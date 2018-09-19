- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK Live Now
Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
HIGHLIGHTS
Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are back in Indian playing XI.
Ind XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rohit, India captain: We would've batted first as well. We know what were doing now. We'll have a fair idea how we go about chasing now. Two changes: Bumrah and Pandya in place of Shardul and Khaleel
Pakistan are unchanged:
Pak XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan
Sarfraz, Pakistan captain: Looks like a good batting pitch, and with some runs on the board, we can put them under pressure. We have to score 280-plus. Same team.
TOSS UPDATE: Pakistan win toss and have elected to bat first.
Bhuvneshwar continues.
After 2 overs,Pakistan 2/0 ( Imam-ul-Haq 2 , Fakhar Zaman 0)
Bumrah to share the new ball with Bhuvi. He is up against Zaman and this brings back the memories of Champions Trophy 2017 back. That no-ball that hurt India and eventually cost India the title. Bumrah will have that in mind for sure and would want to go one up over Zaman this time around. Till now, he has been able to keep Zaman silent. He starts off with a maiden over.
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the next over.
After 1 over ,Pakistan 2/0 ( Imam-ul-Haq 2 , Fakhar Zaman 0)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the first over of the day. He had an average outing yesterday but thankfully, it did not affect India's chances. Today, he cannot afford to have another off day. He starts off with the right length. First two balls shape away and the next ball on the leg stump line. Imam right behind all these deliveries like a rock. Just 2 runs from the over.
Imam-ul-Haq's last three ODI innings: 50*, 110, 113
Fakhar Zaman in ODIs in 2018:
Innings - 10
Runs - 689
Average - 114.83
SR - 102.22
100s - 2, 50s - 4
Fakhar Zaman and Imam Ul Haq are out in the middle.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the bowling for India.
Teams are out for national anthems. Just 3 minutes away from the LIVE action.
There are still a few empty ares in the stands. Crowd is still coming in. On a match day, reaching the Dubai Sports City from the City centre is nothing sort of headache, even if you have your vehicle. Also, today is a working day here. So, we expect the stadium to be packed within an hour maybe.
DID YOU KNOW?
Pakistan have won each of their last nine ODIs played in UAE. Their last defeat was in 2015 against England in U.A.E. in ODIs.
The central turf is being used for this high profile encounter. It is a fresh wicket and will favour the Indian stroke players. Recently met Aamir Sohail in the left and he said on this pitch India have a better chance than their arch-rivals. However, winning the toss is a huge advantage here. Chasing under lights against the Pakistani attack will test the temperament of this Virat Kohli-less Indian batting line up.
Meanwhile, as expected in the Indian team Bumrah and Pandya have come in replacing of Khaleel and Thakur. Their batting will have more depth tonight. Interestingly, the team management has kept faith on Karthik. They perhaps want to give him one more chance before going back to Rahul.
DID YOU KNOW?
The last time before today when India played two ODIs on consecutive days on January 10 and 11 against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh respectively in Mirpur.
Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are back in Indian playing XI.
Ind XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rohit, India captain: We would've batted first as well. We know what were doing now. We'll have a fair idea how we go about chasing now. Two changes: Bumrah and Pandya in place of Shardul and Khaleel
Pakistan are unchanged:
Pak XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan
Sarfraz, Pakistan captain: Looks like a good batting pitch, and with some runs on the board, we can put them under pressure. We have to score 280-plus. Same team.
TOSS UPDATE: Pakistan win toss and have elected to bat first.
Head to Head in Asia Cup:
Matches played - 11
India won - 5
Pakistan won - 5
NR - 1
Pitch report: "Same pitch that was used for India-Hong Kong, and I don't see anything that has damaged the pitch. Little grass there has a little bit of deception. Bowlers need to pitch it a little further up. This a pitch where bowlers won't enjoy bowling, but batsman will enjoy batting. All in all, a batting pitch, and there should be a plenty of runs," says Sunny Gavaskar in the pitch report.
So, the match which was hugely awaited is here. Yes, Dubai is very hot right now and don't just blame the weather gods for the rising temperature. One of the greatest rivalries in sport is about to take place and expect people to reach the stadium in huge numbers.
How UAE has geared up for India vs Pakistan!
