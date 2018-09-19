- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 13 runs
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs HK India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs HK Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B1 - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A2 vs B2 - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
HIGHLIGHTS
FOUR! Effortless from Rohit! Pulls it towards the midwicket fence to bring up the 50-opening stand with Dhawan! IND 51/0
Pakistan bowled out for 162. This was a bad, bad performance from them. The bowlers will have to do the tough job of restricting Indian side below this target.
We will be back with the chase in 30 mins.
OUT! Bumrah has cleaned up Usman Khan with a perfect yorker. Pakistan all-out for just 162. Usman Khan b Bumrah 0(1)
OUT! Rubbish shot from Hasan Ali, tries to clear mid-on, but could not connect it well, it was an off-cutter from Bhuvi, Dinesh Karthik makes his presence felt as he takes the catch. Hasan Ali c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 1(3)
OUT! Faheem has perished trying to up the run-scoring, hits one into the air, Dhawan at deep mid-wicket catches it safely and celebrates it in his typical style. Faheem Ashraf c Dhawan b Bumrah 21(44)
After 39 overs,Pakistan 151/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 20 , Mohammad Amir 14)
150 has come up on the board for Pakistan. Amir and Faheem have batted well for this sweet little partnership here. Yes, runs are not coming smoothly. But Pakistan should be aiming to bat all the overs here and see how much they can accumulate for their bowlers to defend.
DROPPED! Chahal drops a caught and bowl, as Faheem hit one hard at him and Chahal could not hold on to it on his follow through.
OUT! Another lightening stumping from Dhoni, Jadhav fires another one and Shadab Khan misses it completely, Dhoni takes the bails off quickly. Shadab Khan st Dhoni b Kedar Jadhav 8(19)
OUT! Jadhav fires one in again, flatter in trajectory, was not there to cut but Asif tries to cut it, edges it into Dhoni's gloves. Poor batting display from the Pakistanis. Asif Ali c Dhoni b Kedar Jadhav 9(10)
OUT! This is superb fielding effort from India, Malik decided to run from the non-striker's end as Asif taps the ball on the off side, before Malik could return, the throw from Rayudu hit the stumps. Shoaib Malik run out (Rayudu) 43(67)
OUT! Brilliant from Manish Pandey, Kedar flights it, Sarfraz hits it to right of long-on, where Manish Pandey came running in, takes the catch, goes outside the boundary, and tosses the ball out, comes in and takes it again. Pakistan lose two wickets in quick time. Sarfraz c (sub)Manish Pandey b Kedar Jadhav 6(12)
DROPPED! Malik comes out and plays the big shot, trying to clear the deep mid-wicket, hits it high up in the air and Bhuvneshwar makes a blunder at the position as he over-runs and misses the catch. Second reprieve of the day for Malik.
OUT! Lovely bowling from Kuldeep, the chinaman bowls a perfect googly, it was well flighted and trapped Babar as he came down the wicket to hit him, missed it and the ball clipped the off-stump bail. Babar Azam b Kuldeep Yadav 47(62)
Hardik injured!
He falls on the follow through. The back seems to be injured. He is still down and the players have circled him. The physio has arrived but Pandya is lying motionless.
DROPPED! MS Dhoni drops a catch, yes you heard it right, Malik tries to place it through the slips but rather angles it to the right of Dhoni, the ball was slanting down yet it was catchable. This could be a big miss.
After 14 overs,Pakistan 55/2 ( Babar Azam 29 , Shoaib Malik 24)
Pandya continues. Malik and Babar have been running well together. The quick singles might tire the body in this heat but has helped them keep the score ticking. Not to forget that doing that, they have formed a fifty-run partnership in just 59 balls.
OUT! That's the end of Zaman. Back of the length delivery, Zaman tries a pull, instead the ball flies into the air and at mid-wicket, Yuzvendra Chahal catches it safely. Both the openers back to the hut. Zaman goes back for a duck. Fakhar Zaman c Chahal b Bhuvneshwar 0(9)
OUT! Bhuvneshwar strikes, bowls a back of the length, Imam tries a heave, the ball takes the edge and flies to Dhoni behind the wickets. First wicket down for Pakistan very early in the game. Imam-ul-Haq c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 2(7)
Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are back in Indian playing XI.
Ind XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rohit, India captain: We would've batted first as well. We know what were doing now. We'll have a fair idea how we go about chasing now. Two changes: Bumrah and Pandya in place of Shardul and Khaleel
Pakistan are unchanged:
Pak XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan
Sarfraz, Pakistan captain: Looks like a good batting pitch, and with some runs on the board, we can put them under pressure. We have to score 280-plus. Same team.
TOSS UPDATE: Pakistan win toss and have elected to bat first.
SIX! Short ball from Hasan, and Dhawan times his hook shot well to send the ball flying over the fielder at deep midwicket! IND 65/0
Unfortunate that was. Hopefully, Pandya will be back on the field.
