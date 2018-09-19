FOUR! Lovely drive from Babar as he leans on to the straight drive, Bhuvneshwar tries stopping it in his follow through with his boots but the ball just went on at a great pace.

FOUR! Beautiful transfer of weight by Azam as he rocks back and cuts it between the point and cover for a boundary.

Bhuvneshwar continues. He is right on money on the first three balls but Babar Azam hits him for two consecutive boundaries on the next two balls to balance the equation. Bhuvi beats his bat on the last ball to edge a little ahead in this lovely battle here between the bat and ball.

Before this match: 2 wickets in 49 overs This match: 2 wickets in 3 overs

Bumrah continues. Malik and Azam are playing the opening bowlers pretty well. Just 2 off this over.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues, this is fifth over on the trot. Should be given a break for two reasons. India will require his services later on and also, they cannot let him exhaust himself so early in the game. He will be fielding as well for the 41 more overs left. Just 1 from the over.

Pandya brought into the attack. From the seaming conditions in England to the flat track in Dubai, things have escalated quickly for him. To be honest, this is the perfect track for him to bowl because he needs not do anything and focus on swinging the ball. Just keep it simple and bowl wicket-to-wicket. Meanwhile, Pakistan openers are batting well, they are not looking to play rash shots and at the same time not leaving any opportunity to score, even the quick singles.

FOUR! Short ball, Babar rocks on back foot and punches it through the covers for a boundary. Poor stuff from Chahal.

Spin introduced by India. Chahal gets the ball in hand. Both of these batsmen are good players of spin bowling. Chahal has been bowling well but like seen in England and then yesterday, falters every now and then with half-trackers. We have seen a few in his first over today. Need to check this as soon as possible.

FOUR! Ball drifting down the leg stump and Babar paces it perfectly between the mid-on and mid-wicket fielder. There was no stopping this boundary.

Hardik continues. Bowling well, sticking to the wicket-to-wicket plan in the first half of the over. Pitches it short on the fourth ball and Malik pulls it away to deep mid-wicket but Bumrah clears it in time. But he fetches a boundary on the last ball to end the over on a bad note.

And the powerplay goes to India's favour. The bowlers have given nothing away. No loose ball whatsoever. This is a perfect platform for the wrist-spinners to come in the attack. If I was Rohit, I would have bowled Kuldeep right away to use his mystery factor against these batsmen, who haven't seen him before.

SIX! Malik launches an attack on Kuldeep, comes out of the crease, hits it for a maximum over the deep mid-wicket boundary.

Kuldeep brought into the attack. Just one over for Chahal. Malik realises that if they attack the spinners, India will be on back foot. That six was a statement for intent for sure. Pakistan upping the run-scoring now.

FOUR! Deft touch by Babar as he places the ball perfectly through the first slip for a boundary to third man.

Pandya continues. Malik and Babar have been running well together. The quick singles might tire the body in this heat but has helped them keep the score ticking. Not to forget that doing that, they have formed a fifty-run partnership in just 59 balls.

Just one over for Kuldeep now and he is off. Chahal is back on. He is struggling to find the right length. But has looked better in this over. Two runs from the over.

DROPPED! MS Dhoni drops a catch, yes you heard it right, Malik tries to place it through the slips but rather angles it to the right of Dhoni, the ball was slanting down yet it was catchable. This could be a big miss.

Hardik continues. Malik and Babar looking in great touch now. The ball is not doing anything and the best Indian bowlers are able to do is bowl dot balls. The dropped catch can hurt.

Only two Pakistani players (Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saeed Anwar) have scored more runs against India than Shoaib Malik in ODIs. He is looking in good touch today.

Chahal continues. The Pakistan batters are untroubled right now. Singles are easy to come by and they are finding the gaps comfortably as well.

FOUR! Cover drive from Azam, great shot but an extraordinary effort by Rayudu as he throws his body but the ball deflected back to the boundary on rebound.

He falls on the follow through. The back seems to be injured. He is still down and the players have circled him. The physio has arrived but Pandya is lying motionless.

Hardik Pandya is being carried out of the field on a stretcher. There seems to be something wrong with his back. This is not heartening to see at all. Pandya looks in pain and is motionless. Rayudu will complete his over.

