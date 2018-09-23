First Cricket
SAW in WI | 3rd ODI Sep 22, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 115 runs
INDW in SL | 3rd T20I Sep 22, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets
Asia Cup Sep 25, 2018
IND vs AFG
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 26, 2018
PAK vs BAN
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
India vs Pakistan, LIVE cricket score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: India need 238 to beat Pakistan

Date: Sunday, 23 September, 2018 20:39 IST Match Status: Innings Break
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

237/7
Overs
50.0
R/R
4.74
Fours
11
Sixes
5
Extras
8
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammad Nawaz not out 15 16 1 0
Hasan Ali not out 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9 0 46 0
Jasprit Bumrah 10 1 29 2
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Indian bowlers have pulled back the game brilliantly in the death overs. Only 26 runs were scored in the last five overs of the Pakistan innings. When Shoaib and Sarfraz were batting it seemed they were well on course for 250. But the way the pacers, especially Bumrah bowled towards the end, Pakistan lower-order did not get any momentum. Feel they are 25-30 runs short here. However, with 237 on board, Pakistan will have something to bowl at.    
     
     

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Pakistan today:

     
    Last 10 overs - 68/3 (RR - 6.80)
     
    Bumrah today:
     
    Last 4 overs - 16/1 (Eco. - 4.00)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 50 overs,Pakistan 237/7 ( Mohammad Nawaz 15 , Hasan Ali 2)

    Bumrah bowls the final over as expected. And he finishes off in style, not allowing the batsmen to collect more than singles, thanks to his pin-point yorkers, and castling Shadab off the third delivery. Five runs and a wicket off the over, as Pakistan finish on 237/7. 

    Full Scorecard

  • BOWLED EM! After a couple of yorkers, Bumrah decides to catch Shadab by surprise by shortening his length slightly. The batter gets an inside-edge, with the ball deflecting off his pad on to his leg-stump. PAK 234/7

    Shadab b Bumrah 10(16)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 49 overs,Pakistan 232/6 ( Shadab Khan 9 , Mohammad Nawaz 13)

    Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack for the penultimate over, and he starts off with a yorkers to both Nawaz and Shadab, allowing them a single each. Nawaz lofts a full-toss off the third delivery down the ground, with the ball landing just short of long off. Six singles and a wide collected off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar brought back for the penultimate over of the innings. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,Pakistan 225/6 ( Shadab Khan 6 , Mohammad Nawaz 10)

    Another superb over from Bumrah, as he gets his lengths spot on to restrict Nawaz and Shadab to singles in the 48th over, with just four runs coming off it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,Pakistan 221/6 ( Shadab Khan 4 , Mohammad Nawaz 8)

    Nawaz guides the ball towards point, coming back for a second run. Singles off the next two deliveries. Nawaz ends the over with an inside-out loft for a four. Eight off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,Pakistan 221/6 ( Shadab Khan 4 , Mohammad Nawaz 8)

    Nawaz guides the ball towards point, coming back for a second run. Singles off the next two deliveries. Nawaz ends the over with an inside-out loft for a four. Eight off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Chahal fires this short and wide, and Nawaz connects, smacking it inside-out to send it flying towards the extra-cover fence. Much-needed boundary for Pakistan at this stage. PAK 221/6

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,Pakistan 213/6 ( Shadab Khan 3 , Mohammad Nawaz 1)

    Quick singles collected by Shadab and Nawaz off the first two deliveries. Fine stop by Chahal at extra cover off the third, pulling off a one-handed stop. Jadeja further frustrates the two with back-to-back stops at backward point. Dot off the last ball. Just two off Bumrah's eighth over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Quickest to 50 ODI wickets for India by spinners:

     
    24 - Kuldeep Yadav
    30 - Yuzvendra Chahal*
    32 - Amit Mishra
     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,Pakistan 211/6 ( Shadab Khan 2 , Mohammad Nawaz 0)

    Asif goes for a reverse-sweep, with the ball landing safely beyond the running fielder's reach near third man, and Shadab putting in a dive at the striker's end to complete a third run. Chahal, though, collects his 50th ODI wicket by castling the big-hitting Asif, sending him back for a score of 30. Six runs and a wicket off his eighth over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • BOWLED EM! Asif misses a googly from Chahal, and the ball hits bang at the middle of the middle stump. Chahal's ecstatic at having collected his 50th ODI wicket! The dangerman's gone, and India will feel a little upbeat at the way things are unfolding in the slog overs right now. PAK 211/6

    Asif b Chahal 30(21)

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Yuzvendra Chahal needs to pick up one wicket to complete 50 wickets in ODIs. Will he be able to do it today?
     

     

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    A crucial moment in the game. Getting the wicket of Malik at this stage of match will make 20-30 runs' difference in the total, if not more.
     
