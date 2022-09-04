India vs Pakistan: I would always prefer Rishabh Pant in Indian team, says Deep Dasgupta

The Rishabh Pant vs Dinesh Karthik debate is bound to be reignited when India face Pakistan for a second time in the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

And if former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta’s opinion is to be taken into consideration, then Pant’s place in the XI is a no-brainer, and that the team should actually choose between Karthik and an extra bowler to decide their combination.

“Rishabh should’ve played. I would prefer Rishabh always because he has that flexibility. And you have plenty of players who can finish the game like Hardik, Jadeja and Rishabh himself. I would always prefer Rishabh,” Dasgupta told journalist Vimal Kumar in an interaction in which fellow cricketer-turned-commentators Waqar Younis and Sanjay Bangar were also present as panelists.

“If Rishabh’s available, then I think communication becomes very important and what you communicate to him. Because clarity is very important in T20s. Because the T20 format moves forward so quickly, you need a player who has a clear mind and knows his role.

“If that clarity’s there, if Rishabh has been told about his position in the team and about his chances of making the XI, then it’s fine. But if not, then the player begins to think, ’Where do I stand?’” added Dasgupta.

Pakistan pace legend Waqar, a member of the commentary team in the ongoing Asia Cup, too echoed Dasgupta’s views.

“The way Rishabh Pant plays, it’s amazing to even watch from the commentary box or even as a spectator. They love the way he plays. For me, I feel he’s a top-order batter. Because during fielding restrictions, there are few batters more dangerous than him apart from Suryakumar Yadav.

“Playing him lower down the order wastes his talent. But the first three-four batting slots are occupied. I don’t think you can make any changes,” Waqar said.

India had come out on top against arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage clash last Sunday thanks to Hardik Pandya’s all-round effort along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s four-wicket haul and vital 35s from Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

The Men in Blue had, for that game, picked Karthik over Pant to accommodate both Pandya and Jadeja in the middle order, the latter coming out to bat at No 4. Pant, however, would get his chance in the following game after the team management decided to rest the in-form Pandya for the match against Hong Kong. Neither Pant, who donned the keeper’s gloves for that game, nor Karthik got to bat thanks to the 98-run unbeaten stand between Kohli and Suryakumar Kumar, which ultimately proved to be a match-winning stand against the minnows.

On Sunday, however, Pandya will likely slot right back into the XI for the crucial Super Fours clash against the Men in Green and that will lead to another dilemma for skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. With Jadeja ruled out of the remainder of the tournament, there’s always the chance of playing both Pant and DK together at the expense of an extra bowler.

