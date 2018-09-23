- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Live Now
Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
HIGHLIGHTS
CENTURY NUMBER 19 FOR ROHIT SHARMA! The Indian captain's in some form in this tournament, and he's leading his team by example! Collects a double in the 36th over to get to the milestone, taking 106 balls to get there. IND 220/1
OUT! Mix-up between Rohit and Dhawan, and the latter's halfway down the pitch before he's sent back to the non-striker's end, where he fails to get home on time. India finally lose a wicket in this match. IND 210/1
Dhawan run out 114(100)
After 33 overs,India 208/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 94 , Shikhar Dhawan 113)
Rohit collects a single off the first ball of Afridi's sixth over to complete 7,000 ODI runs. Dhawan drives the ball through extra-cover to bring up his 15th ODI ton. The southpaw smacks the ball over the midwicket fence for a six to bring up the 200-run opening stand, and ends the over with a boundary down the ground. 15 off the over. India need just 30 off 17 overs.
FOUR! What a way for Shikhar Dhawan to bring up his 15th ODI hundred! Drives it wide of extra-cover to get to the milestone, taking 95 deliveries to get there! IND 198/0
After 32 overs,India 193/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 93 , Shikhar Dhawan 99)
Rohit, Dhawan bat cautiously while in their 90s, wanting to get to their three-figure milestones without taking any risks. Three singles collected off the over.
FOUR! That brings up the 150-run opening stand between Rohit and Dhawan, with the former driving through the cover region off Shadab to bring up the milestone! IND 152/0
FIFTY for Rohit Sharma! Taps the ball towards the leg side behind square, and gets enough time to come back for a second, and bring up his 37th ODI half-century! IND 118/0
HUNDRED PARTNERSHIP up between Dhawan and Rohit for the opening wicket, with the former guiding the ball towards the leg side for a single. The pair have gone about business with ease, taking just under 20 overs to get to the milestone. IND 100/0
FOUR! Dhawan rocks back, crouches low and pulls the ball towards the leg side. Afridi puts in a brave dive near the boundary rope, but isn't able to prevent a boundary. A well-deserved half-century for Shikhar Dhawan — his 26th in ODIs! IND 91/0
FOUR! Another straight drive off Dhawan's bat, finding his second boundary in four deliveries. Brings up the fifty-opening stand in the process! IND 53/0
After 50 overs,Pakistan 237/7 ( Mohammad Nawaz 15 , Hasan Ali 2)
Bumrah bowls the final over as expected. And he finishes off in style, not allowing the batsmen to collect more than singles, thanks to his pin-point yorkers, and castling Shadab off the third delivery. Five runs and a wicket off the over, as Pakistan finish on 237/7.
BOWLED EM! After a couple of yorkers, Bumrah decides to catch Shadab by surprise by shortening his length slightly. The batter gets an inside-edge, with the ball deflecting off his pad on to his leg-stump. PAK 234/7
Shadab b Bumrah 10(16)
BOWLED EM! Asif misses a googly from Chahal, and the ball hits bang at the middle of the middle stump. Chahal's ecstatic at having collected his 50th ODI wicket! The dangerman's gone, and India will feel a little upbeat at the way things are unfolding in the slog overs right now. PAK 211/6
Asif b Chahal 30(21)
OUT! Massive wicket for the Indians, as Malik tickles the ball to Dhoni while trying to guide it towards fine-leg! Bumrah collects his first wicket in his new spell. PAK 203/5
Malik c Dhoni b Bumrah 78(90)
OUT! Lapse of concentration on the Pakistan skipper's part, as he hits the ball down his Indian counterpart's throat at extra-cover. Kuldeep finally brings the partnership to an end, while collecting his second wicket. PAK 165/4
Sarfraz c Rohit b Kuldeep 44(66)
After 38 overs,Pakistan 160/3 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 42 , Shoaib Malik 62)
Jadeja bowls his penultimate over, as the two batters decide to step on the gas pedal at this stage of the innings. Shoaib Malik steps forward and smashes the ball over the bowler's head to collect a straight six. Sarfraz, collects a double off the third delivery to bring up the century stand. 11 off the over.
