Opener Rohit Sharma's superlative 140 helped India to a mammoth 336 runs before Kuldeep Yadav took two crucial wickets to guide India to an 89-run (DLS method) win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their World Cup game in Manchester on Sunday.

Apart from Rohit, KL Rahul scored a patient 57, while skipper Virat Kohli scored a 65-ball 77.

Chasing a stiff 337-run target, Pakistan lost their first wicket for 13 runs before Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman raised 104 runs for the second wicket. However, Kuldeep Yadav dismissed both of them in quick succession before Sarfarz Khan's men imploded to hand India an easy win.

Following are the statistical highlights from the match:

#Rohit Sharma scored 140 runs in the match against Pakistan which is now the second highest by any batsman against Pakistan an ODI World Cup match, behind Andrew Symonds' 143* runs which he scored at Johannesburg in 2003. His century in 85 balls is now the fifth fastest for India in ICC ODI World Cups.

#Rohit Sharma has now scored four tons in England in ODIs which is the joint most for India alongside Shikhar Dhawan. This was his fifth consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs which is also the joint-most by any Indian player.

#Rohit Sharma became the second Indian player to score a century against Pakistan in ICC ODI World Cups after Virat Kohli who did it in 2015 in Adelaide.

#Virat Kohli is now the quickest to score 11,000 runs in ODIs, He achieved the feat in 222 innings, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar who achieved the milestone in 276 innings. Kohli took 17 innings to reach to 11,000 ODI runs from 10,000 ODI runs.

#Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul's stand of 136 runs for the opening wicket is now the highest stand for India against Pakistan for any wicket in ICC ODI World Cups, going past 129 runs stand between Dhawan and Kohli for the second wicket came at Adelaide in 2015.

#Shoaib Malik became the second Pakistan batsman to bag a golden duck against India in an ODI World Cup match after Ata-ur-Rahman (at Bangalore in 1996).

#India won the match by 89 runs which is now their biggest ever victory against Pakistan in terms of runs in ICC ODI World Cup.

#India have now won seven matches against Pakistan in ICC ODI World Cup which is the joint most for any side against an opponent without losing any match against that opponent in ICC ODI World Cup. Pakistan have also defeated Sri Lanka in seven World Cup matches without losing a match against them yet.

