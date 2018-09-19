- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 13 runs
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs HK India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs HK Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B1 - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A2 vs B2 - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Pakistan, LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Bumrah castles Usman as Pakistan fold up for 162
-
Telangana honour killing: Subhash Sharma, who allegedly killed Pranay Kumar for Rs 1 cr, is a living imprint of contract killers
-
Toll from cholera outbreak in Lake Chad region crosses 500; UN says more than six million people at risk of disease
-
Dingko Singh biopic stars Shahid Kapoor, but aren't stories from Manipur best told by its own people?
-
Market rout wipes out Rs 3.62 lakh cr from investor wealth in three trading days; Sensex loses 970 points
-
Champions League: Liverpool's diligence beats Paris Saint-Germain's flair in thrilling European night at Anfield
-
India vs Pakistan, Live Score, Asia Cup 2018 : भारत ने पाकिस्तान को 162 रन पर समेट दिया
-
मोहन भागवत बोले- राम जन्मभूमि पर बनना चाहिए भव्य मंदिर, इमाम ए हिंद हैं भगवान
-
बैंकों के बढ़ते एनपीए के लिए यूपीए और एनडीए दोनों जिम्मेदार
-
चंदा बना चुनौती: फंड से खाली 'हाथ' हुई कांग्रेस के सामने चुनाव जीतने के लिए 'करो या मरो' के हालात
-
तीन तलाक पर अध्यादेश: क्रूर प्रथा का अंत कर मुस्लिम महिलाओं को साधने की कोशिश
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
HIGHLIGHTS
Pakistan bowled out for 162. This was a bad, bad performance from him. The bowlers will have to do the tough job of restricting Indian side below this target.
We will be back with the chase in 30 mins.
OUT! Bumrah has cleaned up Usman Khan with a perfect yorker. Pakistan all-out for just 162. Usman Khan b Bumrah 0(1)
OUT! Rubbish shot from Hasan Ali, tries to clear mid-on, but could not connect it well, it was an off-cutter from Bhuvi, Dinesh Karthik makes his presence felt as he takes the catch. Hasan Ali c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 1(3)
OUT! Faheem has perished trying to up the run-scoring, hits one into the air, Dhawan at deep mid-wicket catches it safely and celebrates it in his typical style. Faheem Ashraf c Dhawan b Bumrah 21(44)
After 39 overs,Pakistan 151/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 20 , Mohammad Amir 14)
150 has come up on the board for Pakistan. Amir and Faheem have batted well for this sweet little partnership here. Yes, runs are not coming smoothly. But Pakistan should be aiming to bat all the overs here and see how much they can accumulate for their bowlers to defend.
DROPPED! Chahal drops a caught and bowl, as Faheem hit one hard at him and Chahal could not hold on to it on his follow through.
OUT! Another lightening stumping from Dhoni, Jadhav fires another one and Shadab Khan misses it completely, Dhoni takes the bails off quickly. Shadab Khan st Dhoni b Kedar Jadhav 8(19)
OUT! Jadhav fires one in again, flatter in trajectory, was not there to cut but Asif tries to cut it, edges it into Dhoni's gloves. Poor batting display from the Pakistanis. Asif Ali c Dhoni b Kedar Jadhav 9(10)
OUT! This is superb fielding effort from India, Malik decided to run from the non-striker's end as Asif taps the ball on the off side, before Malik could return, the throw from Rayudu hit the stumps. Shoaib Malik run out (Rayudu) 43(67)
OUT! Brilliant from Manish Pandey, Kedar flights it, Sarfraz hits it to right of long-on, where Manish Pandey came running in, takes the catch, goes outside the boundary, and tosses the ball out, comes in and takes it again. Pakistan lose two wickets in quick time. Sarfraz c (sub)Manish Pandey b Kedar Jadhav 6(12)
DROPPED! Malik comes out and plays the big shot, trying to clear the deep mid-wicket, hits it high up in the air and Bhuvneshwar makes a blunder at the position as he over-runs and misses the catch. Second reprieve of the day for Malik.
OUT! Lovely bowling from Kuldeep, the chinaman bowls a perfect googly, it was well flighted and trapped Babar as he came down the wicket to hit him, missed it and the ball clipped the off-stump bail. Babar Azam b Kuldeep Yadav 47(62)
Hardik injured!
He falls on the follow through. The back seems to be injured. He is still down and the players have circled him. The physio has arrived but Pandya is lying motionless.
DROPPED! MS Dhoni drops a catch, yes you heard it right, Malik tries to place it through the slips but rather angles it to the right of Dhoni, the ball was slanting down yet it was catchable. This could be a big miss.
After 14 overs,Pakistan 55/2 ( Babar Azam 29 , Shoaib Malik 24)
Pandya continues. Malik and Babar have been running well together. The quick singles might tire the body in this heat but has helped them keep the score ticking. Not to forget that doing that, they have formed a fifty-run partnership in just 59 balls.
