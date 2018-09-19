First Cricket
INDW in SL | 1st T20I Sep 19, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 13 runs
SAW in WI | 1st ODI Sep 16, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
Asia Cup Sep 20, 2018
BAN vs AFG
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup Sep 21, 2018
A1 vs B2
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
India vs Pakistan, LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan going strong for India

Date: Wednesday, 19 September, 2018 21:47 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

162/10
Overs
43.1
R/R
3.76
Fours
11
Sixes
2
Extras
7
India need 98 runs in 237 balls at 2.48 rpo
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammad Amir not out 18 26 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7 1 15 3
Jasprit Bumrah 7.1 2 23 2
65/0
Overs
10.3
R/R
6.31
Fours
7
Sixes
3
Extras
2
India need 98 runs in 237 balls at 2.48 rpo
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma (C) Batting 39 31 5 2
Shikhar Dhawan Batting 24 33 2 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammad Amir 4 1 19 0
Usman Khan 4 0 27 0

  • SIX! Short ball from Hasan, and Dhawan times his hook shot well to send the ball flying over the fielder at deep midwicket! IND 65/0

    Full Scorecard

  • Unfortunate that was. Hopefully, Pandya will be back on the field. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,India 58/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 38 , Shikhar Dhawan 18)

    Faheem replaces Usman in the attack. Rohit guides the ball down to third man for a single off the first ball. Superb effort by Babar at extra-cover to deny Dhawan a potential boundary off the third ball. Dhawan though, punishes a full delivery outside off with a square drive next ball. Six off the over. India cruising at the end of 10 overs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Full and outside off from Faheem, and Dhawan brings out the square drive! IND 57/0

    Full Scorecard

  • Change from both ends. Faheem introduced in place of Usman. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,India 52/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 37 , Shikhar Dhawan 14)

    Hasan's introduced into the attack in the ninth over, replacing Amir. Rohit effortlessly executes a short-arm pull off the fourth delivery to bring up the 50-stand with Dhawan. Six off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Effortless from Rohit! Pulls it towards the midwicket fence to bring up the 50-opening stand with Dhawan! IND 51/0

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rohit Sharma in international cricket at the moment:

    Matches - 294
    Sixes - 294

    Full Scorecard

  • Change of ball. Hasan Ali introduced in place of Mohammad Amir. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,India 46/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 32 , Shikhar Dhawan 13)

    Usman starts off with a round-the-wicket angle to Rohit, with a fielder moving to midwicket. Rohit responds by guiding the ball towards square-leg for a single. Short ball to Rohit three deliveries later, and the Indian skipper hooks it over fine-leg for a six. Rohit guides a back-of-length ball towards fine-leg off the penultimate delivery — which turns out to be a no-ball — before smashing the ball into the stands beyond the midwicket fence for a six in the free hit. Huge over for India as 19 runs come off it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Monster hit by Rohit! The ball being a free-hit gave him the licence to flex his arms, and boy did Rohit respond in style by smashing the ball into the stands beyond the midwicket boundary! IND 46/0

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Back-of-length from Usman angling into the batsman, Rohit adjusts well to the bounce and tucks it past short-fine for a four. What's worse, it's a front-foot no-ball; IND 40/0

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! First big hit of the innings! Usman digs this one in short to Rohit, with the latter using the pace of the ball to hook it over fine-leg. IND 35/0

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,India 27/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 15 , Shikhar Dhawan 12)

    Dhawan pushes hard for a single off the first delivery, with the ball travelling dangerously close to the non-striker's stumps off a throw from Malik. Rohit's at his elegant best as he collects back-to-back boundaries, before retaining the strike with a single off the last ball. 10 off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries from Rohit, the second one a lot more effortless! A simple push results in the ball scurring away to the cover boundary! IND 26/0

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Slashed away behind square by Rohit! The ball travels like a — pardon my choice of words — TRACER BULLET! Beats the fielder at third man! IND 22/0

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,India 17/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 6 , Shikhar Dhawan 11)

    Leading edge off Rohit's bat off the third ball, but lands in the vacant gully region, allowing the skipper a single. Dhawan collects an easy single off the fifth ball. Two off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Not enough movement for Amir, but Usman from the other end has managed to trouble the batsmen couple of times. Feel both the pacers should pitch the ball up and invite the drives. In hindsight, both Rohit and Dhawan have handled the initial burst of this Pakistani attack quite brilliantly so far.   

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Mohammad Amir's in ODIs in 2018:

    Matches - 9
    Wickets - 3
    Ave. - 82.33
    SR - 123.6

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,India 15/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 10)

    Faint appeal for lbw against Dhawan by Amir, although the ball hit the batsman well above the knee roll. Maiden over for Amir, as the southpaw chooses to remain defensive. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,India 15/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 10)

    Tight over from Usman, with Dhawan collecting a single off the last ball to prevent the over from going as a maiden. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,India 14/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 9)

    Dhawan collects his first boundary courtesy a textbook cover drive off the third delivery, before pushing the ball towards midwicket to come back for a third. Seven off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rohit Sharma's dismissals against left-arm pacers since 2017 in ODIs:

    Mohammad Amir, The Oval, 2017
    Vishwa Fernando, Colombo, 2017
    Trent Boult, Mumbai, 2017
    David Willey, Leeds, 2018

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Cracking cover drive by Dhawan off Amir! Leans into a full delivery from Amir, and threads the gap between cover and extra-cover! IND 14/0

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,India 7/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 2)