FIFTY for Shoaib Malik, and another quality knock under pressure from the veteran! Taps the ball towards the leg side to get to the milestone off 64 deliveries. PAK 141/3
After 28 overs,Pakistan 108/3 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 20 , Shoaib Malik 32)
Chahal's brought back into the attack. The leggie fires one full and along leg, with Malik getting down on one leg, and slog-sweeping it over the midwicket fence for a maximum. Single off the last ball, that brings up the fifty-stand between these two.
OUT! Confusion between the two batsmen at the centre, as Babar runs halfway through the pitch, before he's sent back to the non-striker's end by Sarfaraz. Good work out in the field, especially by Jadeja standing close to the stumps. The players will have a drink after that dismissal. PAK 58/3
Babar run out (Chahal/Jadeja) 9(25)
OUT! After the loopy full delivery outside off, Kuldeep fires this one full between middle and leg at Fakhar, taking him by surprise. Fakhar tries to position himself for a sweep, slips and ends up getting trapped leg-before. What's worse, replays show the ball grazed Fakhar's glove before hitting his pad, but the opener somehow didn't take take that into account. PAK 55/2
Fakhar lbw Kuldeep 31(44)
OUT! Terrific review by Dhoni, as the Indians get their breakthrough in Chahal's first over! Imam's trapped leg-before, and has to march back after getting three reds on the review. PAK 24/1
Imam lbw Chahal 10(20)
IND XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
India go with the same XI that hammered Bangladesh by seven wickets earlier on Friday.
PAK XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.
Two changes for Pakistan XI — Shadab and Amir return in place of Haris and Usman.
TOSS: Pakistan win the toss, and skipper Sarfraz opts to bat first.
Sunil Gavaskar at pitch report: The pitch looks exactly what it was the other day. It was particularly slow for spinners. Pakistan might want to field first this time around. The pitch might just open up as the day progresses but as of now this looks like a graveyard for the bowlers.
After 38 overs,India 232/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 109 , Ambati Rayudu 8)
Rayudu collects a single off the first ball. Couple of dots, before Rohit guides the ball down the ground for a single. Rayudu collects a single off an aerial sweep off the last ball. Three off the over.
After 37 overs,India 229/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 108 , Ambati Rayudu 6)
Eight off the over, including a well-timed pull by Rohit to send the ball sailing into the stands beyond the midwicket fence. Just 9 needed for India to win off 13 overs.
SIX! Looks like Rohit doesn't just want to end this in singles. Goes for the short-arm pull to send the ball sailing over the midwicket fence for his fourth six. IND 229/1
After 36 overs,India 221/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 101 , Ambati Rayudu 5)
Rohit grabs a double off the second delivery of the over to bring up his much-awaited 19th ODI ton, pushing hard for the second run at the same time. Three off the over. India need 17 to win off 84 balls.
CENTURY NUMBER 19 FOR ROHIT SHARMA! The Indian captain's in some form in this tournament, and he's leading his team by example! Collects a double in the 36th over to get to the milestone, taking 106 balls to get there. IND 220/1
After 35 overs,India 218/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 98 , Ambati Rayudu 5)
Rohit nudges the ball towards the leg side for a single. Rayudu brings him back on strike with a single off the fourth ball. Rohit moves to 98 with a single off the penultimate ball. Rayudu ends the over by collecting his first boundary. India need 20 to win off 15 overs.
FOUR! Rayudu opens the face of his bat, and runs the ball towards third man for a boundary! IND 218/1
After 34 overs,India 211/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 96 , Ambati Rayudu 0)
Singles collected off the first two deliveries, before Shikhar Dhawan's run out for 114, thanks to a mix-up with Rohit, off the third delivery. Birthday boy Ambati Rayudu walks out to bat after the run-out, and blocks out the last two deliveries. Three off the over along with the run out.
OUT! Mix-up between Rohit and Dhawan, and the latter's halfway down the pitch before he's sent back to the non-striker's end, where he fails to get home on time. India finally lose a wicket in this match. IND 210/1
Dhawan run out 114(100)
After 33 overs,India 208/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 94 , Shikhar Dhawan 113)
Rohit collects a single off the first ball of Afridi's sixth over to complete 7,000 ODI runs. Dhawan drives the ball through extra-cover to bring up his 15th ODI ton. The southpaw smacks the ball over the midwicket fence for a six to bring up the 200-run opening stand, and ends the over with a boundary down the ground. 15 off the over. India need just 30 off 17 overs.
