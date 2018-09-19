First Cricket
INDW in SL | 1st T20I Sep 19, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 13 runs
SAW in WI | 1st ODI Sep 16, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
Asia Cup Sep 20, 2018
BAN vs AFG
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup Sep 21, 2018
A1 vs B2
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
India vs Pakistan, LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Kuldeep breaks partnership by removing Azam

Date: Wednesday, 19 September, 2018 18:45 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

88/3
Overs
23.2
R/R
3.79
Fours
7
Sixes
1
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shoaib Malik Batting 35 54 1 1
Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) Batting 3 8 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5 0 13 2
Jasprit Bumrah 4 2 10 0

  • After 23 overs,Pakistan 87/3 ( Shoaib Malik 35 , Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 2)

    Alright so, Kedar Jadhav is on now. He is a good bowler and can go through his over pretty quickly. Five dot balls in the over and then a single off the last ball. That's exactly what he is supposed to do. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kedar Jadhav, right-arm off break, comes into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 22 overs,Pakistan 86/3 ( Shoaib Malik 35 , Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 1)

    Kuldeep continues and he has provided India the much-needed breakthrough. The ball tossed-up, tempted Babar to hit it, and then it went away from after pitching. A perfect spinner's dismissal and we could sense that seeing Kuldeep celebrate. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Sarfraz Ahmed, right handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Lovely bowling from Kuldeep, the chinaman bowls a perfect googly, it was well flighted and trapped Babar as he came down the wicket to hit him, missed it and the ball clipped the off-stump bail. Babar Azam b Kuldeep Yadav 47(62)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 21 overs,Pakistan 85/2 ( Babar Azam 47 , Shoaib Malik 35)

    Chahal continues. The batsmen are untroubled. India need a wicket here or it will be too late. Malik and Babar are looking a little exhausted and India should make them do more effort to score runs.

     

    Full Scorecard

  • Chahal continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Pakistan 80/2 ( Babar Azam 43 , Shoaib Malik 34)

    Kuldeep back on. Important for India this spell by Kuldeep. If he fails, trouble will double up for India. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Looks like a serious back issue from here. Pandya seems to be in a lot of pain as he has been taken out of the ground. The physio is already attending him. Shastri has also rushed to him. If Pandya can not take any further part in this game, it will be a huge blow to India's chances. Currently there is no clarity about this situation.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Pakistan 76/2 ( Babar Azam 41 , Shoaib Malik 32)

    Chahal continues. Babar is into his 40s. Malik too going well. Hardik injured and looks like has been taken to hospital. Rohit Sharma has some problems ahead. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Chahal continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Pakistan 73/2 ( Babar Azam 40 , Shoaib Malik 31)

    Hardik continues. He has injured his back it seems. Although we don't have clarity about the injury. He went back to dressing room on a stretcher and this does not look good for India at all. Hopefully, not a lot of damage is done. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    The stretcher is out there and Pandya is being taken out of the ground.

    Full Scorecard

  • Hardik Pandya is being carried out of the field on a stretcher. There seems to be something wrong with his back. This is not heartening to see at all. Pandya looks in pain and is motionless. Rayudu will complete his over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Hardik injured!

    He falls on the follow through. The back seems to be injured. He is still down and the players have circled him. The physio has arrived but Pandya is lying motionless. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Cover drive from Azam, great shot but an extraordinary effort by Rayudu as he throws his body but the ball deflected back to the boundary on rebound.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Pakistan 67/2 ( Babar Azam 35 , Shoaib Malik 30)

    Chahal continues. The Pakistan batters are untroubled right now. Singles are easy to come by and they are finding the gaps comfortably as well.

    Full Scorecard

  • Chahal continues. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Only two Pakistani players (Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saeed Anwar) have scored more runs against India than Shoaib Malik in ODIs. He is looking in good touch today.

    Full Scorecard

  • DRINKS!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Pakistan 60/2 ( Babar Azam 32 , Shoaib Malik 26)

    Hardik continues. Malik and Babar looking in great touch now. The ball is not doing anything and the best Indian bowlers are able to do is bowl dot balls. The dropped catch can hurt. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! MS Dhoni drops a catch, yes you heard it right, Malik tries to place it through the slips but rather angles it to the right of Dhoni, the ball was slanting down yet it was catchable. This could be a big miss.

    Full Scorecard

  • Hardik continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Pakistan 57/2 ( Babar Azam 30 , Shoaib Malik 25)

    Just one over for Kuldeep now and he is off. Chahal is back on. He is struggling to find the right length. But has looked better in this over. Two runs from the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • Chahal back on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Pakistan 55/2 ( Babar Azam 29 , Shoaib Malik 24)

    Pandya continues. Malik and Babar have been running well together. The quick singles might tire the body in this heat but has helped them keep the score ticking. Not to forget that doing that, they have formed a fifty-run partnership in just 59 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Deft touch by Babar as he places the ball perfectly through the first slip for a boundary to third man. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Pandya continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Pakistan 49/2 ( Babar Azam 24 , Shoaib Malik 23)

    Kuldeep brought into the attack. Just one over for Chahal. Malik realises that if they attack the spinners, India will be on back foot. That six was a statement for intent for sure. Pakistan upping the run-scoring now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Malik launches an attack on Kuldeep, comes out of the crease, hits it for a maximum over the deep mid-wicket boundary.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    And the powerplay goes to India's favour. The bowlers have given nothing away. No loose ball whatsoever. This is a perfect platform for the wrist-spinners to come in the attack. If I was Rohit, I would have bowled Kuldeep right away to use his mystery factor against these batsmen, who haven't seen him before. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep Yadav, left arm chinaman, into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Pakistan 39/2 ( Babar Azam 22 , Shoaib Malik 15)

    Hardik continues. Bowling well, sticking to the wicket-to-wicket plan in the first half of the over. Pitches it short on the fourth ball and Malik pulls it away to deep mid-wicket but Bumrah clears it in time. But he fetches a boundary on the last ball to end the over on a bad note.  