    Left-arm pace from both ends, as Usman Khan bowls the second over. Rohit gets an inside-edge off the second delivery, with the ball running away to the fine-leg fence for a four. Five off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Inside-edge off Rohit's bat, and this one runs away to the fine-leg fence! IND 7/0

    Full Scorecard

  • Usman Khan bowls from the other end. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Batting average v Pakistan in ODIs:

    Shikhar Dhawan - 44.20 
    Rohit Sharma - 34.83

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    India should get the job done with plenty of overs to spare. But cricket is a game of unpredictability, as we witnessed last night. The battle between Amir and Rohit will be interesting to watch.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,India 2/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)

    Amir bowls the first over of the innings. Both Rohit and Dhawan off the mark with a single. Two off the first over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to open the Indian innings. Mohammad Amir bowls the first over. Let's see how the Indian chase turns out. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the first time that Pakistan have been bowled out under 200 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in ODIs.

    Full Scorecard

  • Pakistan bowled out for 162. This was a bad, bad performance from them. The bowlers will have to do the tough job of restricting Indian side below this target. 

    We will be back with the chase in 30 mins. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Phil Simmons, the Afghanistan coach is here, watching the proceedings closely. Perhaps he is making his plans for these two teams already. Also, before the Super 4 matches, there is a chance that Kevin Pietersen may visit the team hotel of Afghanistan to give them a pep talk.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Bumrah has cleaned up Usman Khan with a perfect yorker. Pakistan all-out for just 162. Usman Khan b Bumrah 0(1)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,Pakistan 162/9 ( Mohammad Amir 18 , Usman Khan 0)

    Pakistan have continued to play their shots today despite knowing the slow nature of the pitch. Some silly shots from the batsman. Has not worked for them at all. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Rubbish shot from Hasan Ali, tries to clear mid-on, but could not connect it well, it was an off-cutter from Bhuvi, Dinesh Karthik makes his presence felt as he takes the catch. Hasan Ali c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 1(3)

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,Pakistan 160/8 ( Mohammad Amir 16 , Hasan Ali 1)

    Bumrah comes into the attack and delivers straightaway. He has mixed it up well with his slower ones and yorkers. India should aim to finish this off quickly. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Hasan Ali, right handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Faheem has perished trying to up the run-scoring, hits one into the air, Dhawan at deep mid-wicket catches it safely and celebrates it in his typical style. Faheem Ashraf c Dhawan b Bumrah 21(44) 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bumrah back too. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,Pakistan 158/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 22 , Mohammad Amir 15)

    Bhuvneshwar back into the attack. Bowling according to the field. Just 1 from the over. He should bowl all his remaining overs on the trot. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Remember Sam Curran and what he had done against India while batting with the tail? Rohit Sharma has to be careful here. They should not let this Pakistan tail get these runs towards the end. Feel Rohit should attack more, especially when someone like Kuldeep is bowling. He has to give him a slip.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,Pakistan 157/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 21 , Mohammad Amir 15)

    Kuldeep continues. Faheem and Amir going strong for Pakistan at the moment. India have let this partnership grow. Need to get a wicket now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Kuldeep yorked Faheem as well as Dhoni, both missed the ball and it went racing away for four leg-byes. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep back on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,Pakistan 151/7 ( Faheem Ashraf 20 , Mohammad Amir 14)

    150 has come up on the board for Pakistan. Amir and Faheem have batted well for this sweet little partnership here. Yes, runs are not coming smoothly. But Pakistan should be aiming to bat all the overs here and see how much they can accumulate for their bowlers to defend. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Jadhav continues. 

    Full Scorecard
Latest Updates: Hasan's introduced into the attack in the ninth over, replacing Amir. Rohit effortlessly executes a short-arm pull off the fourth delivery to bring up the 50-stand with Dhawan. Six off the over.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: The spotlight will on the India-Pakistan rivalry when the six-nation Asia Cup cricket tournament begins here on Saturday.

India under the leadership of stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will be the favourites along with Pakistan. The two traditional rivals have been grouped together in Group A.

India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won six of the 13 editions of the tournament. But this time it will be an uphill task for the Indian players as they will miss the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli.

India captain Rohit Sharma (L) and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. AFP

India captain Rohit Sharma (L) and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. AFP

But on the pitches of Dubai where the spinners will get turn, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav should be a handful. Kedar Jadhav who is also making his comeback to the side could also support the spinning duo if the situation demands.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have won the tournament twice. The first time in 2000, when they beat Sri Lanka in the final, and then in 2012.

Fakhar Zaman with his disciplined batting is capable of turning a match with the support of Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, and Sarfraz Ahmed.

Shadab Khan will be leading the spin department, while Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi will take care of the pace department.

Apart from India and Pakistan, Hong Kong were also clubbed with the two Asian giants. They were previously the part of the Asia cup and will hope to do better than in 2004 and 2008. Batsmen Anshuman Rath will be on spotlight as he played 16 limited overs games and scored with an average of 52.57.

Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In the opening match, Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka. Both teams are struggling with the injuries of their key players.

Bangladesh have three injured players --Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan --while Danushka Gunathilaka and Dinesh Chandimal were out from Sri Lanka squad but return of veteran pacer Lasith Malinga included some spark in the Sri Lankan squad.

The third team which is grouped with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is Afghanistan. Last time they played Asia Cup is in 2014 where they crashed out in the group stages however, they registered their first Asia Cup victory, defeating Bangladesh.

Afghanistan's improvement in the international circuit has increased over the years. With spinning star Rashid Khan in the squad along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan's bowling line-up will be a test for the others teams in the group.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018