After 10 overs,India 58/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 38 , Shikhar Dhawan 18)
Faheem replaces Usman in the attack. Rohit guides the ball down to third man for a single off the first ball. Superb effort by Babar at extra-cover to deny Dhawan a potential boundary off the third ball. Dhawan though, punishes a full delivery outside off with a square drive next ball. Six off the over. India cruising at the end of 10 overs.
FOUR! Full and outside off from Faheem, and Dhawan brings out the square drive! IND 57/0
Change from both ends. Faheem introduced in place of Usman.
After 9 overs,India 52/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 37 , Shikhar Dhawan 14)
Hasan's introduced into the attack in the ninth over, replacing Amir. Rohit effortlessly executes a short-arm pull off the fourth delivery to bring up the 50-stand with Dhawan. Six off the over.
FOUR! Effortless from Rohit! Pulls it towards the midwicket fence to bring up the 50-opening stand with Dhawan! IND 51/0
Rohit Sharma in international cricket at the moment:
Matches - 294
Sixes - 294
Change of ball. Hasan Ali introduced in place of Mohammad Amir.
After 8 overs,India 46/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 32 , Shikhar Dhawan 13)
Usman starts off with a round-the-wicket angle to Rohit, with a fielder moving to midwicket. Rohit responds by guiding the ball towards square-leg for a single. Short ball to Rohit three deliveries later, and the Indian skipper hooks it over fine-leg for a six. Rohit guides a back-of-length ball towards fine-leg off the penultimate delivery — which turns out to be a no-ball — before smashing the ball into the stands beyond the midwicket fence for a six in the free hit. Huge over for India as 19 runs come off it.
SIX! Monster hit by Rohit! The ball being a free-hit gave him the licence to flex his arms, and boy did Rohit respond in style by smashing the ball into the stands beyond the midwicket boundary! IND 46/0
FOUR! Back-of-length from Usman angling into the batsman, Rohit adjusts well to the bounce and tucks it past short-fine for a four. What's worse, it's a front-foot no-ball; IND 40/0
SIX! First big hit of the innings! Usman digs this one in short to Rohit, with the latter using the pace of the ball to hook it over fine-leg. IND 35/0
After 7 overs,India 27/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 15 , Shikhar Dhawan 12)
Dhawan pushes hard for a single off the first delivery, with the ball travelling dangerously close to the non-striker's stumps off a throw from Malik. Rohit's at his elegant best as he collects back-to-back boundaries, before retaining the strike with a single off the last ball. 10 off the over.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries from Rohit, the second one a lot more effortless! A simple push results in the ball scurring away to the cover boundary! IND 26/0
FOUR! Slashed away behind square by Rohit! The ball travels like a — pardon my choice of words — TRACER BULLET! Beats the fielder at third man! IND 22/0
After 6 overs,India 17/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 6 , Shikhar Dhawan 11)
Leading edge off Rohit's bat off the third ball, but lands in the vacant gully region, allowing the skipper a single. Dhawan collects an easy single off the fifth ball. Two off the over.
Not enough movement for Amir, but Usman from the other end has managed to trouble the batsmen couple of times. Feel both the pacers should pitch the ball up and invite the drives. In hindsight, both Rohit and Dhawan have handled the initial burst of this Pakistani attack quite brilliantly so far.
Mohammad Amir's in ODIs in 2018:
Matches - 9
Wickets - 3
Ave. - 82.33
SR - 123.6
After 5 overs,India 15/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 10)
Faint appeal for lbw against Dhawan by Amir, although the ball hit the batsman well above the knee roll. Maiden over for Amir, as the southpaw chooses to remain defensive.
After 4 overs,India 15/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 10)
Tight over from Usman, with Dhawan collecting a single off the last ball to prevent the over from going as a maiden.
After 3 overs,India 14/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 9)
Dhawan collects his first boundary courtesy a textbook cover drive off the third delivery, before pushing the ball towards midwicket to come back for a third. Seven off the over.
Rohit Sharma's dismissals against left-arm pacers since 2017 in ODIs:
Mohammad Amir, The Oval, 2017
Vishwa Fernando, Colombo, 2017
Trent Boult, Mumbai, 2017
David Willey, Leeds, 2018
FOUR! Cracking cover drive by Dhawan off Amir! Leans into a full delivery from Amir, and threads the gap between cover and extra-cover! IND 14/0
After 2 overs,India 7/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 2)
Left-arm pace from both ends, as Usman Khan bowls the second over. Rohit gets an inside-edge off the second delivery, with the ball running away to the fine-leg fence for a four. Five off the over.
FOUR! Inside-edge off Rohit's bat, and this one runs away to the fine-leg fence! IND 7/0
Usman Khan bowls from the other end.
Batting average v Pakistan in ODIs:
Shikhar Dhawan - 44.20
Rohit Sharma - 34.83
India should get the job done with plenty of overs to spare. But cricket is a game of unpredictability, as we witnessed last night. The battle between Amir and Rohit will be interesting to watch.
After 1 overs,India 2/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)
Amir bowls the first over of the innings. Both Rohit and Dhawan off the mark with a single. Two off the first over.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to open the Indian innings. Mohammad Amir bowls the first over. Let's see how the Indian chase turns out.
