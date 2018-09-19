150 has come up on the board for Pakistan. Amir and Faheem have batted well for this sweet little partnership here. Yes, runs are not coming smoothly. But Pakistan should be aiming to bat all the overs here and see how much they can accumulate for their bowlers to defend.

FOUR! Kuldeep yorked Faheem as well as Dhoni, both missed the ball and it went racing away for four leg-byes.

Kuldeep continues. Faheem and Amir going strong for Pakistan at the moment. India have let this partnership grow. Need to get a wicket now.

Remember Sam Curran and what he had done against India while batting with the tail? Rohit Sharma has to be careful here. They should not let this Pakistan tail get these runs towards the end. Feel Rohit should attack more, especially when someone like Kuldeep is bowling. He has to give him a slip.

Bhuvneshwar back into the attack. Bowling according to the field. Just 1 from the over. He should bowl all his remaining overs on the trot.

OUT! Faheem has perished trying to up the run-scoring, hits one into the air, Dhawan at deep mid-wicket catches it safely and celebrates it in his typical style. Faheem Ashraf c Dhawan b Bumrah 21(44)

Bumrah comes into the attack and delivers straightaway. He has mixed it up well with his slower ones and yorkers. India should aim to finish this off quickly.

OUT! Rubbish shot from Hasan Ali, tries to clear mid-on, but could not connect it well, it was an off-cutter from Bhuvi, Dinesh Karthik makes his presence felt as he takes the catch. Hasan Ali c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 1(3)

Pakistan have continued to play their shots today despite knowing the slow nature of the pitch. Some silly shots from the batsman. Has not worked for them at all.

OUT! Bumrah has cleaned up Usman Khan with a perfect yorker. Pakistan all-out for just 162. Usman Khan b Bumrah 0(1)

Phil Simmons, the Afghanistan coach is here, watching the proceedings closely. Perhaps he is making his plans for these two teams already. Also, before the Super 4 matches, there is a chance that Kevin Pietersen may visit the team hotel of Afghanistan to give them a pep talk.

We will be back with the chase in 30 mins.

Pakistan bowled out for 162. This was a bad, bad performance from them. The bowlers will have to do the tough job of restricting Indian side below this target.

This is the first time that Pakistan have been bowled out under 200 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to open the Indian innings. Mohammad Amir bowls the first over. Let's see how the Indian chase turns out.

Amir bowls the first over of the innings. Both Rohit and Dhawan off the mark with a single. Two off the first over.

India should get the job done with plenty of overs to spare. But cricket is a game of unpredictability, as we witnessed last night. The battle between Amir and Rohit will be interesting to watch.

FOUR! Inside-edge off Rohit's bat, and this one runs away to the fine-leg fence! IND 7/0

Left-arm pace from both ends, as Usman Khan bowls the second over. Rohit gets an inside-edge off the second delivery, with the ball running away to the fine-leg fence for a four. Five off the over.

FOUR ! Cracking cover drive by Dhawan off Amir! Leans into a full delivery from Amir, and threads the gap between cover and extra-cover! IND 14/0

Dhawan collects his first boundary courtesy a textbook cover drive off the third delivery, before pushing the ball towards midwicket to come back for a third. Seven off the over.

Tight over from Usman, with Dhawan collecting a single off the last ball to prevent the over from going as a maiden.

Faint appeal for lbw against Dhawan by Amir, although the ball hit the batsman well above the knee roll. Maiden over for Amir, as the southpaw chooses to remain defensive.

Not enough movement for Amir, but Usman from the other end has managed to trouble the batsmen couple of times. Feel both the pacers should pitch the ball up and invite the drives. In hindsight, both Rohit and Dhawan have handled the initial burst of this Pakistani attack quite brilliantly so far.

Leading edge off Rohit's bat off the third ball, but lands in the vacant gully region, allowing the skipper a single. Dhawan collects an easy single off the fifth ball. Two off the over.

FOUR ! Slashed away behind square by Rohit! The ball travels like a — pardon my choice of words — TRACER BULLET! Beats the fielder at third man! IND 22/0

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries from Rohit, the second one a lot more effortless! A simple push results in the ball scurring away to the cover boundary! IND 26/0

Dhawan pushes hard for a single off the first delivery, with the ball travelling dangerously close to the non-striker's stumps off a throw from Malik. Rohit's at his elegant best as he collects back-to-back boundaries, before retaining the strike with a single off the last ball. 10 off the over.

