India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Most one-sided rivalry in World Cup', Twitter reacts to Men In Blue's victory over arch-rivals
From Rohit Sharma's blitz to India extending their winning record against Pakistan at World Cups, here's how Twitter reacted to the India vs Pakistan match.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|India
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|England
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Sri Lanka
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|West Indies
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|South Africa
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Pakistan
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
Rohit Sharma scored his second hundred in three innings as India maintained their unbeaten record against Pakistan at the World Cup with an 89-run win under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method on Sunday.
Sharma's 140 was the centrepiece of a total of 336-5 that also featured captain Virat Kohli's 77.
Victory in this rain-curtailed clash saw India, who have now won all seven of their World Cup matches against Pakistan, remain unbeaten after four pool games at this year's edition.
Pakistan, whose only 2019 pool win so far was a shock defeat of hosts England, were never truly up with the rate in the showpiece match of the 10-team round-robin stage.
They still had hope at 117 for one even though the most made by any side batting second to win a World Cup match is Ireland's 329 for seven against England at Bangalore in 2011.
But Kuldeep Yadav then struck twice to spark a collapse that saw Pakistan lose four wickets for 12 runs in 18 balls as they slumped to 129 for five in 27 overs -- long past the 20-over cut-off point needed for a result under D/L.
A third rain stoppage came with Pakistan 166-6 off 35 overs.
The match then descended into something of a farce when play resumed under leaden skies, with Pakistan requiring an outlandish 136 more runs in five overs to reach a revised victory total of 302 in 40 overs.
From Rohit Sharma's blitz to India extending their winning record against Pakistan at World Cups, here's how Twitter reacted to the match.
Fans from the two cricketing giants were a little too excited in the build-up to the marque clash
It's fair to say that Rohit Sharma's second century of the tournament impressed a few legends
On his way to scoring 77, Virat Kohli became the fastest cricketer to score 11,000 ODI runs
Even though the ball had not taken an edge off his bat, Kohli gave himself out
For Pakistan, the only positive of the match was Mohammad Amir continuing his stunning run with the ball
Pakistan got off to a good start with Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam adding 104 for the second wicket
But they lost four wickets for 12 runs in a stunning collapse
Even though the match had to be stopped due to rain, many, including former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, though that the result was a foregone conclusion
India have now won all seven of their World Cup matches against Pakistan
Hope, however, is not lost for Pakistan
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Jun 17, 2019 00:56:16 IST