This is the first time that Pakistan have been bowled out under 200 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in ODIs.
Pakistan bowled out for 162. This was a bad, bad performance from them. The bowlers will have to do the tough job of restricting Indian side below this target.
We will be back with the chase in 30 mins.
Phil Simmons, the Afghanistan coach is here, watching the proceedings closely. Perhaps he is making his plans for these two teams already. Also, before the Super 4 matches, there is a chance that Kevin Pietersen may visit the team hotel of Afghanistan to give them a pep talk.
OUT! Bumrah has cleaned up Usman Khan with a perfect yorker. Pakistan all-out for just 162. Usman Khan b Bumrah 0(1)
After 43 overs,Pakistan 162/9 ( Mohammad Amir 18 , Usman Khan 0)
Pakistan have continued to play their shots today despite knowing the slow nature of the pitch. Some silly shots from the batsman. Has not worked for them at all.
OUT! Rubbish shot from Hasan Ali, tries to clear mid-on, but could not connect it well, it was an off-cutter from Bhuvi, Dinesh Karthik makes his presence felt as he takes the catch. Hasan Ali c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 1(3)
Bhuvneshwar continues.
After 42 overs,Pakistan 160/8 ( Mohammad Amir 16 , Hasan Ali 1)
Bumrah comes into the attack and delivers straightaway. He has mixed it up well with his slower ones and yorkers. India should aim to finish this off quickly.
Hasan Ali, right handed bat, comes to the crease
OUT! Faheem has perished trying to up the run-scoring, hits one into the air, Dhawan at deep mid-wicket catches it safely and celebrates it in his typical style. Faheem Ashraf c Dhawan b Bumrah 21(44)
Bumrah back too.
After 41 overs,Pakistan 158/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 22 , Mohammad Amir 15)
Bhuvneshwar back into the attack. Bowling according to the field. Just 1 from the over. He should bowl all his remaining overs on the trot.
Remember Sam Curran and what he had done against India while batting with the tail? Rohit Sharma has to be careful here. They should not let this Pakistan tail get these runs towards the end. Feel Rohit should attack more, especially when someone like Kuldeep is bowling. He has to give him a slip.
Bhuvneshwar continues.
After 40 overs,Pakistan 157/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 21 , Mohammad Amir 15)
Kuldeep continues. Faheem and Amir going strong for Pakistan at the moment. India have let this partnership grow. Need to get a wicket now.
FOUR! Kuldeep yorked Faheem as well as Dhoni, both missed the ball and it went racing away for four leg-byes.
Kuldeep back on.
After 39 overs,Pakistan 151/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 20 , Mohammad Amir 14)
150 has come up on the board for Pakistan. Amir and Faheem have batted well for this sweet little partnership here. Yes, runs are not coming smoothly. But Pakistan should be aiming to bat all the overs here and see how much they can accumulate for their bowlers to defend.
Jadhav continues.
Latest Updates: Hasan's introduced into the attack in the ninth over, replacing Amir. Rohit effortlessly executes a short-arm pull off the fourth delivery to bring up the 50-stand with Dhawan. Six off the over.
The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.
Preview: The spotlight will on the India-Pakistan rivalry when the six-nation Asia Cup cricket tournament begins here on Saturday.
India under the leadership of stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will be the favourites along with Pakistan. The two traditional rivals have been grouped together in Group A.
India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won six of the 13 editions of the tournament. But this time it will be an uphill task for the Indian players as they will miss the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli.
India captain Rohit Sharma (L) and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. AFP
But on the pitches of Dubai where the spinners will get turn, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav should be a handful. Kedar Jadhav who is also making his comeback to the side could also support the spinning duo if the situation demands.
Pakistan, meanwhile, have won the tournament twice. The first time in 2000, when they beat Sri Lanka in the final, and then in 2012.
Fakhar Zaman with his disciplined batting is capable of turning a match with the support of Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, and Sarfraz Ahmed.
Shadab Khan will be leading the spin department, while Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi will take care of the pace department.
Apart from India and Pakistan, Hong Kong were also clubbed with the two Asian giants. They were previously the part of the Asia cup and will hope to do better than in 2004 and 2008. Batsmen Anshuman Rath will be on spotlight as he played 16 limited overs games and scored with an average of 52.57.
Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In the opening match, Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka. Both teams are struggling with the injuries of their key players.
Bangladesh have three injured players --Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan --while Danushka Gunathilaka and Dinesh Chandimal were out from Sri Lanka squad but return of veteran pacer Lasith Malinga included some spark in the Sri Lankan squad.
The third team which is grouped with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is Afghanistan. Last time they played Asia Cup is in 2014 where they crashed out in the group stages however, they registered their first Asia Cup victory, defeating Bangladesh.
Afghanistan's improvement in the international circuit has increased over the years. With spinning star Rashid Khan in the squad along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan's bowling line-up will be a test for the others teams in the group.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Sep 19, 2018