OUT! That's the end of Zaman. Back of the length delivery, Zaman tries a pull, instead the ball flies into the air and at mid-wicket, Yuzvendra Chahal catches it safely. Both the openers back to the hut. Zaman goes back for a duck. Fakhar Zaman c Chahal b Bhuvneshwar 0(9)
OUT! Bhuvneshwar strikes, bowls a back of the length, Imam tries a heave, the ball takes the edge and flies to Dhoni behind the wickets. First wicket down for Pakistan very early in the game. Imam-ul-Haq c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 2(7)
Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are back in Indian playing XI.
Ind XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rohit, India captain: We would've batted first as well. We know what were doing now. We'll have a fair idea how we go about chasing now. Two changes: Bumrah and Pandya in place of Shardul and Khaleel
Pakistan are unchanged:
Pak XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan
Sarfraz, Pakistan captain: Looks like a good batting pitch, and with some runs on the board, we can put them under pressure. We have to score 280-plus. Same team.
TOSS UPDATE: Pakistan win toss and have elected to bat first.
This is the first time that Pakistan have been bowled out under 200 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in ODIs.
Pakistan bowled out for 162. This was a bad, bad performance from him. The bowlers will have to do the tough job of restricting Indian side below this target.
We will be back with the chase in 30 mins.
Phil Simmons, the Afghanistan coach is here, watching the proceedings closely. Perhaps he is making his plans for these two teams already. Also, before the Super 4 matches, there is a chance that Kevin Pietersen may visit the team hotel of Afghanistan to give them a pep talk.
OUT! Bumrah has cleaned up Usman Khan with a perfect yorker. Pakistan all-out for just 162. Usman Khan b Bumrah 0(1)
After 43 overs,Pakistan 162/9 ( Mohammad Amir 18 , Usman Khan 0)
Pakistan have continued to play their shots today despite knowing the slow nature of the pitch. Some silly shots from the batsman. Has not worked for them at all.
OUT! Rubbish shot from Hasan Ali, tries to clear mid-on, but could not connect it well, it was an off-cutter from Bhuvi, Dinesh Karthik makes his presence felt as he takes the catch. Hasan Ali c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 1(3)
Bhuvneshwar continues.
After 42 overs,Pakistan 160/8 ( Mohammad Amir 16 , Hasan Ali 1)
Bumrah comes into the attack and delivers straightaway. He has mixed it up well with his slower ones and yorkers. India should aim to finish this off quickly.
Hasan Ali, right handed bat, comes to the crease
OUT! Faheem has perished trying to up the run-scoring, hits one into the air, Dhawan at deep mid-wicket catches it safely and celebrates it in his typical style. Faheem Ashraf c Dhawan b Bumrah 21(44)
Bumrah back too.
After 41 overs,Pakistan 158/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 22 , Mohammad Amir 15)
Bhuvneshwar back into the attack. Bowling according to the field. Just 1 from the over. He should bowl all his remaining overs on the trot.
Remember Sam Curran and what he had done against India while batting with the tail? Rohit Sharma has to be careful here. They should not let this Pakistan tail get these runs towards the end. Feel Rohit should attack more, especially when someone like Kuldeep is bowling. He has to give him a slip.
Bhuvneshwar continues.
After 40 overs,Pakistan 157/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 21 , Mohammad Amir 15)
Kuldeep continues. Faheem and Amir going strong for Pakistan at the moment. India have let this partnership grow. Need to get a wicket now.
FOUR! Kuldeep yorked Faheem as well as Dhoni, both missed the ball and it went racing away for four leg-byes.
Kuldeep back on.
After 39 overs,Pakistan 151/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 20 , Mohammad Amir 14)
150 has come up on the board for Pakistan. Amir and Faheem have batted well for this sweet little partnership here. Yes, runs are not coming smoothly. But Pakistan should be aiming to bat all the overs here and see how much they can accumulate for their bowlers to defend.
Jadhav continues.
After 38 overs,Pakistan 148/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 18 , Mohammad Amir 13)
Chahal is still struggling for line. There was a chance in the last over but barring that the two left-handers have batted well.
FOUR! Flighted delivery and Faheem goes big over the cover, and the ball goes one bounce into the boundary.
Chahal continues.
After 37 overs,Pakistan 141/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 14 , Mohammad Amir 10)
Jadhav continues and it seems he is going to bowl his full quota. Hardik is not there to bowl and Rohit will want him to do the job. He has done more than a good job till now, however. But this partnership can frustrate India in some time.
Jadhav continues.
After 36 overs,Pakistan 138/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 13 , Mohammad Amir 8)
Chahal brought back into the attack. Bowled a no-ball, and jizz, he did not even overstep. Too harsh on Chahal, shabby display of umpiring. Chahal dropped Faheem to make matter worse in the over for himself.
DROPPED! Chahal drops a caught and bowl, as Faheem hit one hard at him and Chahal could not hold on to it on his follow through.
Chahal brought back.
After 35 overs,Pakistan 134/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 12 , Mohammad Amir 6)
Jadhav continues and India should go for the kill here. Pakistan scores but scores in the single. Four off the over.
Kedar Jadhav becomes the first Indian bowler to take three wickets in an ODI match against Pakistan coming into bowl at No.7 or lower position.
Meanwhile, the West Indian team is in Dubai, preparing for the upcoming Test series in India. They will have a practice session tomorrow at the ICC Academy ground.