The stretcher is out there and Pandya is being taken out of the ground.

Hardik continues. He has injured his back it seems. Although we don't have clarity about the injury. He went back to dressing room on a stretcher and this does not look good for India at all. Hopefully, not a lot of damage is done.

Chahal continues. Babar is into his 40s. Malik too going well. Hardik injured and looks like has been taken to hospital. Rohit Sharma has some problems ahead.

Looks like a serious back issue from here. Pandya seems to be in a lot of pain as he has been taken out of the ground. The physio is already attending him. Shastri has also rushed to him. If Pandya can not take any further part in this game, it will be a huge blow to India's chances. Currently there is no clarity about this situation.

Kuldeep back on. Important for India this spell by Kuldeep. If he fails, trouble will double up for India.

Chahal continues. The batsmen are untroubled. India need a wicket here or it will be too late. Malik and Babar are looking a little exhausted and India should make them do more effort to score runs.

OUT! Lovely bowling from Kuldeep, the chinaman bowls a perfect googly, it was well flighted and trapped Babar as he came down the wicket to hit him, missed it and the ball clipped the off-stump bail. Babar Azam b Kuldeep Yadav 47(62)

Kuldeep continues and he has provided India the much-needed breakthrough. The ball tossed-up, tempted Babar to hit it, and then it went away from after pitching. A perfect spinner's dismissal and we could sense that seeing Kuldeep celebrate.

Alright so, Kedar Jadhav is on now. He is a good bowler and can go through his over pretty quickly. Five dot balls in the over and then a single off the last ball. That's exactly what he is supposed to do.

Sarfraz, Pakistan captain: Looks like a good batting pitch, and with some runs on the board, we can put them under pressure. We have to score 280-plus. Same team.

Rohit, India captain: We would've batted first as well. We know what were doing now. We'll have a fair idea how we go about chasing now. Two changes: Bumrah and Pandya in place of Shardul and Khaleel

OUT! Bhuvneshwar strikes, bowls a back of the length, Imam tries a heave, the ball takes the edge and flies to Dhoni behind the wickets. First wicket down for Pakistan very early in the game. Imam-ul-Haq c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 2(7)

OUT! That's the end of Zaman. Back of the length delivery, Zaman tries a pull, instead the ball flies into the air and at mid-wicket, Yuzvendra Chahal catches it safely. Both the openers back to the hut. Zaman goes back for a duck. Fakhar Zaman c Chahal b Bhuvneshwar 0(9)

Preview: The spotlight will on the India-Pakistan rivalry when the six-nation Asia Cup cricket tournament begins here on Saturday.

India under the leadership of stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will be the favourites along with Pakistan. The two traditional rivals have been grouped together in Group A.

India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won six of the 13 editions of the tournament. But this time it will be an uphill task for the Indian players as they will miss the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli.

But on the pitches of Dubai where the spinners will get turn, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav should be a handful. Kedar Jadhav who is also making his comeback to the side could also support the spinning duo if the situation demands.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have won the tournament twice. The first time in 2000, when they beat Sri Lanka in the final, and then in 2012.

Fakhar Zaman with his disciplined batting is capable of turning a match with the support of Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, and Sarfraz Ahmed.

Shadab Khan will be leading the spin department, while Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi will take care of the pace department.

Apart from India and Pakistan, Hong Kong were also clubbed with the two Asian giants. They were previously the part of the Asia cup and will hope to do better than in 2004 and 2008. Batsmen Anshuman Rath will be on spotlight as he played 16 limited overs games and scored with an average of 52.57.

Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In the opening match, Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka. Both teams are struggling with the injuries of their key players.

Bangladesh have three injured players --Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan --while Danushka Gunathilaka and Dinesh Chandimal were out from Sri Lanka squad but return of veteran pacer Lasith Malinga included some spark in the Sri Lankan squad.

The third team which is grouped with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is Afghanistan. Last time they played Asia Cup is in 2014 where they crashed out in the group stages however, they registered their first Asia Cup victory, defeating Bangladesh.

Afghanistan's improvement in the international circuit has increased over the years. With spinning star Rashid Khan in the squad along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan's bowling line-up will be a test for the others teams in the group.

With inputs from IANS