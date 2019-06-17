The match between India and Pakistan in Manchester was expected to be marred by rain but did not discourage fans online. The energy was palpable.

Of course, the fans didn't entertain the cringe-worthy, jingoistic ads from both sides of the border. All they wanted to see, after all, was a dry spell.

The heavens indeed opened up, but it didn't stop Virat Kohli and Co to make it 7-0 against their arch-rivals in the World Cup. India rode on Rohit Sharma's blistering ton (140 off 113 balls) and skipper Virat Kohli's half-century to post a formidable total of 336/5. Pakistan, in response, were comfortably batting at 117/1 after 21 overs before Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya reduced them to 129/5. The match was halted owing to showers and with the D/L method brought into play, the revised total pulled Pakistan further away from victory, needing 136 from 5 overs.

India won the match by 89 runs (DLS method) and moved to the third position in the points table. Pakistan are now ninth with three points from five games.

The match didn't go down well with the Pakistani supporters, while the jubilant Indian fans had a gala time. Memes will sum up the game perfectly!

Pretty sure they were playing 'Amplifier' by the famous Dutch-Pakistani singer Imran Khan while driving

Rohit 'Hitman' deserves all the praise for the Tendulkar-esque shot.

It's proven, so...

Pakistani fans: This time we will win against India in world cup. #INDvsPAK Pakistani team: pic.twitter.com/ireNa3zbij — FB (@FB4Troll) June 16, 2019

Imran Khan vs Pakistan

Imran Khan: Win toss and bat first. Sarfaraz Ahmed: We will bowl first. Imran Khan:#CWC19 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/gYxHDFTK3U — Ali Raza (@AliRazaTweets) June 16, 2019

Stat attack!

Kohli ODI hundreds= 41 Entire Pak team= 41 hundreds That’s is just one example of the difference in quality b/w the two teams. I know as Pak fans, this is difficult to watch but India are currently a far superior team. Pak will need to play out of their skin to beat this India — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 16, 2019

Do you think Kohli did the right thing?

#IndvsPak

*Virat Kohli walked out without asking for review for a not out* Indians to Virat : pic.twitter.com/AH8QRG4khy — Yeh Koi ***** Hai Kya? (@intolerantMonk_) June 16, 2019

Sarfaraz Ahmed is an emotion, truly.

Rain Rain Go away . Or declare 7-0 . We are bore already #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/KkblaFS4WW — Moumita🇮🇳 (@i_m_mou) June 16, 2019

But the rain gods wanted India to take a 7-0 lead

Cricket fans: We will see full match without any rain interruption

Rain :#IndiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/SLuX5El77h — The.girl.who.lived🇮🇳 (@theoneplusgirl) June 16, 2019

Last one, but gold!

