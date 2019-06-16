First Cricket
India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: PCB files complaint to governing body against host broadcaster for 'objectionable' ad

A peeved Pakistan Cricket Board have filed a complaint with the ICC about an ad by host broadcaster Star Sports which they have found 'objectionable'.

Press Trust of India, Jun 16, 2019 18:09:38 IST

Manchester: A peeved Pakistan Cricket Board have filed a complaint with the ICC about a television commercial (TVC) by host broadcaster Star Sports which they have found "objectionable".

In fact, the ICC mandarins have had a quiet word with the broadcasters and told them about PCB's objections with regards to the TVC.

Screengrab of the Star Sports ad.

Screengrab of the Star Sports ad.

In fact, top BCCI officials are in knowledge of the issue but have stayed away as this doesn't concern them.

"Yes, Ehsan Mani on behalf of PCB has intimated the ICC raising objection on the content of the TVC. I am not sure if Mani has written a letter or had a telephonic conversation but we have come to know that an objection has been raised," a senior BCCI official privy to the controversy told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

In their build-up to Sunday's marquee World Cup encounter here, Star Sports released a TVC, an extension of the infamous and crass 'Mauka Mauka' advertisement where the Indian fan terms himself as Pakistani fan's baap (father).

The context of the advertisement was Pakistan losing all six World Cup encounters against India to date.

The commercial shows a Bangladeshi fan asking a Pakistani fan about Sunday's encounter. The Pakistani says that his Abu (father) used to tell him that one should keep trying and suddenly an Indian fan says "Maine kab kahaa" (When did I tell you?).

It has been learnt that ICC has already spoken to Star Sports on this issue.

For the global body, the bigger issue is the build-up to the Bangladesh game and they are expecting there won't be any more TVCs that create unnecessary controversy.

Meanwhile, representatives of an Indian channel had their accreditation cancelled for violating the ICC NRH (Non-Rights Holders) clause.

The reporter and the cameraman of that particular channel were showing India captain Virat Kohli's pre-match press conference live on their feed which is strictly prohibited.

The ICC ejected the duo from the venue after cancelling their accreditations.

Another veteran Indian freelancer, known for his proximity to the star players, was doing a Facebook live of Kohli's presser and he has also been given a warning.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2019 18:09:38 IST