SIX! First big hit of the innings! Usman digs this one in short to Rohit, with the latter using the pace of the ball to hook it over fine-leg. IND 35/0

FOUR! Back-of-length from Usman angling into the batsman, Rohit adjusts well to the bounce and tucks it past short-fine for a four. What's worse, it's a front-foot no-ball; IND 40/0

SIX ! Monster hit by Rohit! The ball being a free-hit gave him the licence to flex his arms, and boy did Rohit respond in style by smashing the ball into the stands beyond the midwicket boundary! IND 46/0

Usman starts off with a round-the-wicket angle to Rohit, with a fielder moving to midwicket. Rohit responds by guiding the ball towards square-leg for a single. Short ball to Rohit three deliveries later, and the Indian skipper hooks it over fine-leg for a six. Rohit guides a back-of-length ball towards fine-leg off the penultimate delivery — which turns out to be a no-ball — before smashing the ball into the stands beyond the midwicket fence for a six in the free hit. Huge over for India as 19 runs come off it.

FOUR ! Effortless from Rohit! Pulls it towards the midwicket fence to bring up the 50-opening stand with Dhawan ! IND 51/0

Hasan's introduced into the attack in the ninth over, replacing Amir. Rohit effortlessly executes a short-arm pull off the fourth delivery to bring up the 50-stand with Dhawan. Six off the over.

FOUR ! Full and outside off from Faheem, and Dhawan brings out the square drive! IND 57/0

Faheem replaces Usman in the attack. Rohit guides the ball down to third man for a single off the first ball. Superb effort by Babar at extra-cover to deny Dhawan a potential boundary off the third ball. Dhawan though, punishes a full delivery outside off with a square drive next ball. Six off the over. India cruising at the end of 10 overs.

Sad too see @hardikpandya7 ‘s injury ! Don’t see that often on the ground ! Hope he recovers soon 🙏

Unfortunate that was. Hopefully, Pandya will be back on the field.

SIX ! Short ball from Hasan, and Dhawan times his hook shot well to send the ball flying over the fielder at deep midwicket! IND 65/0

Sarfraz, Pakistan captain: Looks like a good batting pitch, and with some runs on the board, we can put them under pressure. We have to score 280-plus. Same team.

Rohit, India captain: We would've batted first as well. We know what were doing now. We'll have a fair idea how we go about chasing now. Two changes: Bumrah and Pandya in place of Shardul and Khaleel

OUT! Bhuvneshwar strikes, bowls a back of the length, Imam tries a heave, the ball takes the edge and flies to Dhoni behind the wickets. First wicket down for Pakistan very early in the game. Imam-ul-Haq c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 2(7)

OUT! That's the end of Zaman. Back of the length delivery, Zaman tries a pull, instead the ball flies into the air and at mid-wicket, Yuzvendra Chahal catches it safely. Both the openers back to the hut. Zaman goes back for a duck. Fakhar Zaman c Chahal b Bhuvneshwar 0(9)

Pandya continues. Malik and Babar have been running well together. The quick singles might tire the body in this heat but has helped them keep the score ticking. Not to forget that doing that, they have formed a fifty-run partnership in just 59 balls.

DROPPED! MS Dhoni drops a catch, yes you heard it right, Malik tries to place it through the slips but rather angles it to the right of Dhoni, the ball was slanting down yet it was catchable. This could be a big miss.

He falls on the follow through. The back seems to be injured. He is still down and the players have circled him. The physio has arrived but Pandya is lying motionless.

OUT! Lovely bowling from Kuldeep, the chinaman bowls a perfect googly, it was well flighted and trapped Babar as he came down the wicket to hit him, missed it and the ball clipped the off-stump bail. Babar Azam b Kuldeep Yadav 47(62)

DROPPED! Malik comes out and plays the big shot, trying to clear the deep mid-wicket, hits it high up in the air and Bhuvneshwar makes a blunder at the position as he over-runs and misses the catch. Second reprieve of the day for Malik.

