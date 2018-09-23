Good over for Pakistan, with both Sarfraz and Malik collecting a boundary each off it, as Jadhav leaks 12 off his third over. Rohit will be a bit worried with this partnership right now.

Malik taps the ball towards the off side off the fourth delivery, coming back for a second run. Four off the over. Malik, meanwhile, is closing in on a second consecutive half-century.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought back into the attack, with Rohit desperate for a wicket at this stage.

Singles collected off the third and fourth deliveries of Bhuvneshwar's fifth over, with Jadeja putting in a fine effort to save a couple of runs for the Indians on the second occasion. Two off the over.

Finally a steady phase for Pakistan. Feel Sarfraz's decision of coming at No 4 has been a sensible one. At four, he can hold the innings together whereas Malik can be their finisher.

Jadeja brought back into the attack in the 34th over, and he concedes four off it, with Sarfraz grabbing a double off the last delivery.

FIFTY for Shoaib Malik , and another quality knock under pressure from the veteran! Taps the ball towards the leg side to get to the milestone off 64 deliveries. PAK 141/3

Three singles off Bhuvi's sixth over, with the third one getting Malik to his 43rd ODI half-century. Time for the players to have a drink.

Indian bowling is looking a bit innocuous right now. In hindsight, these two have paced their innings superbly. Especially Malik, who it seems, is just continuing from where he left on Friday night in Abu Dhabi. From here Pakistan will be disappointed if they don't reach 250.

Sarfraz and Malik continue to keep the pressure under check by collecting the ones and twos whenever possible, as five runs are gathered at a steady pace off Jadeja's eighth over.

Kuldeep Yadav brought back into the attack in the 37th over.

Kuldeep returns to the attack with the two set batsmen continuing their patient approach, collecting just three singles off it.

SIX ! That's Shoaib Malik at his best! Dances down the pitch, and middles it to send the ball sailing over the bowler's head! PAK 155/3

Jadeja bowls his penultimate over, as the two batters decide to step on the gas pedal at this stage of the innings. Shoaib Malik steps forward and smashes the ball over the bowler's head to collect a straight six. Sarfraz, collects a double off the third delivery to bring up the century stand . 11 off the over.

OUT ! Lapse of concentration on the Pakistan skipper's part, as he hits the ball down his Indian counterpart's throat at extra-cover. Kuldeep finally brings the partnership to an end, while collecting his second wicket. PAK 165/4

Excellent running between the wickets off the first ball, as Shoaib races back to the striker's end for a second run. Sarfraz collects a brace off the fourth delivery, before hitting straight to Rohit at extra-cover to depart for 44. Five runs and a wicket off the over.

Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack in the 40th over. Malik and new batsman Asif go about business dangerously, as they collect four risky singles to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Shoaib Malik has been involved in three of the five century stands for Pakistan against India in Asia Cup history. (2004, 2008 and 2018)

Finally a breakthrough. India were desperately seeking this opening as both Malik and Sarfraz were running away with the game. Looked like a tired shot from here. Ideally, Sarfraz should have continued to play alongside Malik, who is looking at his vintage best right now. However, India won't mind this.

Tight over from Kuldeep, with just two runs coming off it. With less than 10 overs left in the innings, the two batsmen will look to shrug off their defensive approach and looking for the boundaries more often.

FOUR ! Not the best of timing by Malik, but he ends up placing it out of mid on's reach, collecting his fourth four in the process. PAK 175/4

SIX! What a strike by all-rounder Asif, as the ball lands in the second tier behind the long on fence. PAK 182/4

FOUR ! Bhuvi bowls a slower one well outside off, only for Asif to go for a square drive to collect a boundary. PAK 186/4

SIX ! Second big hit for the all-rounder off three balls, this one disappearing into the stands beyond the long on fence! Asif's on fire here! PAK 192/4

Huge over for Pakistan, as all-rounder Asif Ali takes Bhuvneshwar to the cleaners with some marvellous hitting. Two fours and as many sixes collected, as 22 runs are scored off the over.

After attacking Bhuvneshwar in the previous over, Malik and Ali opt to rotate the strike in this over, with six coming off it. Kuldeep signs off with figures of 2/41 from 10 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah returns to the attack. Let's see if the death-overs specialist can tackle the rampaging Pakistani duo or not.

OUT ! Massive wicket for the Indians, as Malik tickles the ball to Dhoni while trying to guide it towards fine-leg! Bumrah collects his first wicket in his new spell. PAK 203/5

Bumrah returns to the attack. Malik collects a single off the first ball to bring up the 200 for Pakistan. Malik though, departs off the fourth delivery, nicking to Dhoni off a back-of-length delivery angling into the leg stump — an uncomfortable angle for a right-hand batsman. Shadab walks out to bat alongside Asif. Six runs and a wicket off the over.

Chahal, who has another three overs left in his kitty, brought back into the attack.

Nevertheless, don't think the Indian spinners have bowled the right pace on this pitch. On a slow surface they have allowed batsmen pace to work with. Unlike the last match, today the flatter trajectory hasn't worked for the tweakers so far.

A crucial moment in the game. Getting the wicket of Malik at this stage of match will make 20-30 runs' difference in the total, if not more.

Yuzvendra Chahal needs to pick up one wicket to complete 50 wickets in ODIs. Will he be able to do it today?

