INDW in SL | 1st T20I Sep 19, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 13 runs
SAW in WI | 1st ODI Sep 16, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
Asia Cup Sep 20, 2018
BAN vs AFG
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup Sep 21, 2018
A1 vs B2
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
India vs Pakistan, LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Bumrah castles Usman as Pakistan fold up for 162

Date: Wednesday, 19 September, 2018 20:13 IST Match Status: Innings Break
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

162/10
Overs
43.1
R/R
3.76
Fours
11
Sixes
2
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammad Amir not out 18 26 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7 1 15 3
Jasprit Bumrah 7.1 2 23 2
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the first time that Pakistan have been bowled out under 200 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in ODIs.

    Full Scorecard

  Pakistan bowled out for 162. This was a bad, bad performance from him. The bowlers will have to do the tough job of restricting Indian side below this target. 

We will be back with the chase in 30 mins. 

    We will be back with the chase in 30 mins. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Phil Simmons, the Afghanistan coach is here, watching the proceedings closely. Perhaps he is making his plans for these two teams already. Also, before the Super 4 matches, there is a chance that Kevin Pietersen may visit the team hotel of Afghanistan to give them a pep talk.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Bumrah has cleaned up Usman Khan with a perfect yorker. Pakistan all-out for just 162. Usman Khan b Bumrah 0(1)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,Pakistan 162/9 ( Mohammad Amir 18 , Usman Khan 0)

    Pakistan have continued to play their shots today despite knowing the slow nature of the pitch. Some silly shots from the batsman. Has not worked for them at all. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Rubbish shot from Hasan Ali, tries to clear mid-on, but could not connect it well, it was an off-cutter from Bhuvi, Dinesh Karthik makes his presence felt as he takes the catch. Hasan Ali c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 1(3)

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,Pakistan 160/8 ( Mohammad Amir 16 , Hasan Ali 1)

    Bumrah comes into the attack and delivers straightaway. He has mixed it up well with his slower ones and yorkers. India should aim to finish this off quickly. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Hasan Ali, right handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Faheem has perished trying to up the run-scoring, hits one into the air, Dhawan at deep mid-wicket catches it safely and celebrates it in his typical style. Faheem Ashraf c Dhawan b Bumrah 21(44) 

    Bumrah back too.

  • Bumrah back too. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,Pakistan 158/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 22 , Mohammad Amir 15)

    Bhuvneshwar back into the attack. Bowling according to the field. Just 1 from the over. He should bowl all his remaining overs on the trot. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Remember Sam Curran and what he had done against India while batting with the tail? Rohit Sharma has to be careful here. They should not let this Pakistan tail get these runs towards the end. Feel Rohit should attack more, especially when someone like Kuldeep is bowling. He has to give him a slip.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,Pakistan 157/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 21 , Mohammad Amir 15)

    Kuldeep continues. Faheem and Amir going strong for Pakistan at the moment. India have let this partnership grow. Need to get a wicket now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Kuldeep yorked Faheem as well as Dhoni, both missed the ball and it went racing away for four leg-byes. 

    Kuldeep back on.

  • Kuldeep back on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,Pakistan 151/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 20 , Mohammad Amir 14)

    150 has come up on the board for Pakistan. Amir and Faheem have batted well for this sweet little partnership here. Yes, runs are not coming smoothly. But Pakistan should be aiming to bat all the overs here and see how much they can accumulate for their bowlers to defend. 

    Jadhav continues.

  • Jadhav continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,Pakistan 148/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 18 , Mohammad Amir 13)

    Chahal is still struggling for line. There was a chance in the last over but barring that the two left-handers have batted well. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Flighted delivery and Faheem goes big over the cover, and the ball goes one bounce into the boundary. 

    Chahal continues.

  • Chahal continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,Pakistan 141/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 14 , Mohammad Amir 10)

    Jadhav continues and it seems he is going to bowl his full quota. Hardik is not there to bowl and Rohit will want him to do the job. He has done more than a good job till now, however. But this partnership can frustrate India in some time. 

    Jadhav continues.

  • Jadhav continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,Pakistan 138/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 13 , Mohammad Amir 8)

    Chahal brought back into the attack. Bowled a no-ball, and jizz, he did not even overstep. Too harsh on Chahal, shabby display of umpiring. Chahal dropped Faheem to make matter worse in the over for himself.

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Chahal drops a caught and bowl, as Faheem hit one hard at him and Chahal could not hold on to it on his follow through. 

    Chahal brought back.

  • Chahal brought back. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,Pakistan 134/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 12 , Mohammad Amir 6)

    Jadhav continues and India should go for the kill here. Pakistan scores but scores in the single. Four off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Kedar Jadhav becomes the first Indian bowler to take three wickets in an ODI match against Pakistan coming into bowl at No.7 or lower position. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Meanwhile, the West Indian team is in Dubai, preparing for the upcoming Test series in India. They will have a practice session tomorrow at the ICC Academy ground.

    Jadhav continues.

