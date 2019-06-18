First Cricket
India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Intimidated by arch-rivals, but all is not lost for Sarfaraz Ahmed's men, says Waqar Younis

"We had good sides in the 1990s, but now I think this India team intimidates Pakistan. When Pakistan teams head into these games, they are always under pressure and feel like they’re the weaker team," said Younis.

Reuters, Jun 18, 2019 14:36:59 IST

Mumbai: Pakistan go into cricket matches against arch-rivals India feeling like the weaker team these days, former Pakistani fast bowler Waqar Younis has said following Sunday’s World Cup encounter.

India extended their unblemished World Cup record against their South Asian neighbours to 7-0 as Virat Kohli’s men secured an 89-run win via the DLS method in a stop-start match at Manchester that drew a massive global audience.

"In the last few years, there’s been a massive difference India and Pakistan, and again it showed at Old Trafford on Sunday," former Pakistan captain Younis wrote in a column for the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"We had good sides in the 1990s, but now I think this India team intimidates Pakistan. When Pakistan teams head into these games, they are always under pressure and feel like they’re the weaker team," said Younis, who has also coached Pakistan. "That culture needs to change first, and then the fitness level needs to match the Indian players."

File picture of Waqar Younis. AFP

File picture of Waqar Younis. AFP

Organisers received nearly 8,00,000 applications for tickets at the 23,000-capacity Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester to watch the contest between India and Pakistan, who only play each other in global tournaments because of their soured political relations.

While Pakistan boasts of a superior head-to-head record against India in one-day internationals overall, the Men in Blue have dominated recent clashes.

Sunday’s defeat left Pakistan ninth in the 10-team standings with three points from five matches but their next opponents South Africa have not fared much better and are only one spot above in the table.

Younis, 47, a reverse swing master in his playing days, believes the 1992 champions can still resurrect their campaign.

"The good thing is Pakistan now have one week off before the next game against South Africa," he said. "They’ll have time to go back and reflect on the mistakes that have been made, and what needs to change. The South Africans are also down, so it’s a match between two teams that have not really justified their potential yet."

"All is not lost, despite the blow of this latest defeat. I feel that if Pakistan wins all four games, there’s still a chance they go through.”

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 14:48:47 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

