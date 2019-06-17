Manchester: India captain Virat Kohli 'walked' himself out in the high-voltage World Cup game against arch-rivals Pakistan but television replays suggested he was not out.

Batting on 77 in the 48th over of the Indian innings, Kohli tried to pull a bouncer off Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir and thought he got a faint edge, which carried to wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed. Pakistani players made a prolonged appeal but umpire Marais Erasmus was not convinced.

Kohli, however, did not wait for a decision and walked off the field. Replays suggested that the Ultra-edge did not show any spike to indicate a nick and the star batsman, who also became the quickest player to score 11,000 ODI runs, had erred in his judgment.

Kohli appeared visibly frustrated when he checked the videos back in the dressing room. India were then 314 for five after he got out. In the last two overs, Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav failed to step on the accelerator, adding 22 runs from 14 balls to end the innings at 336 for five.

