live action! KL Rahul walks out to the middle with Rohit Sharma to open India's innings. Mohammad Amir to bowl the first over. #FingersCrossed

Here we go. Hold on to your hats. It could be a bumpy ride. It's the biggest thing in sport, it's India v Pakistan. What an atmosphere, what a contest we have in store. Full house, singing, dancing, cheering.

Amir on the money from beginning but Rahul dealt with the first over confidently. You can see what Amir is trying to do. Angling the ball way from the batsman from a good length, hoping for a poke. Maiden over to begin the proceedings at OT. We are expecting some Test cricket stuff here for a while.

FOUR! Inside-edge and four. Hasan Ali got the ball to nip back in from length as it took Rohit's inside-edge and ran down to fine leg boundary

It is hard not to get caught up in all the hype of this clash #INDvsPAK . Let’s home it is an absolute thriller 🙏🏽 #CWC19

There is no where you can hide!

Hasan Ali, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. Rohit Sharma gets going with an inside-edge four. Lucky that he didn't chop that onto the stumps. The nip backer from length took the inside edge and went over the leg stump to fine leg fence. A double and treble as well for the opener with flick shots on leg. Nine off the over.

A cricketing rivalry that transcends beyond the realms of 22 yards will be reignited when India and Pakistan square off in a World Cup encounter that could have fascinating sub-plots with Rain Gods threatening an anti-climactic twist.

The escalating cross-border tensions between the two neighbouring nations add to the intrigue with KL Rahul's technique being tested by Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz's skills finding more than a match in a colossus like Virat Kohli.

Even if they feel that it's just another game, perhaps all players in their hearts know that this is a special match even if at times the reason in purely non-cricketing.

No wonder, Sachin Tendulkar urges Indian batsmen to be more aggressive against a skillful Amir unlike 2017 Champions Trophy while skipper Kohli speaks about having an "ideal mindset" even if the first-timers may find the "occasion intimidating".

The narrative of Indo-Pak duel is such that irrespective of whether it is a World Cup game or not, it creates heroes or villains for life in the eyes of fans.

On the field, Amir's first spell will certainly keep his team interested after a brilliant performance against Australia. Rahul and Rohit, both of whom have minimal footwork in the beginning of an innings, will try to be more assertive.

Kohli has always enjoyed a fabulous track record against Pakistan, having scored a hundred in the 2015 game at Adelaide.

A hundred is due and Indian captain's sense of occasion makes him a big contender for a three-figure mark.

It will be a test of temperament for the youngsters like Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who have hardly bowled to the world's best batsman.

The Old Trafford looks good for batting even though conditions will aid both seam and swing.

India's middle-order will have a role to play in the game. Dinesh Karthik's experience was supposedly the choice of the team management in the last game but that was factoring in a curtailed game.

In case of a full game, Vijay Shankar could be the No 4 if India wants a few overs of seam-up stuff from him or else stick to Karthik, who has more experience of pressure situations.

The seaming conditions and Pakistan's comfort against spinners might prompt Kohli to drop one among Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav and go for Mohammed Shami, who could be devastating in these conditions.

Jasprit Bumrah will have a score to settle against Fakhar Zaman, bowling against whom, the last thing he would want is to overstep.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar would like to bowl that probing off-stump line which can keep opposition best bet Babar Azam at bay.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs Pakistan match:

When will India vs Pakistan match take place?

The India vs Pakistan match will take place on 16 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs Pakistan fixture will be played in Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs Pakistan fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Squads:

India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan(injured), Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan Team Players: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

