Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog of India versus Pakistan. After the group fixture, the two rivals meet again in super 4s. We have had some dull (one-sided encounters) in the last few times these two teams have met, hoping this will be a cracking Sunday. Stay put as we bring you LIVE scores, expert opinions and analysis from recognised journalists present on ground providing all the latest updates. We also have our statistican providing insightful stats and a commentary duo providing over-by-over text commentary.

India will go in with slight advantage of having beaten Pakistan convincing in the previous clash earlier this week and also the fact they have had a fairly smooth run in the tournament so far. While, Pakistan got a real scare from the Afghans the other night, but the experience of Shoaib Malik saw them over the line.

India had an optional practice session where only Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey turned up at the nets. As of now, it looks like if there are no last-minute injuries, India will play an unchanged XI on Sunday, r ead the preview of this important encounter written by Sandipan Banerjee to know more.

Mickey Arthur and Sarfraz Ahmed may be planning for next summer, but for way too many in the country it’s the next week that matters, writes Hasan Cheema on the hype around India-Pakistan is much that people tend to forget what it means in the grander scheme of things. Do give it a read.

Joy Chokraborty jots few key factors that could prove to be decisive in today's big clash, makes Mohammad Amir's form and Kedar Jadhav's unorthdox spin has few case points among others. Check out the full piece here.

Saj Sadiq has made a case for Pakistan's young sensation Shaheen Afridi to be included against India . He had a very good start to his ODI career picking two wickets for a very economical 38 runs. Is the 18-year old ready to rattle the in form Indian batting?

Today Ambati Rayudu turns 33, who has had a decent Asia Cup till now. However, he needs one big knock to turn things around for himself. Still vacant spots in the Indian middle order. Perfect day to do that, I feel and an ideal opponent too.

Pakistan would be itching to get on the field today, with better planning and better execution as well. Expect Shaheen Afridi to play his first match against India. He bowled well in the last game against Afghanistan and will be looking to repeat the same performance today.

Sunil Gavaskar at pitch report: The pitch looks exactly what it was the other day. It was particularly slow for spinners. Pakistan might want to field first this time around. The pitch might just open up as the day progresses but as of now this looks like a graveyard for the bowlers.

Two changes for Pakistan XI — Shadab and Amir return in place of Haris and Usman.

India go with the same XI that hammered Bangladesh by seven wickets earlier on Friday.

Here, he has a chance to prove his worth again in a high-voltage clash.

For India, it is an unchanged XI, which is the right way forward. On this surface a lot will depend on how the three spinners bowl.

Excellent toss to win for Pakistan and Sarfraz had no hesitation to bat first. The match will be played on a used pitch and Pakistan have versatile attack. As expected, Amir and Shadab make a comeback in the XI. I believe this is an ideal combination for Pakistan.

Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman walk out to bat, hoping to provide their team a start better than what they managed in the first clash against India. Bhuvneshwar bowls the first over as usual, and starts off with a wide.

Pakistan team becomes a force to reckon with, when their batsmen join the party. Some of their shot selections in the last game were really disappointing. In the post-match presser their coach Mickey Arthur had no hesitation to mention that nerves got the better of some of the youngsters. Today, they have to rectify that and perhaps need to be more conservative in their approach.

Bhuvneshwar starts off with a wide. Direct hit at the striker's end off the next ball after Imam guides the ball towards the leg side for a single, with Fakhar making it in the end. Four leg byes off the fourth delivery, as the ball brushes past Fakhar's hip before running away towards the fine-leg fence. Seven off the over.

Bumrah starts off with a maiden from the other end, not giving Fakhar any room to execute his range of shots with. Good start for the pacer.

Imam guides the ball towards the leg side off the third delivery for a single. Fakhar goes for a cover drive off the last ball, but gets intercepted by mid-off. A much better over for Bhuvi, as he concedes just one off his second.

FOUR ! Slashed away behind point by Imam off a short delivery outside off, as Bumrah concedes his first runs in this innings. PAK 12/0

The ball kicks up higher than usual off the second delivery, surprising Dhoni behind the stumps as he struggles to collect that one. Imam collects the first boundary of the innings with a well-timed cut that sends the ball flying behind square. Bumrah ends the over with a beauty, beating Imam's defence completely. Four off the over.

After three frustrating dots, Fakhar edges wide of the lone slip fielder towards third man, collecting a double. Quick single off the last ball. Three off the over.

FOUR ! Lovely cover drive by Imam off a half-volley from Bumrah, with the Indian fielders barely making an effort to stop that one. PAK 20/0

Fakhar collects a single off the second delivery, with Imam collecting his second boundary two deliveries later, cruncing through the cover region off a half-volley. Five off Bumrah's third over.

Just one run off the seventh over, with Fakhar collecting a single off the third delivery thanks to some quick running between the wickets. Pakistan currently scoring at three an over, with the opener not showing any signs of impatience so far.

Rohit makes the first bowling change in the eighth over, replacing Bumrah with Chahal.

Overall SR of batsmen in this tournament so far is 72.69 which tells us about the slow nature of the wicket and Pakistan should not worry about it at the moment.