Jadhav continues.
After 34 overs,Pakistan 130/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 10 , Mohammad Amir 4)
Bumrah continues. Two fours in the over, one genuine, another off the edge. Pakistan won't mind these runs as long as these come, no matter in what way.
FOUR! Fullish, tempts batsman to drive, ball takes the edge and flies off between the keeper and wide first slip for four.
FOUR! Cover drive from Faheem, Rayudu tries well but could not stop this.
Bumrah continues.
After 33 overs,Pakistan 121/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 5 , )
Jadhav continues and he is doing a great job with the ball in hand. Picks up the third wicket in this spell. Pakistan are 7 down now and it seems 150 will be a huge target for them now.
OUT! Another lightening stumping from Dhoni, Jadhav fires another one and Shadab Khan misses it completely, Dhoni takes the bails off quickly. Shadab Khan st Dhoni b Kedar Jadhav 8(19)
Jadhav continues.
After 32 overs,Pakistan 119/6 ( Shadab Khan 7 , Faheem Ashraf 4)
Bumrah comes back and this is a good move from Rohit. But not a good review on the last ball for LBW, the ball was on the rise after pitching and was missing the stumps. India lose the only review.
Pakistan today:
First 15 overs : 57/2
Next 15 overs : 56/4
Most times dismissed runout for Pakistan in ODIs:
40 - Inzamam-ul-Haq
38 - Mohammad Yousuf/Wasim Akram
24 - Javed Miandad/Saleem Malik/Shoaib Malik
Most times dismissed runout in Asia Cup: (Day matches only)
5 - Arjuna Ranatunga
3 - Shoaib Malik*
3 - Asanka Gurusinha
3 - Javed Omar
Pakistani batsmen dismissed runout most times in Asia Cup:
3 - SHOAIB MALIK*
3 - Misbah ul-Haq
Alright, as expected, Bumrah back into the attack.
Interesting phase of play for India. Three quick wickets following that Pandya setback. Pakistan tottering now. have to say, India's fielding has been really impressive today. The fielders have backed up the bowlers and that is the reason why India are in such a strong position in this match.
After 31 overs,Pakistan 117/6 ( Shadab Khan 6 , Faheem Ashraf 3)
Jadhav continues. The calling is still pretty poor between the two batsmen in the middle. They have seen one run-out and cannot afford one more. Guess India need to bring Bumrah back for a short spell and try and take the remaining wickets quickly.
Jadhav continues.
After 30 overs,Pakistan 113/6 ( Shadab Khan 3 , Faheem Ashraf 2)
Kuldeep continues. With a leg slip for right-handed Shadab. India on top after 30 overs, not giving easy runs now.
Kuldeep continues.
After 29 overs,Pakistan 110/6 ( Shadab Khan 2 , Faheem Ashraf 0)
Kedar Jadhav has two wickets in the match. And he is looking set to take more wickets. Rohit Sharma will be taking a sigh of relief as after what happened yesterday and then Hardik's injury, Kedar has delivered. This was a maiden-wicket.
Faheem Ashraf, left handed bat, comes to the crease
Latest Updates: Pakistan bowled out for 162. This was a bad, bad performance from him. The bowlers will have to do the tough job of restricting Indian side below this target.
We will be back with the chase in 30 mins.
The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.
Preview: The spotlight will on the India-Pakistan rivalry when the six-nation Asia Cup cricket tournament begins here on Saturday.
India under the leadership of stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will be the favourites along with Pakistan. The two traditional rivals have been grouped together in Group A.
India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won six of the 13 editions of the tournament. But this time it will be an uphill task for the Indian players as they will miss the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli.
India captain Rohit Sharma (L) and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. AFP
But on the pitches of Dubai where the spinners will get turn, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav should be a handful. Kedar Jadhav who is also making his comeback to the side could also support the spinning duo if the situation demands.
Pakistan, meanwhile, have won the tournament twice. The first time in 2000, when they beat Sri Lanka in the final, and then in 2012.
Fakhar Zaman with his disciplined batting is capable of turning a match with the support of Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, and Sarfraz Ahmed.
Shadab Khan will be leading the spin department, while Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi will take care of the pace department.
Apart from India and Pakistan, Hong Kong were also clubbed with the two Asian giants. They were previously the part of the Asia cup and will hope to do better than in 2004 and 2008. Batsmen Anshuman Rath will be on spotlight as he played 16 limited overs games and scored with an average of 52.57.
Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In the opening match, Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka. Both teams are struggling with the injuries of their key players.
Bangladesh have three injured players --Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan --while Danushka Gunathilaka and Dinesh Chandimal were out from Sri Lanka squad but return of veteran pacer Lasith Malinga included some spark in the Sri Lankan squad.
The third team which is grouped with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is Afghanistan. Last time they played Asia Cup is in 2014 where they crashed out in the group stages however, they registered their first Asia Cup victory, defeating Bangladesh.
Afghanistan's improvement in the international circuit has increased over the years. With spinning star Rashid Khan in the squad along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan's bowling line-up will be a test for the others teams in the group.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Sep 19, 2018