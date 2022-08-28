India vs Pakistan Live score commentary, Asia Cup: Bhuvi scalps Babar Azam for 10; Pakistan 31/1

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Fakhar Zaman starts this over with a boundary. Hardik Pandya bowls that full, offers some width and the left-hander drives it through the off side. He didn't time it properly but would still get four runs
|Pakistan
|India
|31/1 (5.1 ov) - R/R 6
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Mohammad Rizwan (W)
|Batting
|9
|17
|1
|0
|Fakhar Zaman
|Batting
|10
|5
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Hardik Pandya
|1
|0
|7
|0
|Avesh Khan
|0.1
|0
|1
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 15/1 (2.4)
|
16 (16) R/R: 6.4
Fakhar Zaman 10(5)
Mohammad Rizwan (W) 6(10)
|
Babar Azam (C) 10(9) S.R (111.11)
c Arshdeep Singh b Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India vs Pakistan Live cricket score and commentary: India take on Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday. After electing to field first, India strike early as Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalps Babar Azam for 10. Catch all the action LIVE!
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Fakhar Zaman starts this over with a boundary. Hardik Pandya bowls that full, offers some width and the left-hander drives it through the off side. He didn't time it properly but would still get four runs
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Here's a much-needed boundary for Rizwan. Length delivery from Arshdeep, moving away from the batter and he pierces the gully area nicely and guides it to the fence
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Fakhar Zaman starts off with a boundary. Bhuvi bowls another short, this time on the leg stump line and Fakhar goes for the pull, gets some glove on it as the ball flies over the wicket-keeper's head for a boundary behind
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Massive, massive wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has undone Babar Azam. A short delivery from the right-hander and Babar just went for the pull. He doesn't time his shot right, top edges that and is caught by Arshdeep at short fine leg region
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Glorious drive to finish the second over. Arshdeep bowls that in the slot and Babar hits that straight back for a boundary
After 1 overs,Pakistan 6/0 ( Mohammad Rizwan (W) 1 , Babar Azam (C) 5)
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE
A good decision from the umpire. India had taken the review on the final ball. Touch fuller delivery, outside off from Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Rizwan tries to drive it but is beaten. The Indian team thought he had edged it and took the review but the UltraEdge shows a flat line. He survives again
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Babar Azam is off the mark straight away and in style. Fuller this time from Bhuvi, outside off and the Pakistan skipper drives that through mid off
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE
WICKET! That could have been the first blow to Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was right on the money. Bowls that straight and touch back of the length. Rizwan tries to pull it but misses the ball completely. The on-field umpire has given that OUT but he has gone upstairs to have a look. Height can be an issue there. YES. It's missing the wickets. Rizwan SURVIVES!
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE
India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE
We are moments away from LIVE ACTION! Rohit Sharma has opted to field. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan would open the innings for Pakistan. The last time when the two played against India, they remained unbeaten. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl the first over for India
Preview Changes (opens in a new tab)
India vs Pakistan LIVE Cricket score and updates Asia Cup: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Asia Cup 2022 fixture between India and Pakistan
The traditional rivalry between India and Pakistan will be spiced up by how former skipper Virat Kohli fares at the T20 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. The sub-continental rivals will face off in the second match of the tournament on Sunday.
Kohli returns to international cricket after a seven break during which India outplayed the West Indies and Zimbabwe in white-ball cricket. Fact that it was achieved without their once prime batter says plenty about the team and Kohli’s form.
It’s been over 1,000 days since Kohli last scored a century in international cricket. With Pakistan fixture also happening to be his 100th T20I appearance, it is an opportunity for him to end the debate on his future in the shorter version of the game.
“My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and I am ready to do anything for the team to make it possible,” he said recently.
The depth in India’s top-order batting in white-ball cricket — especially in T20Is — is so great that in order to accommodate Kohli, they had to leave out someone like Shreyas Iyer.
For Pakistan, the major talking point are the blows to the pace attack. Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury. Also joining the sick bay on Friday was Mohammad Wasim Junior who suffered a side strain.
When is India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup?
India vs Pakistan will be played on 28 August, 2022.
What time is India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup?
India vs Pakistan will be played at 7.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.
Where is India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup?
India vs Pakistan will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
Which TV channel is India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup on?
India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup will be on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 Star Sports Select HD channels.
Where to live stream India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match?
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will be live streamed on Disney + Hotstar. It can also be followed on Firstpost.com.
What is India vs Pakistan record in last five matches?
In the last five matches, India won four of them with the recent one going to Pakistan.
2021 T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets
2016 T20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
2016 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
2014 T20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
2012 Pakistan tour of India: India beat Pakistan by 11 runs
What is India’s squad for the Asia Cup?
India’s squad for the Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
What is Pakistan’s squad for the Asia Cup?
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali
In a conversation with broadcasters Star Sports, Kohli recalled the first time he had met Babar Azam, in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.
Rohit Sharma, as his rival skipper Babar Azam, has typically tried to downplay the hype (with typically little effect) and the mutual admiration between the assorted players of the two sides has been constant but will cut as little ice as always among the fans.
Indian players including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and others have reacted to upcoming India vs Pakistan match.