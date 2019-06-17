First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 22 Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC | Match 21 Jun 15, 2019
SA vs AFG
South Africa beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
ICC CWC Jun 18, 2019
ENG vs AFG
Old Trafford, Manchester
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli 'walks' himself out on instinct, replays suggests he was not out

Virat Kohli 'walked' himself out in the World Cup game against arch-rivals Pakistan but television replays suggested he was not out

Press Trust of India, Jun 17, 2019 10:08:20 IST

Manchester: India captain Virat Kohli 'walked' himself out in the high-voltage World Cup game against arch-rivals Pakistan but television replays suggested he was not out.

Batting on 77 in the 48th over of the Indian innings, Kohli tried to pull a bouncer off Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir and thought he got a faint edge, which carried to wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed. Pakistani players made a prolonged appeal but umpire Marais Erasmus was not convinced.

India skipper Virat Kohli addresses the media ahead of his team's much-awaited clash against Pakistan. AP

India skipper Virat Kohli addresses the media ahead of his team's much-awaited clash against Pakistan. AP

Kohli, however, did not wait for a decision and walked off the field. Replays suggested that the Ultra-edge did not show any spike to indicate a nick and the star batsman, who also became the quickest player to score 11,000 ODI runs, had erred in his judgment.

Kohli appeared visibly frustrated when he checked the videos back in the dressing room. India were then 314 for five after he got out. In the last two overs, Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav failed to step on the accelerator, adding 22 runs from 14 balls to end the innings at 336 for five.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 11:43:16 IST

Tags : ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs Pakistan, Kedar Jadhav, Manchester, Marais Erasmus, Mohammad Amir, Old Trafford, Pakistan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ultra-Edge, Vijay Shankar, Virat Kohli

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all