BOWLED EM! Asif misses a googly from Chahal, and the ball hits bang at the middle of the middle stump. Chahal's ecstatic at having collected his 50th ODI wicket! The dangerman's gone, and India will feel a little upbeat at the way things are unfolding in the slog overs right now. PAK 211/6

Asif goes for a reverse-sweep, with the ball landing safely beyond the running fielder's reach near third man, and Shadab putting in a dive at the striker's end to complete a third run. Chahal, though, collects his 50th ODI wicket by castling the big-hitting Asif, sending him back for a score of 30. Six runs and a wicket off his eighth over.

Quick singles collected by Shadab and Nawaz off the first two deliveries. Fine stop by Chahal at extra cover off the third, pulling off a one-handed stop. Jadeja further frustrates the two with back-to-back stops at backward point. Dot off the last ball. Just two off Bumrah's eighth over.

FOUR ! Chahal fires this short and wide, and Nawaz connects, smacking it inside-out to send it flying towards the extra-cover fence. Much-needed boundary for Pakistan at this stage. PAK 221/6

Nawaz guides the ball towards point, coming back for a second run. Singles off the next two deliveries. Nawaz ends the over with an inside-out loft for a four. Eight off the over.

Another superb over from Bumrah, as he gets his lengths spot on to restrict Nawaz and Shadab to singles in the 48th over, with just four runs coming off it.

Bhuvneshwar brought back for the penultimate over of the innings.

Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack for the penultimate over, and he starts off with a yorkers to both Nawaz and Shadab, allowing them a single each. Nawaz lofts a full-toss off the third delivery down the ground, with the ball landing just short of long off. Six singles and a wide collected off the over.

BOWLED EM ! After a couple of yorkers, Bumrah decides to catch Shadab by surprise by shortening his length slightly. The batter gets an inside-edge, with the ball deflecting off his pad on to his leg-stump. PAK 234/7

Bumrah bowls the final over as expected. And he finishes off in style, not allowing the batsmen to collect more than singles, thanks to his pin-point yorkers, and castling Shadab off the third delivery. Five runs and a wicket off the over, as Pakistan finish on 237/7.

Indian bowlers have pulled back the game brilliantly in the death overs. Only 26 runs were scored in the last five overs of the Pakistan innings. When Shoaib and Sarfraz were batting it seemed they were well on course for 250. But the way the pacers, especially Bumrah bowled towards the end, Pakistan lower-order did not get any momentum. Feel they are 25-30 runs short here. However, with 237 on board, Pakistan will have something to bowl at.

Sunil Gavaskar at pitch report: The pitch looks exactly what it was the other day. It was particularly slow for spinners. Pakistan might want to field first this time around. The pitch might just open up as the day progresses but as of now this looks like a graveyard for the bowlers.

Two changes for Pakistan XI — Shadab and Amir return in place of Haris and Usman.

India go with the same XI that hammered Bangladesh by seven wickets earlier on Friday.

Preview: Beaming with confidence after successive lop-sided wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh, a confident India will once again aim to brush aside the Green Brigade when the two sides clash in a Super Four tie of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The men in blue are in sublime touch presently and after an average show against Hong Kong in their campaign opener, the Rohit Sharma-led side registered convincing victories against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The last time when the two sides met, the Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side had no answer to either Indian bowling attack or the batting as the issue became a completely one-sided affair with India dominating in each department of the game.

Rohit will be eyeing another top-level show from his bowlers and batsmen, including himself. The skipper himself is in good touch with the bat, amassing 158 runs from three innings while opener Shikhar Dhawan, too, looks in fine form, putting 213 runs in three games.

Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu have also delivered decent performances in the middle-order and stumper MS Dhoni, who failed to fire against Hong Kong, looked good during his 33 off 37 balls against Bangladesh on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja, who replaced injured Hardik Pandya midway in the tournament, blew away Bangladesh's middle order, scalping four wickets for just 29 runs.

In the bowling department, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have also been phenomenal. Bhuvneshwar took three wickets against both Bangladesh and Pakistan, while Bumrah scalped three against the former and two against the latter.

Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal did not get any wickets against Bangladesh, but the duo managed to keep the pressure on the opposition.

Part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav, who came as a surprise package against Pakistan on Wednesday after his 3/23, could also pose a major threat to Pakistan's batting.

The Indian team looks balanced and the team management is unlikely to make any changes on Sunday.

On the other hand, Pakistan will need to come up with something special to stop a spirited team India.

Opener Fakhar Zaman has failed to deliver in the tournament so far and was dismissed for a duck on two previous occasions against India and Afghanistan and Pakistan may likely replace the left-hander.

Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have been amongst top run earners, with 146 and 132 runs respectively from three outings.

Veteran Shoaib Malik seemed to have regained his touch with his 43-ball unbeaten 51 to help Pakistan to a three-wicket win over Afghanistan.

The bowlers, however, have not been up to the mark as they allowed minnows Afghanistan to put 257 runs on the board in 50 overs.

None of the bowlers makes to the top-10 of the wicket-taking chart and need to dish out something extra against a fine Indian batting line-up.

Overall, India will once again be the favourites but an unpredictable Pakistan has the ability to bounce back and so another high-voltage clash could be on the cards on a super Sunday.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K. Khaleel Ahmed

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain/ wicket-keeper), Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir

With inputs from IANS