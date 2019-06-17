Rohit Sharma scored his second hundred in three innings as India maintained their unbeaten record against Pakistan at the World Cup with an 89-run win under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method on Sunday.

Sharma's 140 was the centrepiece of a total of 336-5 that also featured captain Virat Kohli's 77.

Victory in this rain-curtailed clash saw India, who have now won all seven of their World Cup matches against Pakistan, remain unbeaten after four pool games at this year's edition.

Pakistan, whose only 2019 pool win so far was a shock defeat of hosts England, were never truly up with the rate in the showpiece match of the 10-team round-robin stage.

They still had hope at 117 for one even though the most made by any side batting second to win a World Cup match is Ireland's 329 for seven against England at Bangalore in 2011.

But Kuldeep Yadav then struck twice to spark a collapse that saw Pakistan lose four wickets for 12 runs in 18 balls as they slumped to 129 for five in 27 overs -- long past the 20-over cut-off point needed for a result under D/L.

A third rain stoppage came with Pakistan 166-6 off 35 overs.

The match then descended into something of a farce when play resumed under leaden skies, with Pakistan requiring an outlandish 136 more runs in five overs to reach a revised victory total of 302 in 40 overs.

From Rohit Sharma's blitz to India extending their winning record against Pakistan at World Cups, here's how Twitter reacted to the match.

Fans from the two cricketing giants were a little too excited in the build-up to the marque clash

It's fair to say that Rohit Sharma's second century of the tournament impressed a few legends

Could watch @ImRo45 bat all day & I think I will ... #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 16, 2019

Chatting to Rohit at ipl time ! Discussion about getting starts but not getting big runs , and I was like you don’t know what lies ahead of you it’s happening for a reason ! Same words told to me by @sachin_rt before 2011 wcup , my mos of 2019 prediction from india @ImRo45 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 16, 2019

It’s amazing that we start visualising a Rohit double hundred the moment he goes past 100...we are not wrong to do that, are we? #RohitSharma — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 16, 2019

On his way to scoring 77, Virat Kohli became the fastest cricketer to score 11,000 ODI runs

No. of inns between each 1000 run milestones for Virat Kohli: 0 to 1000 - 24 inns

1k to 2k - 29 inns

2k to 3k - 22 inns

3k to 4k - 18 inns

4k to 5k - 21 inns

5k to 6k - 22 inns

6k to 7k - 25 inns

7k to 8k - 14 inns

8k to 9k - 19 inns

9k to 10k - 11 inns

10k to 11k - 17 inns — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 16, 2019

Even though the ball had not taken an edge off his bat, Kohli gave himself out

*Kohli does not verbally respond to Rabada*

Me : Nice *Kohli asks the crowd to cheer for Smith*

Me : Nice *Kohli walks when he is not out*

Me : pic.twitter.com/L3Cu7w3wMh — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 16, 2019

For Pakistan, the only positive of the match was Mohammad Amir continuing his stunning run with the ball

Amir’s economy in this WC= 4.72

Rest of Pakistan= 7.22 Amir’s avg in this WC= 13.07

Rest of Pakistan= 61 Amir’s SR in this WC= 16.61

Rest of Pakistan= 50.66 Amir has taken 46.42% of Pak’s wickets in this WC. #UnrealNumbers — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 16, 2019

Pakistan got off to a good start with Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam adding 104 for the second wicket

Only 2 players from Pakistan would get in the India squad .. but probably not even in the team .. #Amir #Azam .. India just too good .. #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 16, 2019

But they lost four wickets for 12 runs in a stunning collapse

Even though the match had to be stopped due to rain, many, including former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, though that the result was a foregone conclusion

in the next game, virat kohli will win the toss and ask the opposition to decide what they want to do #IndiaVsPakistan #cwc19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 16, 2019

Congratulations to @BCCI on a well deserved win today. The standard of cricket being played has been exceptionally high & credit goes to IPL for not only helping identify & harness talent, but also in equipping younger players with pressure handling techniques #CWC19 #PAKVIND https://t.co/MfiwQxwjrK — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 16, 2019

India have now won all seven of their World Cup matches against Pakistan

Most one-sided rivalry in the World Cup:

7-0 Pakistan v Sri Lanka

7-0 India v Pakistan

6-0 West Indies v Zimbabwe#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 16, 2019

Hope, however, is not lost for Pakistan

1992 World Cup:

Match 1 - Lost to West Indies

Match 2 - Won

Match 3 - No result

Match 4 - Lost

Match 5 - Lost 2019 World Cup:

Match 1 - Lost to West Indies

Match 2 - Won

Match 3 - No result

Match 4 - Lost

Match 5 - Lost Get the tiger t-shirt ordered for Sarfaraz#CWC19 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 16, 2019

With inputs from AFP

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here