SR of each team's spinners in this Asia Cup before today:

OUT! Terrific review by Dhoni, as the Indians get their breakthrough in Chahal's first over! Imam's trapped leg-before, and has to march back after getting three reds on the review. PAK 24/1

Chahal brought into the attack. Fakhar edges towards the third man region off the second delivery, coming back for a second. Appeal for lbw against Imam off the last delivery, with Rohit going for the review following a nod from Dhoni after the appeal's turned down. Turns out to be a superb review by the Indians, as Imam walks back for 10 after getting three reds.

Rohit Sharma has been a proactive captain throughout this Asia Cup. He has made things happen. Asking Chahal to bowl as early as in the eighth over, that too when two left handers were on strike, was a masterstroke and it has worked.

Bumrah bowls from the other end. Fakhar collects a single off the first ball, bringing new batsman Babar Azam on strike. He's yet to score after facing the remaining deliveries of the over.

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman's partnership average in ODIs is 39.87 which is the second lowest for Azam with any partner in ODIs adding minimum 100 runs.

Chahal continues from the other end. Fakhar goes for the sweep off the penultimate delivery, with the ball travelling dangerously close to the leg slip fielder. Three singles collected off the over.

Kuldeep Yadav brought into the attack in place of Bumrah after the conclusion of the powerplay.

Kuldeep joins Chahal in the attack, with Fakhar and Babar maintaining their defensive approach towards the chinaman bowler. Three singles collected off the over.

Four singles collected off Chahal's third over of the innings, as Rohit decides to switch to spin from both ends for now. Fakhar, meanwhile, has been rather subdued so far in the innings, and it remains to be seen how long he takes before playing some of his natural shots.

SIX ! Fakhar finally shows some signs of aggression, going for a well-timed slog over the midwicket fence while after getting down on one knee. PAK 42/1

Fakhar gets the ball in his slot off the second delivery, and gets down on one knee to slog it over the midwicket fence to collect his first six of the innings. Nine off the over.

Babar and Fakhar rotate the strike between themselves through the singles, and the double off the last delivery. Six off the over, as Pakistan breach the 50-run mark. Has been a decent partnership in the making so far.

FOUR ! Slog-swept once again by Fakhar towards the midwicket fence, with the ball landing a couple of times before crossing over the boundary cushion. Boy is he looking good right now. PAK 55/1

OUT! After the loopy full delivery outside off, Kuldeep fires this one full between middle and leg at Fakhar, taking him by surprise. Fakhar tries to position himself for a sweep, slips and ends up getting trapped leg-before. What's worse, replays show the ball grazed Fakhar's glove before hitting his pad, but the opener somehow didn't take take that into account. PAK 55/2

Preview: Beaming with confidence after successive lop-sided wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh, a confident India will once again aim to brush aside the Green Brigade when the two sides clash in a Super Four tie of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The men in blue are in sublime touch presently and after an average show against Hong Kong in their campaign opener, the Rohit Sharma-led side registered convincing victories against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The last time when the two sides met, the Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side had no answer to either Indian bowling attack or the batting as the issue became a completely one-sided affair with India dominating in each department of the game.

Rohit will be eyeing another top-level show from his bowlers and batsmen, including himself. The skipper himself is in good touch with the bat, amassing 158 runs from three innings while opener Shikhar Dhawan, too, looks in fine form, putting 213 runs in three games.

Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu have also delivered decent performances in the middle-order and stumper MS Dhoni, who failed to fire against Hong Kong, looked good during his 33 off 37 balls against Bangladesh on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja, who replaced injured Hardik Pandya midway in the tournament, blew away Bangladesh's middle order, scalping four wickets for just 29 runs.

In the bowling department, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have also been phenomenal. Bhuvneshwar took three wickets against both Bangladesh and Pakistan, while Bumrah scalped three against the former and two against the latter.

Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal did not get any wickets against Bangladesh, but the duo managed to keep the pressure on the opposition.

Part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav, who came as a surprise package against Pakistan on Wednesday after his 3/23, could also pose a major threat to Pakistan's batting.

The Indian team looks balanced and the team management is unlikely to make any changes on Sunday.

On the other hand, Pakistan will need to come up with something special to stop a spirited team India.

Opener Fakhar Zaman has failed to deliver in the tournament so far and was dismissed for a duck on two previous occasions against India and Afghanistan and Pakistan may likely replace the left-hander.

Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have been amongst top run earners, with 146 and 132 runs respectively from three outings.

Veteran Shoaib Malik seemed to have regained his touch with his 43-ball unbeaten 51 to help Pakistan to a three-wicket win over Afghanistan.

The bowlers, however, have not been up to the mark as they allowed minnows Afghanistan to put 257 runs on the board in 50 overs.

None of the bowlers makes to the top-10 of the wicket-taking chart and need to dish out something extra against a fine Indian batting line-up.

Overall, India will once again be the favourites but an unpredictable Pakistan has the ability to bounce back and so another high-voltage clash could be on the cards on a super Sunday.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K. Khaleel Ahmed

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain/ wicket-keeper), Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir

With inputs from IANS