    Nevertheless, don't think the Indian spinners have bowled the right pace on this pitch. On a slow surface they have allowed batsmen pace to work with. Unlike the last match, today the flatter trajectory hasn't worked for the tweakers so far. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Chahal, who has another three overs left in his kitty, brought back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,Pakistan 205/5 ( Asif Ali 26 , Shadab Khan 0)

    Bumrah returns to the attack. Malik collects a single off the first ball to bring up the 200 for Pakistan. Malik though, departs off the fourth delivery, nicking to Dhoni off a back-of-length delivery angling into the leg stump — an uncomfortable angle for a right-hand batsman. Shadab walks out to bat alongside Asif. Six runs and a wicket off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Massive wicket for the Indians, as Malik tickles the ball to Dhoni while trying to guide it towards fine-leg! Bumrah collects his first wicket in his new spell. PAK 203/5

    Malik c Dhoni b Bumrah 78(90)

    Full Scorecard

  • Jasprit Bumrah returns to the attack. Let's see if the death-overs specialist can tackle the rampaging Pakistani duo or not. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,Pakistan 199/4 ( Shoaib Malik 77 , Asif Ali 22)

    After attacking Bhuvneshwar in the previous over, Malik and Ali opt to rotate the strike in this over, with six coming off it. Kuldeep signs off with figures of 2/41 from 10 overs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,Pakistan 193/4 ( Shoaib Malik 73 , Asif Ali 20)

    Huge over for Pakistan, as all-rounder Asif Ali takes Bhuvneshwar to the cleaners with some marvellous hitting. Two fours and as many sixes collected, as 22 runs are scored off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Second big hit for the all-rounder off three balls, this one disappearing into the stands beyond the long on fence! Asif's on fire here! PAK 192/4

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bhuvi bowls a slower one well outside off, only for Asif to go for a square drive to collect a boundary. PAK 186/4

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! What a strike by all-rounder Asif, as the ball lands in the second tier behind the long on fence. PAK 182/4

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Not the best of timing by Malik, but he ends up placing it out of mid on's reach, collecting his fourth four in the process. PAK 175/4

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,Pakistan 171/4 ( Shoaib Malik 68 , Asif Ali 3)

    Tight over from Kuldeep, with just two runs coming off it. With less than 10 overs left in the innings, the two batsmen will look to shrug off their defensive approach and looking for the boundaries more often. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Finally a breakthrough. India were desperately seeking this opening as both Malik and Sarfraz were running away with the game. Looked like a tired shot from here. Ideally, Sarfraz should have continued to play alongside Malik, who is looking at his vintage best right now. However, India won't mind this. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shoaib Malik has been involved in three of the five century stands for Pakistan against India in Asia Cup history. (2004, 2008 and 2018)
     

     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,Pakistan 169/4 ( Shoaib Malik 67 , Asif Ali 2)

    Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack in the 40th over. Malik and new batsman Asif go about business dangerously, as they collect four risky singles to keep the scoreboard ticking. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,Pakistan 165/4 ( Shoaib Malik 65 , Asif Ali 0)

    Excellent running between the wickets off the first ball, as Shoaib races back to the striker's end for a second run. Sarfraz collects a brace off the fourth delivery, before hitting straight to Rohit at extra-cover to depart for 44. Five runs and a wicket off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Lapse of concentration on the Pakistan skipper's part, as he hits the ball down his Indian counterpart's throat at extra-cover. Kuldeep finally brings the partnership to an end, while collecting his second wicket. PAK 165/4

    Sarfraz c Rohit b Kuldeep 44(66)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,Pakistan 160/3 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 42 , Shoaib Malik 62)

    Jadeja bowls his penultimate over, as the two batters decide to step on the gas pedal at this stage of the innings. Shoaib Malik steps forward and smashes the ball over the bowler's head to collect a straight six. Sarfraz, collects a double off the third delivery to bring up the century stand. 11 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  SIX! That's Shoaib Malik at his best! Dances down the pitch, and middles it to send the ball sailing over the bowler's head! PAK 155/3

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! That's Shoaib Malik at his best! Dances down the pitch, and middles it to send the ball sailing over the bowler's head! PAK 155/3

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,Pakistan 149/3 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 39 , Shoaib Malik 54)

    Kuldeep returns to the attack with the two set batsmen continuing their patient approach, collecting just three singles off it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep Yadav brought back into the attack in the 37th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,Pakistan 146/3 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 38 , Shoaib Malik 52)

    Sarfraz and Malik continue to keep the pressure under check by collecting the ones and twos whenever possible, as five runs are gathered at a steady pace off Jadeja's eighth over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Indian bowling is looking a bit innocuous right now. In hindsight, these two have paced their innings superbly. Especially Malik, who it seems, is just continuing from where he left on Friday night in Abu Dhabi. From here Pakistan will be disappointed if they don't reach 250.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,Pakistan 141/3 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 35 , Shoaib Malik 50)

    Three singles off Bhuvi's sixth over, with the third one getting Malik to his 43rd ODI half-century. Time for the players to have a drink. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY for Shoaib Malik, and another quality knock under pressure from the veteran! Taps the ball towards the leg side to get to the milestone off 64 deliveries. PAK 141/3

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,Pakistan 138/3 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 34 , Shoaib Malik 48)

    Jadeja brought back into the attack in the 34th over, and he concedes four off it, with Sarfraz grabbing a double off the last delivery. 