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Ball drifting down the leg stump and Babar paces it perfectly between the mid-on and mid-wicket fielder. There was no stopping this boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Hardik continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Pakistan 32/2 ( Babar Azam 18 , Shoaib Malik 12)

    Spin introduced by India. Chahal gets the ball in hand. Both of these batsmen are good players of spin bowling. Chahal has been bowling well but like seen in England and then yesterday, falters every now and then with half-trackers. We have seen a few in his first over today. Need to check this as soon as possible. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short ball, Babar rocks on back foot and punches it through the covers for a boundary. Poor stuff from Chahal. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Yuzvendra Chahal, right arm leg spin, into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Pakistan 25/2 ( Babar Azam 13 , Shoaib Malik 10)

    Pandya brought into the attack. From the seaming conditions in England to the flat track in Dubai, things have escalated quickly for him. To be honest, this is the perfect track for him to bowl because he needs not do anything and focus on swinging the ball. Just keep it simple and bowl wicket-to-wicket. Meanwhile, Pakistan openers are batting well, they are not looking to play rash shots and at the same time not leaving any opportunity to score, even the quick singles. 

    After end of first powerplay, 25/2. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Hardik Pandya, right arm medium, comes into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Pakistan 23/2 ( Babar Azam 12 , Shoaib Malik 9)

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues, this is fifth over on the trot. Should be given a break for two reasons. India will require his services later on and also, they cannot let him exhaust himself so early in the game. He will be fielding as well for the 41 more overs left. Just 1 from the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shoaib Malik against India in Asia Cup before today: 143, 125*, 39 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Pakistan 22/2 ( Babar Azam 11 , Shoaib Malik 9)

    Bumrah continues. Malik and Azam are playing the opening bowlers pretty well. Just 2 off this over.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bumrah continues. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 2018 in ODIs:

    Before this match: 2 wickets in 49 overs
    This match: 2 wickets in 3 overs

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Pakistan 20/2 ( Babar Azam 10 , Shoaib Malik 8)

    Bhuvneshwar continues. He is right on money on the first three balls but Babar Azam hits him for two consecutive boundaries on the next two balls to balance the equation. Bhuvi beats his bat on the last ball to edge a little ahead in this lovely battle here between the bat and ball. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Beautiful transfer of weight by Azam as he rocks back and cuts it between the point and cover for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lovely drive from Babar as he leans on to the straight drive, Bhuvneshwar tries stopping it in his follow through with his boots but the ball just went on at a great pace. 

    Full Scorecard
Latest Updates: Alright so, Kedar Jadhav is on now. He is a good bowler and can go through his over pretty quickly. Five dot balls in the over and then a single off the last ball. That's exactly what he is supposed to do.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: The spotlight will on the India-Pakistan rivalry when the six-nation Asia Cup cricket tournament begins here on Saturday.

India under the leadership of stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will be the favourites along with Pakistan. The two traditional rivals have been grouped together in Group A.

India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won six of the 13 editions of the tournament. But this time it will be an uphill task for the Indian players as they will miss the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli.

India captain Rohit Sharma (L) and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. AFP

India captain Rohit Sharma (L) and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. AFP

But on the pitches of Dubai where the spinners will get turn, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav should be a handful. Kedar Jadhav who is also making his comeback to the side could also support the spinning duo if the situation demands.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have won the tournament twice. The first time in 2000, when they beat Sri Lanka in the final, and then in 2012.

Fakhar Zaman with his disciplined batting is capable of turning a match with the support of Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, and Sarfraz Ahmed.

Shadab Khan will be leading the spin department, while Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi will take care of the pace department.

Apart from India and Pakistan, Hong Kong were also clubbed with the two Asian giants. They were previously the part of the Asia cup and will hope to do better than in 2004 and 2008. Batsmen Anshuman Rath will be on spotlight as he played 16 limited overs games and scored with an average of 52.57.

Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In the opening match, Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka. Both teams are struggling with the injuries of their key players.

Bangladesh have three injured players --Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan --while Danushka Gunathilaka and Dinesh Chandimal were out from Sri Lanka squad but return of veteran pacer Lasith Malinga included some spark in the Sri Lankan squad.

The third team which is grouped with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is Afghanistan. Last time they played Asia Cup is in 2014 where they crashed out in the group stages however, they registered their first Asia Cup victory, defeating Bangladesh.

Afghanistan's improvement in the international circuit has increased over the years. With spinning star Rashid Khan in the squad along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan's bowling line-up will be a test for the others teams in the group.

With inputs from IANS

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

