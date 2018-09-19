Faheem replaces Usman in the attack. Rohit guides the ball down to third man for a single off the first ball. Superb effort by Babar at extra-cover to deny Dhawan a potential boundary off the third ball. Dhawan though, punishes a full delivery outside off with a square drive next ball. Six off the over. India cruising at the end of 10 overs.

SIX ! Short ball from Hasan, and Dhawan times his hook shot well to send the ball flying over the fielder at deep backward square! IND 65/0

Misfield at extra-cover allows Rohit to set off for a single. Dhawan hooks a short ball towards deep backward square, where the ball sails over a fielder and lands beyond the rope. Dhawan guides the ball towards third man for a single off the fifth ball. Eight off the over.

FOUR ! Stylishly flicked away towards the midwicket fence by Dhawan off Ashraf! IND 73/0

Faheem starts his second over with a front-foot no-ball. Dhawan though, is cut off at mid off in the free-hit. The southpaw collects a boundary off the penultimate ball, flicking a full delivery towards the midwicket fence. Seven off the over.

SIX ! Rohit brings the pull shot out again! Pakistan's ploy of bowling short to the Indian skipper isn't quite working at the moment. IND 79/0

FOUR ! Rohit Sharma brings up his half-century in style , lofting the ball over mid off to get to the milestone! Has been an outstanding knock from the captain so far! Rohit's 35th fifty in ODIs. IND 85/0

Rohit picks the short ball from Hasan, pulling it over the fine-leg fence for his third six. Singles off the next two balls, before Rohit lofts the ball over mid off to bring up his 35th ODI fifty with a boundary! 13 off the over.

Shadab Khan introduced into the attack in the 14th over.

OUT ! What a start for young Shadab, as he foxes Rohit with a googly! This one beats the Indian skipper's defence, and clips his leg stump! IND 86/1

Drinks have been brought out to the field after Rohit's dismissal.

FOUR ! Boundary for Dhawan, as he drives the ball towards extra-cover, where a misfield allows the ball to run away to the fence. IND 91/1

Shadab makes an impact rightaway after getting introduced, deceiving Rohit with a googly to hit his leg stump. Dhawan, though, gets a boundary three balls later, helped by a misfield at extra-cover. Six runs and a wicket off the over. Meanwhile, Ambati Rayudu walks out to bat.

FOUR ! Dhawan slashes the ball past the backward point fielder, with third man failing to get to the ball in time. IND 96/1

Dhawan slashes a back-of-length delivery from Hasan towards the fence behind square on the off side, collecting his fifth boundary. He will expected to anchor the chase from hereon. Six off the over.

Shadab bowls three deliveries in the 16th over, before appearing to complain of some discomfort, and leave the field not long after. Zaman to bowl the remaining deliveries.

Shadab walks off the field after bowling three deliveries, complaining of some kind of discomfort. Zaman bowls the remaining three deliveries. Two off the over, and India breach the 100-run mark.

Faheem Ashraf returns to the attack in the 17th over.

FOUR ! Yorker-length delivery from Ashraf, and Dhawan flicks this one towards the fine-leg fence. IND 104/1

OUT! The second Indian opener walks back, as Dhawan slashes a back-of-length delivery from Ashraf straight into the hands of the fielder at backward point! The southpaw falls short of a fifty by just four runs. IND 104/2

Ashraf returns to the attack in the 17th over, and starts off with a full delivery that's dispatched towards fine-leg by Dhawan. The all-rounder though, succeeds in getting the second wicket two balls later as Dhawan holes out to backward point. Two new Indian batsmen at the crease right now, and Pakistan will feel they have the opportunity to turn things around. Six runs and a wicket off the over.

SIX! That should boost DK's confidence! Half-tracker from Zaman, and Karthik smacks this over the midwicket boundary! IND 113/2

Fakhar Zaman continues to bowl from the other end. Karthik slogs a half-tracker over the midwicket fence for a six off the second delivery. Eight off the over.

Quiet over from Faheem, with four runs coming off it, as Rayudu and Karthik choose to rotate the strike between themselves.

Zaman continues from the other end. Three singles collected off the over. Karthik and Rayudu in no hurry at the moment to get quick runs on the board. They have 30 overs to collect the remaining 42 runs after all.

FOUR ! Punched away towards the backward point fence for four by Rayudu! IND 128/2

Singles collected off each of the first three balls. Rayudu then guides the ball towards the fence behind square on the off side to collect his first boundary. Eight off the over.

