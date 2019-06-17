First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 22 Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC | Match 21 Jun 15, 2019
SA vs AFG
South Africa beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 18, 2019
ENG vs AFG
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar says ability to adapt to match situation helped him thrive against arch-rivals

Indian pace-bowling all-rounder Vijay Shankar said confidence in his ability to adapt helped him get over his surprise at being asked to bowl earlier than he expected in their Cricket World Cup victory over Pakistan on Sunday.

Reuters, Jun 17, 2019 16:02:32 IST

Indian pace-bowling all-rounder Vijay Shankar said confidence in his ability to adapt helped him get over his surprise at being asked to bowl earlier than he expected in their Cricket World Cup victory over Pakistan on Sunday.

India beat their arch-rivals by 89 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method to keep themselves on course for a semi-final berth and Shankar, drafted in as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan, made a memorable World Cup debut for his country.

Shankar’s efforts drew praise from Indian cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar. AP

Shankar’s efforts drew praise from Indian cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar. AP

When pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was injured midway through his third over Shankar was called in to complete it and trapped Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq lbw with his very first delivery.

“Coming on to bowl so early was a surprise for me,” said Shankar, who also took the wicket of Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

“I am someone as a cricketer who feels it’s very important to be able to adapt quickly to the situation.

“It’s important to improve all aspects of my game so when the situation comes along, I will be ready.”

The 28-year-old also chipped in with an unbeaten run-a-ball 15 with the bat to help India reach 336 for five after dropping down the order to number six to allow Hardik Pandya more time at the crease.

“I have to be flexible in my role, batting and bowling,” he added. “I just think it was a great opportunity to make my World Cup debut against Pakistan when there would be so many people watching the game. I tried to enjoy each moment.”

Shankar’s efforts drew praise from Indian cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar.

“I thought his inclusion was correct and he proved himself,” Tendulkar told the India Today magazine. “Picking the wicket off the first ball was a dream start for him. Before (Pakistan) could press the gas hard, Vijay Shankar hurt them.”

India, who are third in the standings, next face Afghanistan in Southampton on Saturday.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 16:02:32 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Bhuveshwar Kumar, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Hardik Pandya, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Imam-Ul-Haq, India, India Vs Pakistan, Indian Cricket Team, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Team, Sachin Tendulkar, Sports, Team India, Vijay Shankar, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 Pakistan

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all