Shadab has been called back into the side in place of pacer Shaheen Afridi. He needs to stand up and deliver for Pakistan here. There's not much on offer from the deck though. Three from this over.

Fifty for Rohit and he has made it look rather easy. Sun is out and Pakistan must be wondering what they have done, that's the kind of start India have made here. Rohit has smacked a couple sixes now and they have seemed so simple shots, like warm knife through butter. He is motoring along as if he is on a long-innings mission. Won't that be a sight.

Indian batsmen with 50-plus scores in the first three innings of a World Cup:

It has got quite sunny at Old Trafford. And the pitch should get much better to bat from here on. Three from this over of Imad.

FOUR! Lovely shot. Rohit waited for the short ball to come to him before he played the late cut to find the gap on off wide of backward point

The Pakistani bowlers not backing up Mohammad Amir at the moment who looked on a different level to his team-mates

Some sloppy fielding not helping the Pakistani cause. They came into this match knowing full-well that any opportunity would have to be taken - instead they have missed run-out chances through basic errors.

Pakistan not taking their half-chances and paying the price as India are building a superb platform.

DID YOU KNOW? Rohit-Rahul’s stand is now India’s highest opening stand against Pakistan in ICC ODI World Cups, going past 90 runs stand between Sachin Tendulkar and Navjot Sidhu (at Bangalore in 1996).

Six from the over with Rohit oozing his class to score a boundary. Waited for the short delivery from Shadab to reach to him before playing the late cut to pierce the field on off.

Rohit Sharma now holds the record of hitting most sixes among Indians in England in ODIs, going past Sourav Ganguly’s record of 17 sixes.

Six from the over. Rahul attempted another paddle sweep but missed the ball as it went for a wide. The duo now just one run away from a 100-run stand.

A forward push on off from Rahul for a single allows the duo to complete the 100-run stand. Rohit has been the aggressor and leader of this partnership but Rahul also derives a lot of credit. He has done well after being asked to open in a high pressure game. Two from the over. Time for drinks break.

100 up for India. That's a first for Rahul. He hasn't been part of many century stands whilst opening for India. And he has to get credit for it... in the manner he cut out the risky shots. Even when hooking, he rolled wrists and played it along the ground. He has held second shift to Rohit today, who has been free flowing in every manner.

Two singles in the over.Important to keep the scoreboard ticking. This is India's fourth century stand against Pakistan in World Cups. Both spinners have together given away 54 runs so far in 10 overs without taking a wicket. You can't let the game to drift away.

Rahul missed out on a poor full-toss from Shadab as he played the reverse sweep straight ot the backward point. The disappointment is clear on the face but he needs to forget it quickly and move on. Two runs from the over. India happy with collecting singles and doubles.

India have laid the foundation and job is now to keep the runs flowing through the middle overs before a late flourish. Five singles of this over before a double on last delivery.

FIFTY! SIX! Rahul reaches to his fifty in 69 deliveries. Got to the landmark with a pull shot over deep square leg

Veteran Shoaib Malik, right-arm off break, comes into the attack and he has been immediately put under pressure by Rahul, who brings up his fifty with a maximum. The batsman got deep into crease spotting a short ball and slammed it just over the deep square leg fence. 11 off the over.

FOUR! Mohammad Hafeez comes int attack and Rohit walks out of his crease on the first delivery to slam a drive down the ground

With all the attention on Rohit, who has been magnificent, KL Rahul has quietly played himself in. This is a valuable 50

SIX! Another tossed up ball by Hafeez. Rahul moves across to create space and powers it over wide of long off for a maximum

Rohit-Rahul's stand is now the highest stand for India against Pakistan for any wicket in ICC ODI World Cups, going past 129 runs stand between Dhawan and Kohli for second wicket came at Adelaide in 2015.

. @klrahul11 playing very sensibly, what a partnership, @ImRo45 on fire. It’s surely getting better. 🙌 #CWC19 #IndiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK

Sarfaraz has called Mohammad Hafeez into attack and he gets off to an expensive start. Rohit sauntered out of his crease on the first delivery which was tossed up to slam it down the ground for a four. Rahul adds a six with an inside out lofted drive to wide of long off. 11 off the over.

Finally a wicket for Pakistan. The opening stand is broken. Riaz pitched this delivery up and Rahul went for the cover drive but played the shot straight to the fielder.

Massive confidence booster that for Rahul. What a half-century whilst playing second fiddle. He has done his job to the tee, rotated strike and then looked for the big shots. And that six was straight out of the IPL playbook... and just as I am praising him, he has hit a full toss (I think) to cover. King Kohli walks in to huge raptures.

Pakistan have finally got a wicket. Riaz breaks the opening stand with Rahul falling to a soft dismissal. The pacer was given a warning by umpire for stepping onto the protected area. Riaz went round the wicket. Bowled a fuller delivery which Rahul played straight to the fielder at cover. Virat Kohli has how joined Rohit in the middle.

FOUR! Rohit wanted to play a cut to third man but the ball got bigger on him to take the inside edge and zip past the stumps to fine leg fence

Hasan Ali has been called into attack. Starts off with a wide but then forced Rohit to inside edge a length ball as the batsmen attempted a cut on off, luckily the ball escaped the wicket and went to fine leg fence. 10 off the over.

