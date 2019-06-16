First Cricket
India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar walks off with only 2.4 overs bowled after suffering hamstring injury

Bhuvneshwar Kumar opened the bowling for India in Pakistan's chase of 337, but could only manage 2.4 overs before leaving the Old Trafford field due to his injury.

Agence France-Presse, Jun 16, 2019 21:36:44 IST

Manchester: India paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the rest of Pakistan's run chase after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's World Cup match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar walks off after getting injured in India's World Cup encounter against Pakistan. Reuters

Kumar opened the bowling for India in Pakistan's chase of 337, but could only manage 2.4 overs before leaving the Old Trafford field due to his injury.

"Kumar has tightness in his left hamstring and will not be taking further part in this match," the Indian cricket board's media team said via an announcement in the press box.

Vijay Shankar was handed the ball to complete the over and struck right away, trapping Imam-ul-Haq lbw for seven.

India were inspired by Rohit Sharma's 140 as they posted a challenging 336 for five in 50 overs after being put into bat.

Virat Kohli's side are already awaiting the return of opener Shikhar Dhawan, who injured his hand during his match-winning century in the team's second win over Australia.

Dhawan is under medical observation and travelling with the team.

Rising star Rishabh Pant has been flown in as standby for the left-handed batsman.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2019 21:37:24 IST