OUT! Brilliant from Manish Pandey, Kedar flights it, Sarfraz hits it to right of long-on, where Manish Pandey came running in, takes the catch, goes outside the boundary, and tosses the ball out, comes in and takes it again. Pakistan lose two wickets in quick time. Sarfraz c (sub)Manish Pandey b Kedar Jadhav 6(12)

OUT! This is superb fielding effort from India, Malik decided to run from the non-striker's end as Asif taps the ball on the off side, before Malik could return, the throw from Rayudu hit the stumps. Shoaib Malik run out (Rayudu) 43(67)

OUT! Jadhav fires one in again, flatter in trajectory, was not there to cut but Asif tries to cut it, edges it into Dhoni's gloves. Poor batting display from the Pakistanis. Asif Ali c Dhoni b Kedar Jadhav 9(10)

OUT! Another lightening stumping from Dhoni, Jadhav fires another one and Shadab Khan misses it completely, Dhoni takes the bails off quickly. Shadab Khan st Dhoni b Kedar Jadhav 8(1 9)

DROPPED! Chahal drops a caught and bowl, as Faheem hit one hard at him and Chahal could not hold on to it on his follow through.

150 has come up on the board for Pakistan. Amir and Faheem have batted well for this sweet little partnership here. Yes, runs are not coming smoothly. But Pakistan should be aiming to bat all the overs here and see how much they can accumulate for their bowlers to defend.

OUT! Faheem has perished trying to up the run-scoring, hits one into the air, Dhawan at deep mid-wicket catches it safely and celebrates it in his typical style. Faheem Ashraf c Dhawan b Bumrah 21(44)

OUT! Rubbish shot from Hasan Ali, tries to clear mid-on, but could not connect it well, it was an off-cutter from Bhuvi, Dinesh Karthik makes his presence felt as he takes the catch. Hasan Ali c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 1(3)

OUT! Bumrah has cleaned up Usman Khan with a perfect yorker. Pakistan all-out for just 162. Usman Khan b Bumrah 0(1)

We will be back with the chase in 30 mins.

Pakistan bowled out for 162. This was a bad, bad performance from them. The bowlers will have to do the tough job of restricting Indian side below this target.

FOUR ! Effortless from Rohit! Pulls it towards the midwicket fence to bring up the 50-opening stand with Dhawan ! IND 51/0

Latest Updates: Hasan's introduced into the attack in the ninth over, replacing Amir. Rohit effortlessly executes a short-arm pull off the fourth delivery to bring up the 50-stand with Dhawan. Six off the over.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: The spotlight will on the India-Pakistan rivalry when the six-nation Asia Cup cricket tournament begins here on Saturday.

India under the leadership of stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will be the favourites along with Pakistan. The two traditional rivals have been grouped together in Group A.

India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won six of the 13 editions of the tournament. But this time it will be an uphill task for the Indian players as they will miss the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli.

But on the pitches of Dubai where the spinners will get turn, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav should be a handful. Kedar Jadhav who is also making his comeback to the side could also support the spinning duo if the situation demands.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have won the tournament twice. The first time in 2000, when they beat Sri Lanka in the final, and then in 2012.

Fakhar Zaman with his disciplined batting is capable of turning a match with the support of Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, and Sarfraz Ahmed.

Shadab Khan will be leading the spin department, while Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi will take care of the pace department.

Apart from India and Pakistan, Hong Kong were also clubbed with the two Asian giants. They were previously the part of the Asia cup and will hope to do better than in 2004 and 2008. Batsmen Anshuman Rath will be on spotlight as he played 16 limited overs games and scored with an average of 52.57.

Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In the opening match, Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka. Both teams are struggling with the injuries of their key players.

Bangladesh have three injured players --Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan --while Danushka Gunathilaka and Dinesh Chandimal were out from Sri Lanka squad but return of veteran pacer Lasith Malinga included some spark in the Sri Lankan squad.

The third team which is grouped with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is Afghanistan. Last time they played Asia Cup is in 2014 where they crashed out in the group stages however, they registered their first Asia Cup victory, defeating Bangladesh.

Afghanistan's improvement in the international circuit has increased over the years. With spinning star Rashid Khan in the squad along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan's bowling line-up will be a test for the others teams in the group.

With inputs from IANS