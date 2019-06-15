First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 19 Jun 14, 2019
ENG vs WI
England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 17 Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs
ICC CWC Jun 15, 2019
SL vs AUS
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Jun 15, 2019
SA vs AFG
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Tomorrow 16 June Match: Schedule, Time, Venue

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs Pakistan match

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 15, 2019 14:00:33 IST

A cricketing rivalry that transcends beyond the realms of 22 yards will be reignited when India and Pakistan square off in a World Cup encounter that could have fascinating sub-plots with Rain Gods threatening an anti-climactic twist.

The escalating cross-border tensions between the two neighbouring nations add to the intrigue with KL Rahul's technique being tested by Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz's skills finding more than a match in a colossus like Virat Kohli.

Even if they feel that it's just another game, perhaps all players in their hearts know that this is a special match even if at times the reason in purely non-cricketing.

No wonder, Sachin Tendulkar urges Indian batsmen to be more aggressive against a skillful Amir unlike 2017 Champions Trophy while skipper Kohli speaks about having an "ideal mindset" even if the first-timers may find the "occasion intimidating".

The narrative of Indo-Pak duel is such that irrespective of whether it is a World Cup game or not, it creates heroes or villains for life in the eyes of fans.

On the field, Amir's first spell will certainly keep his team interested after a brilliant performance against Australia. Rahul and Rohit, both of whom have minimal footwork in the beginning of an innings, will try to be more assertive.

Kohli has always enjoyed a fabulous track record against Pakistan, having scored a hundred in the 2015 game at Adelaide.

A hundred is due and Indian captain's sense of occasion makes him a big contender for a three-figure mark.

It will be a test of temperament for the youngsters like Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who have hardly bowled to the world's best batsman.

The Old Trafford looks good for batting even though conditions will aid both seam and swing.

India's middle-order will have a role to play in the game. Dinesh Karthik's experience was supposedly the choice of the team management in the last game but that was factoring in a curtailed game.

In case of a full game, Vijay Shankar could be the No 4 if India wants a few overs of seam-up stuff from him or else stick to Karthik, who has more experience of pressure situations.

The seaming conditions and Pakistan's comfort against spinners might prompt Kohli to drop one among Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav and go for Mohammed Shami, who could be devastating in these conditions.

Jasprit Bumrah will have a score to settle against Fakhar Zaman, bowling against whom, the last thing he would want is to overstep.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar would like to bowl that probing off-stump line which can keep opposition best bet Babar Azam at bay.

 

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs Pakistan match:

When will India vs Pakistan match take place?

The India vs Pakistan match will take place on 16 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs Pakistan fixture will be played in Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs Pakistan fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Squads:

India Team Players: Rohit SharmaShikhar Dhawan(injured), Virat Kohli(c), Vijay ShankarMS Dhoni(w), Kedar JadhavHardik PandyaRavindra JadejaMohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulDinesh KarthikKuldeep YadavYuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan Team Players: Imam-ul-HaqFakhar ZamanBabar AzamMohammad HafeezShoaib MalikSarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad WasimShadab KhanHasan AliMohammad AmirWahab RiazHaris SohailAsif AliShaheen AfridiMohammad Hasnain

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With Agency inputs

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2019 14:01:11 IST

Tags : Cricket Live, Cricket World Cup 2019, Hotstar, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Ind Vs Pak, India Vs Pakistan, India Vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, India Vs Pakistan LIVE TV, India Vs Pakistan On TV, India Vs Pakistan Timings, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Amir, MS Dhoni, Pakistan Vs India, Rohit Harma, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 Pakistan, World Cup Cricket

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 1 5
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 4 0 3 1 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all