Our Man Joy Chakravarthy gives a sneak-peek from Dubai.
Match tickets seem to be more valuable than water in the desert. As of Wednesday afternoon, just a handful of VIP Lounge tickets remained, selling for Dirham 6,000 (approximately Rs 1,18,000). Everything else was gone, apparently within a couple of hours of the ticket sales opening.
This, despite the fact that the pricing for the group match was at par with that of the final (also sold out), which will be played on Friday, 28 September.
Stadium tickets for other group matches started at Dh 45 (Rs 890 for general admission), going up to Dh 275 (Rs 5,450) for platinum seats. For the India-Pakistan match, it started at Dh 150 (Rs 2,975) and went up to Dh 750 (Rs 14,870).
Local media has reported that scalpers were selling the Dh 150 general admission tickets for nearly four times the price.
One fan who managed to get a ticket was Sandeep Kapur, hailing from Ludhiana.
“I am definitely among the lucky few. India-Pakistan matches go just beyond competition between two teams. It is one of the greatest rivalries in any sport. I am looking forward to a great contest,” said Kapur, who also bought tickets for India’s match against Hong Kong on Tuesday, but was unable to get one for the final.
“Forget the tickets, they are even selling the flags at a premium. I went to Bur Dubai to buy an Indian flag. I got them for Dh 20 when the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches were played here (in 2014). They charged me Dh 100 (Rs 1,980) this time and it was smaller in size!”
Watch! Our Man previews India vs Pakistan live from outside the Dubai Stadium
Will Amir get back to his best in this match?
While we look forward to his battle with Indian openers. Amir's captain has expressed concerns over his wicket-less spell.
"I am concerned but I don't think wickets itself are a reflection of performance. Take for example, India pacer (Mohammad) Shami's case in England. He bowled well but couldn't get wickets. I have spoken to him (Aamir) and told him that he is our strike bowler and has to pick wickets too. Hope he does that tomorrow (Wednesday)," Sarfraz told reporters.
Key battles:
"He is just a normal bowler. Stop talking about him already," Rohit Sharma had said of Mohammad Amir in March 2016. Next time the pair clashed, it took Amir just three balls to dismiss the Indian opener. The pair will go head-to-head again on Wednesday and there is no doubt Rohit will be keen to get his revenge.
The Indian captain has shown he can post mammoth totals if he is not dismissed early and is arguably the biggest threat to Pakistan. But left-handed bowlers have a good record against Rohit and Amir's ability to move the ball both ways is sure to keep the Indian skipper on his toes. Rohit is averaging a phenomenal 55.35 in last two years, but at the same time, his average against left-arm seamers is just 20.50. Interestingly, in the five matches that Rohit has opened against Pakistan, he is yet to score a century and in such an important game, he will be desperate to get a big score. Amir, on the other hand, will know if he can knock over Rohit early, it will put the Indian middle order under tremendous pressure."
This was just about Rohit Sharma vs Mohammad Amir. Our contributor Gaurav Joshi has listed some more interesting match-ups and key battles that will take place when the two sides collide. Check them out
Watch our sports expert Ayaz Memon looking forward to the big clash from an India perspective how do the Indian players perform under this high pressure contest.
Pakistan are bigger and better!
The way Sarfraz Ahmed’s team outplayed India in the Champions Trophy last year, it showed that gone are those days when a Pakistan team used to lose the battle of nerves while taking on their arch-rivals. They are no longer underdogs. This team can not only be competitive, they can dominate as well.
Following that win, this team has performed exceptionally well under the inspirational leadership of Sarfraz. Most importantly, there is stability in this Pakistan side. The captain and the team management have given players long runs, which has allowed youngsters like Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali etc to blossom at the international level.
Nevertheless, going into this high-profile clash, bowling will be Pakistan’s strength. There is variety and depth in their bowling, which is perfectly suited for these slow tracks. Along with their much-talked-about left-arm seam brigade, there is also the wrist-spin of Shadab as well as a couple of right-arm pacers, Hasan and Faheem Ashraf. If needed, veteran Shoaib Malik can also chip in with his off-spin, so can Zaman with his left-arm orthodox.
And most importantly, all these players play a lot of cricket in these conditions. So, they know how exactly they should go about their business here.