A beautiful-looking drive by Rohit to deep extra-cover for a double. It's a long boundary on that end. Three more singles added. Five off the over.

SIX! Shortish delivery from Hasan on off and that is plastered over deep backward point for a maximum. Shades of Sachin Tendulkar in that shot. Remember the 2003 game.

Hasan must be wary of bowling a shortish wide delivery to Hitman as he slammed that one over backward point for a maximum. Nine off the over.

Mumbai opener uppercutting Pakistan seamer for a six over third man in a World Cup.

Kohli was hit on the gloves off Riaz as the length ball produced some extra bounce. Kohli looks amused. He was trying to play it on the leg. Played the next ball on back-foot. Four off the over.

Getting a lot of messages from Pakistani fans, asking when the rain will start.

Pakistan have been flat in the field like they have throughout the tournament.

The Indian fans in the stands dancing and singing as if they have already won the match.

So the Kohli vs Amir battle is underway at OT. Kohli gets beaten on one occasion as he attempted a steer to third man but the ball nipped away beating the outsides. Kohli quickly changes his style of play. Gets behind the line, on the back-foot to avert any danger.

HUNDRED! Rohit Sharma gets to his century in 85 balls. His third World Cup century. Second of this edition. The crowd is going crazy.

Rohit reaches to his third World Cup ton in just 85 balls. The Hitman haven't even had to break a sweat today. The foundation is set for a massive one. Shadab comes back into attack and gives away seven runs.

FOUR! Slightly fuller delivery from Amir and Kohli leans forward to crash that through deep extra-cover, along the ground

Virat Kohli already applauding before taking that run. It has been a masterclass from Rohit as he brings up his 24th ODI hundred. Second of the tournament. Has been in cruise mode from ball one, never mind those couple chop-ons. As if you want proof, with Virat new at the crease (7 off 15), India still scored 6/over. What's more... there's enough time for a double here. For the taking.

A boundary for Kohli off Amir and it was a treat to watch. Slightly fuller delivery and Kohli leaned forward with the cover drive to get a four. Nine off the over.

Fifty partnership up between Kohli and Rohit in quick time, 48 deliveries. Six runs from Shadab's seventh over.

A near flawless innings from Rohit Sharma. He has scored 57 (45) off pace and 43 (40) off spin. Against the quicks he has destroyed short lengths, scoring 36 off 21 balls. He has scored 21 off the 24 balls fuller than that. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/01I1Ea9lui

TOSS: Sarfaraz Ahmed wins the toss and Pakistan will bowl first against India

FIFTY! FOUR! Shadab offers some width again as Rohit bent down to crash that behind backward point on off to reach to his half-century

FIFTY! SIX! Rahul reaches to his fifty in 69 deliveries. Got to the landmark with a pull shot over deep square leg

Finally a wicket for Pakistan. The opening stand is broken. Riaz pitched this delivery up and Rahul went for the cover drive but played the shot straight to the fielder.

HUNDRED! Rohit Sharma gets to his century in 85 balls. His third World Cup century. Second of this edition. The crowd is going crazy.

India vs Pakistan, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Fifty partnership up between Kohli and Rohit in quick time, 48 deliveries. Six runs from Shadab's seventh over.

A cricketing rivalry that transcends beyond the realms of 22 yards will be reignited when India and Pakistan square off in a World Cup encounter that could have fascinating sub-plots with Rain Gods threatening an anti-climactic twist.

The escalating cross-border tensions between the two neighbouring nations add to the intrigue with KL Rahul's technique being tested by Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz's skills finding more than a match in a colossus like Virat Kohli.

Even if they feel that it's just another game, perhaps all players in their hearts know that this is a special match even if at times the reason in purely non-cricketing.

No wonder, Sachin Tendulkar urges Indian batsmen to be more aggressive against a skillful Amir unlike 2017 Champions Trophy while skipper Kohli speaks about having an "ideal mindset" even if the first-timers may find the "occasion intimidating".

The narrative of Indo-Pak duel is such that irrespective of whether it is a World Cup game or not, it creates heroes or villains for life in the eyes of fans.

On the field, Amir's first spell will certainly keep his team interested after a brilliant performance against Australia. Rahul and Rohit, both of whom have minimal footwork in the beginning of an innings, will try to be more assertive.

Kohli has always enjoyed a fabulous track record against Pakistan, having scored a hundred in the 2015 game at Adelaide.

A hundred is due and Indian captain's sense of occasion makes him a big contender for a three-figure mark.

It will be a test of temperament for the youngsters like Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who have hardly bowled to the world's best batsman.

The Old Trafford looks good for batting even though conditions will aid both seam and swing.

India's middle-order will have a role to play in the game. Dinesh Karthik's experience was supposedly the choice of the team management in the last game but that was factoring in a curtailed game.

In case of a full game, Vijay Shankar could be the No 4 if India wants a few overs of seam-up stuff from him or else stick to Karthik, who has more experience of pressure situations.

The seaming conditions and Pakistan's comfort against spinners might prompt Kohli to drop one among Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav and go for Mohammed Shami, who could be devastating in these conditions.

Jasprit Bumrah will have a score to settle against Fakhar Zaman, bowling against whom, the last thing he would want is to overstep.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar would like to bowl that probing off-stump line which can keep opposition best bet Babar Azam at bay.

Full Squads:

India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan(injured), Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan Team Players: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With Agency inputs