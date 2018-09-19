15:55 (IST)

How UAE has geared up for India vs Pakistan!

Our Man Joy Chakravarthy gives a sneak-peek from Dubai.

Match tickets seem to be more valuable than water in the desert. As of Wednesday afternoon, just a handful of VIP Lounge tickets remained, selling for Dirham 6,000 (approximately Rs 1,18,000). Everything else was gone, apparently within a couple of hours of the ticket sales opening.

This, despite the fact that the pricing for the group match was at par with that of the final (also sold out), which will be played on Friday, 28 September.

Stadium tickets for other group matches started at Dh 45 (Rs 890 for general admission), going up to Dh 275 (Rs 5,450) for platinum seats. For the India-Pakistan match, it started at Dh 150 (Rs 2,975) and went up to Dh 750 (Rs 14,870).

Local media has reported that scalpers were selling the Dh 150 general admission tickets for nearly four times the price.

One fan who managed to get a ticket was Sandeep Kapur, hailing from Ludhiana.

“I am definitely among the lucky few. India-Pakistan matches go just beyond competition between two teams. It is one of the greatest rivalries in any sport. I am looking forward to a great contest,” said Kapur, who also bought tickets for India’s match against Hong Kong on Tuesday, but was unable to get one for the final.

“Forget the tickets, they are even selling the flags at a premium. I went to Bur Dubai to buy an Indian flag. I got them for Dh 20 when the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches were played here (in 2014). They charged me Dh 100 (Rs 1,980) this time and it was smaller in size!”