Zaman concedes just a single off his third over, with Rayudu setting off for the non-striker's end off the penultimate ball of the over.

Mohammad Amir returns to the attack. Pakistan will hope for a miracle from their star pacer at a stage where the Indians are running away with the game.

Amir returns to the attack in the 23th over. Dots off the first three deliveries. Overthrows conceded off the fourth ball, as an ambitious throw towards the striker's end allows Rayudu to set off for a single. Karthik goes for an aerial drive next ball to collect a single. Two off the over.

The ball travels dangerously close to Karthik's outer edge as well as the off stump off the second delivery. Three singles off Zaman's fourth over.

DK dabs the ball towards cover for a quick single off the first ball. Two singles off the over. Partnership between Karthik and Rayudu worth 33 for the third wicket.

Karthik cuts the ball towards backward point off the penultimate ball, coming back for a second run. Three off the over.

Shoaib Malik brought into the attack in the 27th over.

FOUR ! A boundary for India after 35 deliveries! Loopy delivery from Malik, and Karthik gets down on one knee to sweep it past short fine. IND 147/2

Shoaib Malik introduced into the attack in the 27th over. Single collected off each delivery of the over, barring the fourth delivery, in which Karthik gets down on one knee and sweeps the ball past short-fine to collect his first four. Nine off the over. India need 14 to win.

FOUR! Rayudu dances down the track, and lofts the inside-out towards the wide long off fence to collect his second boundary! IND 153/2

Rayudu shuffles forward, and goes for an inside-out loft to guide the ball towards the wide long off fence for a boundary. Retains the strike with a single off the last ball. Just nine left for India to win now.

FOUR ! Karthik sweeps away towards the backward square-leg fence! India just a hit to the fence away from a win now! IND 159/2

FOUR! Rayudu finishes off in style with a pull towards the square-leg fence! India post a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Pakistan to finish on top of Group A ! IND 164/2

Malik bowls what turns out to be the final over of the match. Karthik and Rayudu both get a boundary each, as India collect 10 off the over to complete a clinical eight-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan! Both batsmen remain unbeaten on 31, with an unbroken third-wicket stand of 60.

"We didn't get a good start at all. We got a start in the middle, but lost our way once again in the middle. It was poor batting, and we mostly suffered soft dismissals, except for Babar Azam. We'll try to avoid such mistakes in the next game, and put up a better performance. This will serve as a wake-up call for us," says losing captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

Sarfraz, Pakistan captain: Looks like a good batting pitch, and with some runs on the board, we can put them under pressure. We have to score 280-plus. Same team.

Rohit, India captain: We would've batted first as well. We know what were doing now. We'll have a fair idea how we go about chasing now. Two changes: Bumrah and Pandya in place of Shardul and Khaleel

OUT! Bhuvneshwar strikes, bowls a back of the length, Imam tries a heave, the ball takes the edge and flies to Dhoni behind the wickets. First wicket down for Pakistan very early in the game. Imam-ul-Haq c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 2(7)

OUT! That's the end of Zaman. Back of the length delivery, Zaman tries a pull, instead the ball flies into the air and at mid-wicket, Yuzvendra Chahal catches it safely. Both the openers back to the hut. Zaman goes back for a duck. Fakhar Zaman c Chahal b Bhuvneshwar 0(9)

Pandya continues. Malik and Babar have been running well together. The quick singles might tire the body in this heat but has helped them keep the score ticking. Not to forget that doing that, they have formed a fifty-run partnership in just 59 balls.

DROPPED! MS Dhoni drops a catch, yes you heard it right, Malik tries to place it through the slips but rather angles it to the right of Dhoni, the ball was slanting down yet it was catchable. This could be a big miss.

He falls on the follow through. The back seems to be injured. He is still down and the players have circled him. The physio has arrived but Pandya is lying motionless.

OUT! Lovely bowling from Kuldeep, the chinaman bowls a perfect googly, it was well flighted and trapped Babar as he came down the wicket to hit him, missed it and the ball clipped the off-stump bail. Babar Azam b Kuldeep Yadav 47(62)

DROPPED! Malik comes out and plays the big shot, trying to clear the deep mid-wicket, hits it high up in the air and Bhuvneshwar makes a blunder at the position as he over-runs and misses the catch. Second reprieve of the day for Malik.