India vs Pakistan is back in the UAE!
What makes this battle more interesting and exciting is the fact that the two teams are back, playing in UAE after a long gap of 12 years.
"For three decades from the early 1980s until the 2000s, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was a frequent meeting point for the Indian and Pakistani cricket teams. At a time when not much bilateral cricket was happening between these teams, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, built by business tycoon Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, was the venue for some famous India versus Pakistan cricket contests.
For hundreds of thousands of migrant workers here in the UAE from both India and Pakistan, these contests were a great opportunity to witness their heroes in action.
But several factors denied those opportunities in the following years. Finally, the Indian cricket team has returned to the UAE after more than a decade.
From Rothmans Cup in 1985 to Javed Miandad's last-ball six, India and Pakistan have played some unforgettable classics in the heat and dust of UAE. Will Asia Cup 2018 live up to the hype and history?"
Our man in Dubai - Rex Clementine delves deep into India vs Pakistan UAE nostalgia in this article.
Can he continue with the same momentum against Pakistan?
India vs Hong Kong recap:
"With conditions way better than in England for batting, Dhawan resumed bullying attacks with his 14th ODI hundred. The southpaw looked largely untroubled in his stay at the crease and combined in telling partnerships with Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik. While his usual belligerence wasn't on display, Dhawan's knock helped India overcome a no-show from their middle-order."
Here's cricket writer Rohit Sankar with the India vs Hong Kong report card where Shikhar Dhawan, Khaleel Ahmed topped the class while Shardul Thakur failed after a miserable showing
This is the match everyone was waiting for. The BIG one! India vs Pakistan. There are rivalries and then there is the mother of all rivalries. India suffered a scare in their first match against Hong Kong. They would be looking to dust off the rustiness and get into the groove as soon as possible. Pakistan, on the other hand, had a comprehensive win over Hong Kong in their opener and will go into the match taking forward the momentum. Expect a cracker as both teams look to go one up over the other before they clash again, most probably on Sunday.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. Match starts at 5 PM IST. Follow this space for live scores and updates throughout.
Latest Updates: Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the first over of the day. He had an average outing yesterday but thankfully, it did not affect India's chances. Today, he cannot afford to have another off day. He starts off with the right length. First two balls shape away and the next ball on the leg stump line. Imam right behind all these deliveries like a rock. Just 2 runs from the over.
The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.
Preview: The spotlight will on the India-Pakistan rivalry when the six-nation Asia Cup cricket tournament begins here on Saturday.
India under the leadership of stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will be the favourites along with Pakistan. The two traditional rivals have been grouped together in Group A.
India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won six of the 13 editions of the tournament. But this time it will be an uphill task for the Indian players as they will miss the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli.
India captain Rohit Sharma (L) and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. AFP
But on the pitches of Dubai where the spinners will get turn, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav should be a handful. Kedar Jadhav who is also making his comeback to the side could also support the spinning duo if the situation demands.
Pakistan, meanwhile, have won the tournament twice. The first time in 2000, when they beat Sri Lanka in the final, and then in 2012.
Fakhar Zaman with his disciplined batting is capable of turning a match with the support of Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, and Sarfraz Ahmed.
Shadab Khan will be leading the spin department, while Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi will take care of the pace department.
Apart from India and Pakistan, Hong Kong were also clubbed with the two Asian giants. They were previously the part of the Asia cup and will hope to do better than in 2004 and 2008. Batsmen Anshuman Rath will be on spotlight as he played 16 limited overs games and scored with an average of 52.57.
Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In the opening match, Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka. Both teams are struggling with the injuries of their key players.
Bangladesh have three injured players --Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan --while Danushka Gunathilaka and Dinesh Chandimal were out from Sri Lanka squad but return of veteran pacer Lasith Malinga included some spark in the Sri Lankan squad.
The third team which is grouped with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is Afghanistan. Last time they played Asia Cup is in 2014 where they crashed out in the group stages however, they registered their first Asia Cup victory, defeating Bangladesh.
Afghanistan's improvement in the international circuit has increased over the years. With spinning star Rashid Khan in the squad along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan's bowling line-up will be a test for the others teams in the group.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Sep 19, 2018