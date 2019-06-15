First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 19 Jun 14, 2019
ENG vs WI
England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 17 Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs
ICC CWC Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistani bowlers should target the vulnerable Indian middle-order, opines Wasim Akram

Akram, hero of many Indo-Pak cricketing battles, is hopeful that Mohammed Aamir led attack would do well to find the chinks in the Indian middle-order

Press Trust of India, Jun 15, 2019 20:20:08 IST

Manchester: Pakistan bowlers should go after a vulnerable Indian middle order when the two teams clash in the marquee World Cup game on Sunday, says former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram.

Akram, hero of many Indo-Pak cricketing battles, is hopeful that Mohammed Aamir led attack would do well to find the chinks in the Indian middle-order.

File image of Wasim Akram. AFP

File image of Wasim Akram. AFP

"India have a solid top order. Not only there is Virat (Kohli) but there's also Rohit (Sharma). But I have a feeling that middle order isn't that settled. Pakistan bowlers should try to cash in on that aspect," Akram told PTI during a recent interaction.

Aamir's presence in the side is a big positive feels Akram. The left arm pacer took 5 for 30 against Australia albeit in a lost cause.

"I don't know why did they drop Aamir in the first place. His presence even when he is not at his best is important. He is a senior bowler now and I believe he has a duty to guide the youngsters," Akram said.

He has confidence in Babar Azam but wouldn't like comparisons with Virat Kohli.

"Babar Azam is a very talented batsman and it's good to see his consistency. He shouldn't be compared to Virat and let him play freely."

The 'Sultan of Swing' is however disappointed that young fast bowlers these days don't know the use of wrists.

"Aajkal ke ladke wrists kahaan maarte hain. (Bowlers nowadays don't use their wrists). How do you even expect bowlers to get swing?" he questioned.

Two new balls from both ends have been quite a deterrent for bowlers but the legendary Wasim Akram is of the opinion that the white Dukes used during the 1999 edition was better for seamers.

Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood made life difficult for the opposition during that World Cup in England where Pakistan reached the finals.

"The seam of the kookaburra ball is not pronounced and I have always found Dukes to be the best ball. I don't know why the ICC had done away with the Duke Whites. Those balls would have certainly swung more," Akram said.

The interaction was arranged when Akram was announced as a Brand Ambassador of Euro T20 Slam in Dublin.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2019 20:25:26 IST

Tags : Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mahmood, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar, Virat Kohli, Wasim Akram

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 1 5
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 4 0 3 1 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all