Least innings to score 7,000 ODI runs:
FOUR! Smacked down the ground, beating mid off. Dhawan's in full flow after getting to three-figures! IND 208/0
SIX! Dhawan slogs the ball over the midwicket fence for a 100m hit, as he brings up the 200-run opening stand with Rohit! IND 204/0
FOUR! What a way for Shikhar Dhawan to bring up his 15th ODI hundred! Drives it wide of extra-cover to get to the milestone, taking 95 deliveries to get there! IND 198/0
After 32 overs,India 193/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 93 , Shikhar Dhawan 99)
Rohit, Dhawan bat cautiously while in their 90s, wanting to get to their three-figure milestones without taking any risks. Three singles collected off the over.
Shoaib Malik introduced into the attack for the first time in this innings.
After 31 overs,India 190/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 91 , Shikhar Dhawan 98)
Rohit runs the ball down the fine-leg off the second delivery to come back for a second, before swivelling his bat to send the ball racing away towards the backward square-leg fence for a four. Dhawan moves to 98 with a slash over backward point off the last delivery. 11 off the over.
FOUR! Afridi fires this one short and wide to Dhawan, and the latter responds by slashing it high over backward point, leaping up from his spot to counter the bounce. IND 190/0
FOUR! Rohit brings out the Caribbean-style swivel into play once again, as the ball races away to the backward square-leg fence for a four! IND 185/0
Shaheen Afridi brought back into the attack.
After 30 overs,India 179/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 84 , Shikhar Dhawan 94)
Dhawan and Rohit collect a single each off the first two deliveries, before Dhawan crunches the ball through the cover region to collect his 13th boundary, and enter the 90s. Eight off the over. India need 59 to win off 20 overs.
FOUR! Rank long hop from Shadab, and Dhawan cuts this between cover and extra-cover to enter the 90s. IND 177/0
After 29 overs,India 171/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 82 , Shikhar Dhawan 88)
Dhawan crunches the ball through the extra-cover region to collect his 12th boundary. Single collected off each of the last three deliveries. Seven off the over.
FOUR! Punched wide of extra-cover by Dhawan, and that will further demoralise the Pakistanis! IND 168/0
After 28 overs,India 164/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 81 , Shikhar Dhawan 82)
Dhawan shuffles forward, and guides the ball down the ground for a single off the second ball. Rohit smacks the ball over the midwicket fence to collect his third maximum, before getting dropped for a second time in this innings, this time pulling straight into Fakhar's hands at midwicket — with the ball bursting out of the latter's hands. Seven off the over.
SIX! Rohit rocks back, and pulls over the midwicket fence for another maximum! IND 164/0
After 27 overs,India 157/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 75 , Shikhar Dhawan 81)
Dhawan shuffles down the track, and smacks the ball down the ground for a single off the first ball. Rohit gets a flat delivery along leg two balls later, which he sweeps towards the backward square-leg fence for his sixth four. Five off the over.
FOUR! Nawaz fires a flatter one along leg, and Rohit brings his bat down in a chop-like sweep, placing it wide of short fine and finding the boundary. IND 157/0
Mohammad Nawaz brought back into the attack in the 27th over.
After 26 overs,India 152/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 71 , Shikhar Dhawan 80)
Sloppy work by Pakistan on the field allows Rohit a double off the first ball. Rohit crouches low, and slogs the ball over the midwicket fence for a six off the second delivery. The Indian skipper gets a thick edge off a sweep two balls later, only for the ball to land safely beyond the fielder's reach and allow the batsman a couple. Rohit smacks the ball through cover off the last ball to bring up the 150-opening stand.
FOUR! That brings up the 150-run opening stand between Rohit and Dhawan, with the former driving through the cover region off Shadab to bring up the milestone! IND 152/0
SIX! Smoked it over the midwicket fence! What a strike that was by the Indian captain! IND 146/0
Shadab Khan returns to the attack.