  • Jadhav continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,Pakistan 130/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 10 , Mohammad Amir 4)

    Bumrah continues. Two fours in the over, one genuine, another off the edge. Pakistan won't mind these runs as long as these come, no matter in what way. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Fullish, tempts batsman to drive, ball takes the edge and flies off between the keeper and wide first slip for four.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Cover drive from Faheem, Rayudu tries well but could not stop this. 

    Bumrah continues.

  • Bumrah continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,Pakistan 121/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 5 , )

    Jadhav continues and he is doing a great job with the ball in hand. Picks up the third wicket in this spell. Pakistan are 7 down now and it seems 150 will be a huge target for them now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Another lightening stumping from Dhoni, Jadhav fires another one and Shadab Khan misses it completely, Dhoni takes the bails off quickly. Shadab Khan st Dhoni b Kedar Jadhav 8(19)

    Jadhav continues.

  • Jadhav continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,Pakistan 119/6 ( Shadab Khan 7 , Faheem Ashraf 4)

    Bumrah comes back and this is a good move from Rohit. But not a good review on the last ball for LBW, the ball was on the rise after pitching and was missing the stumps. India lose the only review.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Pakistan today:

    First 15 overs : 57/2 
    Next 15 overs : 56/4

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most times dismissed runout for Pakistan in ODIs:

    40 - Inzamam-ul-Haq
    38 - Mohammad Yousuf/Wasim Akram
    24 - Javed Miandad/Saleem Malik/Shoaib Malik 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most times dismissed runout in Asia Cup: (Day matches only)

    5 - Arjuna Ranatunga
    3 - Shoaib Malik*
    3 - Asanka Gurusinha
    3 - Javed Omar 

    Pakistani batsmen dismissed runout most times in Asia Cup:

    3 - SHOAIB MALIK*
    3 - Misbah ul-Haq

    Full Scorecard

  • Alright, as expected, Bumrah back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Interesting phase of play for India. Three quick wickets following that Pandya setback. Pakistan tottering now. have to say, India's fielding has been really impressive today. The fielders have backed up the bowlers and that is the reason why India are in such a strong position in this match. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,Pakistan 117/6 ( Shadab Khan 6 , Faheem Ashraf 3)

    Jadhav continues. The calling is still pretty poor between the two batsmen in the middle. They have seen one run-out and cannot afford one more. Guess India need to bring Bumrah back for a short spell and try and take the remaining wickets quickly. 

    Jadhav continues.

  • Jadhav continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,Pakistan 113/6 ( Shadab Khan 3 , Faheem Ashraf 2)

    Kuldeep continues. With a leg slip for right-handed Shadab. India on top after 30 overs, not giving easy runs now.  

    Kuldeep continues.

  • Kuldeep continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,Pakistan 110/6 ( Shadab Khan 2 , Faheem Ashraf 0)

    Kedar Jadhav has two wickets in the match. And he is looking set to take more wickets. Rohit Sharma will be taking a sigh of relief as after what happened yesterday and then Hardik's injury, Kedar has delivered. This was a maiden-wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Faheem Ashraf, left handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard
Latest Updates: Pakistan bowled out for 162. This was a bad, bad performance from him. The bowlers will have to do the tough job of restricting Indian side below this target.

We will be back with the chase in 30 mins.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: The spotlight will on the India-Pakistan rivalry when the six-nation Asia Cup cricket tournament begins here on Saturday.

India under the leadership of stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will be the favourites along with Pakistan. The two traditional rivals have been grouped together in Group A.

India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won six of the 13 editions of the tournament. But this time it will be an uphill task for the Indian players as they will miss the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli.

India captain Rohit Sharma (L) and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. AFP

But on the pitches of Dubai where the spinners will get turn, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav should be a handful. Kedar Jadhav who is also making his comeback to the side could also support the spinning duo if the situation demands.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have won the tournament twice. The first time in 2000, when they beat Sri Lanka in the final, and then in 2012.

Fakhar Zaman with his disciplined batting is capable of turning a match with the support of Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, and Sarfraz Ahmed.

Shadab Khan will be leading the spin department, while Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi will take care of the pace department.

Apart from India and Pakistan, Hong Kong were also clubbed with the two Asian giants. They were previously the part of the Asia cup and will hope to do better than in 2004 and 2008. Batsmen Anshuman Rath will be on spotlight as he played 16 limited overs games and scored with an average of 52.57.

Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In the opening match, Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka. Both teams are struggling with the injuries of their key players.

Bangladesh have three injured players --Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan --while Danushka Gunathilaka and Dinesh Chandimal were out from Sri Lanka squad but return of veteran pacer Lasith Malinga included some spark in the Sri Lankan squad.

The third team which is grouped with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is Afghanistan. Last time they played Asia Cup is in 2014 where they crashed out in the group stages however, they registered their first Asia Cup victory, defeating Bangladesh.

Afghanistan's improvement in the international circuit has increased over the years. With spinning star Rashid Khan in the squad along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan's bowling line-up will be a test for the others teams in the group.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