OUT! Brilliant from Manish Pandey, Kedar flights it, Sarfraz hits it to right of long-on, where Manish Pandey came running in, takes the catch, goes outside the boundary, and tosses the ball out, comes in and takes it again. Pakistan lose two wickets in quick time. Sarfraz c (sub)Manish Pandey b Kedar Jadhav 6(12)

OUT! This is superb fielding effort from India, Malik decided to run from the non-striker's end as Asif taps the ball on the off side, before Malik could return, the throw from Rayudu hit the stumps. Shoaib Malik run out (Rayudu) 43(67)

OUT! Jadhav fires one in again, flatter in trajectory, was not there to cut but Asif tries to cut it, edges it into Dhoni's gloves. Poor batting display from the Pakistanis. Asif Ali c Dhoni b Kedar Jadhav 9(10)

OUT! Another lightening stumping from Dhoni, Jadhav fires another one and Shadab Khan misses it completely, Dhoni takes the bails off quickly. Shadab Khan st Dhoni b Kedar Jadhav 8(1 9)

DROPPED! Chahal drops a caught and bowl, as Faheem hit one hard at him and Chahal could not hold on to it on his follow through.

150 has come up on the board for Pakistan. Amir and Faheem have batted well for this sweet little partnership here. Yes, runs are not coming smoothly. But Pakistan should be aiming to bat all the overs here and see how much they can accumulate for their bowlers to defend.

OUT! Faheem has perished trying to up the run-scoring, hits one into the air, Dhawan at deep mid-wicket catches it safely and celebrates it in his typical style. Faheem Ashraf c Dhawan b Bumrah 21(44)

OUT! Rubbish shot from Hasan Ali, tries to clear mid-on, but could not connect it well, it was an off-cutter from Bhuvi, Dinesh Karthik makes his presence felt as he takes the catch. Hasan Ali c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 1(3)

OUT! Bumrah has cleaned up Usman Khan with a perfect yorker. Pakistan all-out for just 162. Usman Khan b Bumrah 0(1)

We will be back with the chase in 30 mins.

Pakistan bowled out for 162. This was a bad, bad performance from them. The bowlers will have to do the tough job of restricting Indian side below this target.

FOUR ! Effortless from Rohit! Pulls it towards the midwicket fence to bring up the 50-opening stand with Dhawan ! IND 51/0

FOUR ! Rohit Sharma brings up his half-century in style , lofting the ball over mid off to get to the milestone! Has been an outstanding knock from the captain so far! Rohit's 35th fifty in ODIs. IND 85/0

OUT ! What a start for young Shadab, as he foxes Rohit with a googly! This one beats the Indian skipper's defence, and clips his leg stump! IND 86/1

OUT! The second Indian opener walks back, as Dhawan slashes a back-of-length delivery from Ashraf straight into the hands of the fielder at backward point! The southpaw falls short of a fifty by just four runs. IND 104/2

FOUR! Rayudu finishes off in style with a pull towards the square-leg fence! India post a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Pakistan to finish on top of Group A ! IND 164/2

Preview: The spotlight will on the India-Pakistan rivalry when the six-nation Asia Cup cricket tournament begins here on Saturday.

India under the leadership of stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will be the favourites along with Pakistan. The two traditional rivals have been grouped together in Group A.

India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won six of the 13 editions of the tournament. But this time it will be an uphill task for the Indian players as they will miss the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli.

But on the pitches of Dubai where the spinners will get turn, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav should be a handful. Kedar Jadhav who is also making his comeback to the side could also support the spinning duo if the situation demands.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have won the tournament twice. The first time in 2000, when they beat Sri Lanka in the final, and then in 2012.

Fakhar Zaman with his disciplined batting is capable of turning a match with the support of Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, and Sarfraz Ahmed.

Shadab Khan will be leading the spin department, while Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi will take care of the pace department.

Apart from India and Pakistan, Hong Kong were also clubbed with the two Asian giants. They were previously the part of the Asia cup and will hope to do better than in 2004 and 2008. Batsmen Anshuman Rath will be on spotlight as he played 16 limited overs games and scored with an average of 52.57.

Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In the opening match, Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka. Both teams are struggling with the injuries of their key players.

Bangladesh have three injured players --Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan --while Danushka Gunathilaka and Dinesh Chandimal were out from Sri Lanka squad but return of veteran pacer Lasith Malinga included some spark in the Sri Lankan squad.

The third team which is grouped with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is Afghanistan. Last time they played Asia Cup is in 2014 where they crashed out in the group stages however, they registered their first Asia Cup victory, defeating Bangladesh.

Afghanistan's improvement in the international circuit has increased over the years. With spinning star Rashid Khan in the squad along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan's bowling line-up will be a test for the others teams in the group.

With inputs from IANS