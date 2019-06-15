First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 19 Jun 14, 2019
ENG vs WI
England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 17 Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs
ICC CWC Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammad Amir draws inspiration from late mother to do well against India

Mohammad Amir said his mother, Naseem Akhtar, who died in March this year, always prayed for his success, wanting him to take five wickets in every match he played

Press Trust of India, Jun 15, 2019 21:36:44 IST

Manchester: Pakistan pace spearhead Mohammad Amir says the memory of his late mother will spur him on in the high-voltage World Cup clash against arch-rivals India in Manchester on Sunday.

The 27-year-old is back in form after taking a career best 5/30 against Australia in a losing cause on Wednesday following a wretched run that saw him take just five wickets in 14 one-day internationals prior to the World Cup.

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (right) will play a crucial role against India. AFP

Amir said his mother, Naseem Akhtar, who died in March this year, always prayed for his success, wanting him to take five wickets in every match he played.

"My mother will definitely be praying for me from the heavens," Amir told AFP.

"She would always be found before the television and all the time praying for my success and her biggest wish was that I get five wickets, so when I got five I cried and remembered her words."

Pakistan are in a precarious position, with just three points from their opening four games after losing to the West Indies and Australia, surprisingly beating hosts England and seeing their match with Sri Lanka washed out by rain.

There is no need for extra motivation against fierce rivals India, but Amir admits there is even more pressure on Pakistan, given defeat could signal an early end to their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Rivalry

"The kind of rivalry between Pakistan and India was evident at my home and she always wanted me to come strong against India," recalled Amir of his mother.

"As a cricketer when you hold a bat or a ball and are at a ground then every match is the same. But fans, channels of both the sides, media and now social media create a hype.

"For us cricketers all matches are the same but, yes, our current situation on the points table is putting pressure on us to win this match and progress forward."

Pakistan have lost all six of their previous World Cup clashes with India but can take hope from their Champions Trophy meeting in England just two years ago when Amir helped inspire a resounding 180-run victory.

Amir took 3-16 that day, including the vital wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli.

"That was a high-pressure game so I learnt from that final. As a strike bowler everyone wanted me to take wickets and on that day I learned how to handle that pressure," said Amir.

Amir's five wickets against Australia lifted his haul to 10 at the World Cup so far and he is relishing his return to form after nearly missing out on selection.

He did not bowl during a bilateral series that Pakistan lost 4-0 to England just before the tournament after missing the last four games with chicken pox.

"I am pumped up after getting wickets against Australia," he said.

"I am happy that wickets have come at the right time. When I was bowling well, even when I was not taking wickets, from captain to coach to bowling coach and my team-mates, everyone supported me.

"I never felt disheartened and my patience paid off."

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2019 21:36:44 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs Pakistan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Akhtar, Virat Kohli

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 4 0 3 1 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all