    Full Scorecard

  Ravindra Jadeja brought back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ravindra Jadeja brought back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Finally a steady phase for Pakistan. Feel Sarfraz's decision of coming at No 4 has been a sensible one. At four, he can hold the innings together whereas Malik can be their finisher. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most runs against India in Asia Cup:

    562 - Sanath Jayasuriya
    395 - SHOAIB MALIK* (And counting)
    394 - Kumar Sangakkara 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,Pakistan 134/3 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 31 , Shoaib Malik 47)

    Singles collected off the third and fourth deliveries of Bhuvneshwar's fifth over, with Jadeja putting in a fine effort to save a couple of runs for the Indians on the second occasion. Two off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought back into the attack, with Rohit desperate for a wicket at this stage. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,Pakistan 132/3 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 30 , Shoaib Malik 46)

    Malik taps the ball towards the off side off the fourth delivery, coming back for a second run. Four off the over. Malik, meanwhile, is closing in on a second consecutive half-century. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,Pakistan 128/3 ( Sarfraz Ahmed (C) (W) 29 , Shoaib Malik 43)

    Good over for Pakistan, with both Sarfraz and Malik collecting a boundary each off it, as Jadhav leaks 12 off his third over. Rohit will be a bit worried with this partnership right now. 

    Full Scorecard
Latest updates: Bumrah bowls the final over as expected. And he finishes off in style, not allowing the batsmen to collect more than singles, thanks to his pin-point yorkers, and castling Shadab off the third delivery. Five runs and a wicket off the over, as Pakistan finish on 237/7.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: Beaming with confidence after successive lop-sided wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh, a confident India will once again aim to brush aside the Green Brigade when the two sides clash in a Super Four tie of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The men in blue are in sublime touch presently and after an average show against Hong Kong in their campaign opener, the Rohit Sharma-led side registered convincing victories against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The last time when the two sides met, the Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side had no answer to either Indian bowling attack or the batting as the issue became a completely one-sided affair with India dominating in each department of the game.

Rohit will be eyeing another top-level show from his bowlers and batsmen, including himself. The skipper himself is in good touch with the bat, amassing 158 runs from three innings while opener Shikhar Dhawan, too, looks in fine form, putting 213 runs in three games.

India lead 6 to Pakistan's 5 on head-to -head encounters in Asia Cup. Agencies

India lead 6 to Pakistan's 5 on head-to -head encounters in Asia Cup. Agencies

Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu have also delivered decent performances in the middle-order and stumper MS Dhoni, who failed to fire against Hong Kong, looked good during his 33 off 37 balls against Bangladesh on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja, who replaced injured Hardik Pandya midway in the tournament, blew away Bangladesh's middle order, scalping four wickets for just 29 runs.

In the bowling department, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have also been phenomenal. Bhuvneshwar took three wickets against both Bangladesh and Pakistan, while Bumrah scalped three against the former and two against the latter.

Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal did not get any wickets against Bangladesh, but the duo managed to keep the pressure on the opposition.

Part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav, who came as a surprise package against Pakistan on Wednesday after his 3/23, could also pose a major threat to Pakistan's batting.

The Indian team looks balanced and the team management is unlikely to make any changes on Sunday.

On the other hand, Pakistan will need to come up with something special to stop a spirited team India.

Opener Fakhar Zaman has failed to deliver in the tournament so far and was dismissed for a duck on two previous occasions against India and Afghanistan and Pakistan may likely replace the left-hander.

Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have been amongst top run earners, with 146 and 132 runs respectively from three outings.

Veteran Shoaib Malik seemed to have regained his touch with his 43-ball unbeaten 51 to help Pakistan to a three-wicket win over Afghanistan.

The bowlers, however, have not been up to the mark as they allowed minnows Afghanistan to put 257 runs on the board in 50 overs.

None of the bowlers makes to the top-10 of the wicket-taking chart and need to dish out something extra against a fine Indian batting line-up.

Overall, India will once again be the favourites but an unpredictable Pakistan has the ability to bounce back and so another high-voltage clash could be on the cards on a super Sunday.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K. Khaleel Ahmed

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain/ wicket-keeper), Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2018

Tags : #Asia Cup 2018 #Bangladesh #Bhuvneshwar Kumar #Cricket Score #Fakhar Zaman #India #India vs Pakistan #India vs Pakistan 2018 #India vs Pakistan cricket score #India vs Pakistan LIVE #Jasprit Bumrah #live cricket score #Live score #LIVE scoreboard #Live Scorecard #Mohammad Amir #MS Dhoni #Pakistan #Rohit Sharma #Sarfraz Ahmed #Shaheen Afridi #Shoaib Malik #Usman Khan



