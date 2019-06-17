First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 22 Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC | Match 21 Jun 15, 2019
SA vs AFG
South Africa beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets (D/L method)
India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Boxer Amir Khan offers to help Pakistan cricket team improve fitness levels

Pakistan's cricket team has been offered help by British boxing star Amir Khan who says he can assist the team in improving its fitness

Press Trust of India, Jun 17, 2019 17:48:16 IST

Pakistan's beleaguered cricket team has been offered help by British boxing star Amir Khan, who says he can assist the team in improving its fitness and focus. The Pakistani-origin boxer's offer comes in the wake of the 89-run drubbing that the country endured in a World Cup match against arch-rivals India here on Sunday.

"Would love to help Pakistan cricket team with some advice on how to stay fit and strong. How to be disciplined on food, diet and training. The team has talent but need to improve on Strength & conditioning and focus...," he tweeted.

Khan, who was born and raised in Manchester and won an Olympic silver medal for Britain, is a former world champion in the professional circuit. He continues to have close ties in Pakistan and often visits the country to promote boxing. Pakistan was outplayed by India on Sunday, going down for a seventh successive time to their arch-rivals in the World Cup. Khan, whose next pro fight is against an Indian, Neeraj Goyat, said that he would look to take revenge by beating him in a showdown scheduled next month in Jeddah.

"Pakistan lost to India today #ICCWorldCup2019 come July 12th I will avenge the loss and knock out Neeraj Goyat on our upcoming fight in #SaudiArabia," he tweeted.

Goyat, a former WBC Asia title holder in the welterweight category, hit back at Khan on the same platform.

"keep dreaming @amirkingkhan You will witness my victory and India's as well #khangoyat #IndPak," he said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 17:48:16 IST