After 25 overs,India 138/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 57 , Shikhar Dhawan 80)
Dhawan pulls a short ball from Hasan, with the ball landing at a safe distance from the fielder at deep square-leg. Dhawan ends the over with a pull towards the third man fence for a boundary. India need exactly a 100 runs to win, with half of their overs left and all 10 wickets intact.
FOUR! Pulled away towards the third man fence, where it lands a little square of the fielder placed near the boundary. Dhawan collects his 11th boundary! IND 138/0
After 24 overs,India 131/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 55 , Shikhar Dhawan 75)
Good running between the wickets, as Rohit pushes Dhawan for a second run following a misfield at short fine. Rohit guides the next one through square-leg for a single. Dhawan punches through cover for an easy double off the penultimate delivery. Dhawan ends the over by collecting his first six, pulling a short ball over the backward square-leg fence. 11 off the over.
SIX! Short and along middle and leg, Dhawan swivels his bat and ends up clearing the backward square-leg boundary! IND 131/0
After 23 overs,India 120/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 52 , Shikhar Dhawan 67)
Rohit collects a single off the first ball. Hasan keeps Dhawan under check with a bouncer, followed by a slower one. Hasan repeats the pattern over the next two deliveries, planting some doubts into the southpaw's mind. Fine stop by Babar at point to save a run for Pakistan. Just one off the over.
Indian skippers to score consecutive fifty-plus scores in Asia Cup:
After 22 overs,India 119/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 51 , Shikhar Dhawan 67)
Rohit guides the ball down to third man off the first ball. Dhawan goes for the pull off the next ball, and collects his 10th boundary. Rohit guides the ball towards the leg side to collect a double, and bring up his 37th ODI fifty. Nine off the over.
The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.
Preview: Beaming with confidence after successive lop-sided wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh, a confident India will once again aim to brush aside the Green Brigade when the two sides clash in a Super Four tie of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
The men in blue are in sublime touch presently and after an average show against Hong Kong in their campaign opener, the Rohit Sharma-led side registered convincing victories against Pakistan and Bangladesh.
The last time when the two sides met, the Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side had no answer to either Indian bowling attack or the batting as the issue became a completely one-sided affair with India dominating in each department of the game.
Rohit will be eyeing another top-level show from his bowlers and batsmen, including himself. The skipper himself is in good touch with the bat, amassing 158 runs from three innings while opener Shikhar Dhawan, too, looks in fine form, putting 213 runs in three games.
India lead 6 to Pakistan's 5 on head-to -head encounters in Asia Cup. Agencies
Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu have also delivered decent performances in the middle-order and stumper MS Dhoni, who failed to fire against Hong Kong, looked good during his 33 off 37 balls against Bangladesh on Friday.
Ravindra Jadeja, who replaced injured Hardik Pandya midway in the tournament, blew away Bangladesh's middle order, scalping four wickets for just 29 runs.
In the bowling department, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have also been phenomenal. Bhuvneshwar took three wickets against both Bangladesh and Pakistan, while Bumrah scalped three against the former and two against the latter.
Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal did not get any wickets against Bangladesh, but the duo managed to keep the pressure on the opposition.
Part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav, who came as a surprise package against Pakistan on Wednesday after his 3/23, could also pose a major threat to Pakistan's batting.
The Indian team looks balanced and the team management is unlikely to make any changes on Sunday.
On the other hand, Pakistan will need to come up with something special to stop a spirited team India.
Opener Fakhar Zaman has failed to deliver in the tournament so far and was dismissed for a duck on two previous occasions against India and Afghanistan and Pakistan may likely replace the left-hander.
Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have been amongst top run earners, with 146 and 132 runs respectively from three outings.
Veteran Shoaib Malik seemed to have regained his touch with his 43-ball unbeaten 51 to help Pakistan to a three-wicket win over Afghanistan.
The bowlers, however, have not been up to the mark as they allowed minnows Afghanistan to put 257 runs on the board in 50 overs.
None of the bowlers makes to the top-10 of the wicket-taking chart and need to dish out something extra against a fine Indian batting line-up.
Overall, India will once again be the favourites but an unpredictable Pakistan has the ability to bounce back and so another high-voltage clash could be on the cards on a super Sunday.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K. Khaleel Ahmed
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain/ wicket-keeper), Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Sep 23, 2018