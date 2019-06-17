First Cricket
India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India's comfortable win sets off meme fest on internet, here are best ones

India won the match by 89 runs (DLS) method and moved to the third position in the points table. Pakistan is now ninth with three points from five games.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 17, 2019 10:56:25 IST

The match between India and Pakistan in Manchester was expected to be marred by rain but did not discourage fans online. The energy was palpable.

Of course, the fans didn't entertain the cringe-worthy, jingoistic ads from both sides of the border. All they wanted to see, after all, was a dry spell.

The heavens indeed opened up, but it didn't stop Virat Kohli and Co to make it 7-0 against their arch-rivals in the World Cup. India rode on Rohit Sharma's blistering ton (140 off 113 balls) and skipper Virat Kohli's half-century to post a formidable total of 336/5. Pakistan, in response, were comfortably batting at 117/1 after 21 overs before Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya reduced them to 129/5. The match was halted owing to showers and with the D/L method brought into play, the revised total pulled Pakistan further away from victory, needing 136 from 5 overs.

India won the match by 89 runs (DLS method) and moved to the third position in the points table. Pakistan are now ninth with three points from five games.

The match didn't go down well with the Pakistani supporters, while the jubilant Indian fans had a gala time. Memes will sum up the game perfectly!

Pretty sure they were playing 'Amplifier' by the famous Dutch-Pakistani singer Imran Khan while driving

Rohit 'Hitman' deserves all the praise for the Tendulkar-esque shot.

It's proven, so...

Imran Khan vs Pakistan

Stat attack!

Do you think Kohli did the right thing?

Sarfaraz Ahmed is an emotion, truly.

But the rain gods wanted India to take a 7-0 lead

Last one, but gold!

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 11:04:05 IST

