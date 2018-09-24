First Cricket
India vs Pakistan, Highlights, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai, Full Cricket Score: India beat Pakistan, storm into final

Date: Monday, 24 September, 2018 00:19 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2018 Super Four - Match 3 Match Result India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets

237/7
Overs
50.0
R/R
4.74
Fours
11
Sixes
5
Extras
8
India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammad Nawaz not out 15 16 1 0
Hasan Ali not out 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9 0 46 0
Jasprit Bumrah 10 1 29 2
238/1
Overs
39.3
R/R
6.06
Fours
24
Sixes
6
Extras
1
India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma (C) not out 111 119 7 4
Ambati Rayudu not out 12 18 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammad Amir 5 0 41 0
Shaheen Afridi 6 0 42 0

  • India look unstoppable in the tournament at the moment, the way they've breezed past their opponents so far in the ongoing Asia Cup, barring of course, Hong Kong. Pakistan need to forget this hiding as quickly as possible, and focus on their clash against Bangladesh on Wednesday — which will be a must-win for them.

    For now, it's a goodbye from us. Hope you enjoyed our coverage of the second India-Pakistan encounter of the ongoing tournament. 

  • Shikhar Dhawan is the Man of the Match for his brilliant knock of 114! 

    Shikhar Dhawan: I enjoy my game, and have been in good touch, and just wanted to make the most of it. It's a good batting track. Pakistan got a good bowling attack. Once I got set, I carried on that rhythm, and I didn't want to throw my wicket. Nice to have that balance, and I was enjoying it. Once you play 20 overs, it gets easier, and I was using the pace nicely. Our plan was not to lose wickets in the first 10 overs. Rohit played amazing knock today, and he's very good in converting those fifties to hundreds. It's good we both value our wicket. When you get that sort of conditions, and you should make the most of it. 

  • Rohit Sharma, India captain: Challenging conditions, well done to the boys. All of them showed great amount of character. Don't want to take any credit away from the players. Every match we play here is important. We have to leave the past performances behind. Bumrah is matured as a bowler now. He understands his game now. He understands what fields he needs to set. Even Bhuvneshwar Kumar, to start with, kept the pressure on the Pakistan batsmen. Again, our spinners have kept it tight throughout the tournament.  When Hardik got injured, the challenge was to field four spinners and we thought about a few combinations and in these conditions it is important to bowl spin. The entire bowling unit stuck to their task and hats off to them. With Shikhar, I don't think too much. Just let him be. We always knew that the new batsman will find it hard to settle and Shikhar and I knew it. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    India have qualified for the final of Asia Cup and this is the first time that India have beaten Pakistan with a margin of nine wickets in ODI history.

     

  • Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan captain: Match had become quite difficult. If you don't take catches, even 280 won't be enough. Boys are working hard, but are dropping catches at crucial junctures. I thought the pitch looked a bit difficult for batting. Had we taken early wickets, it wouldn't have been such an easy chase. We take a lot of time for recover after losing a couple of early wickets. Credit to Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan for superb batting. We have to improve our skill levels if we are to make it to the final. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian captain to win his first two ODIs against Pakistan. Nine other Indian captains won one ODI out of their first two.

  • After 39.3 overs,India 238/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 111 , Ambati Rayudu 12)

    India thrash Pakistan by nine wickets, and boy what a comprehensive victory this turns out to be for the 'Men in Blue'! Rohit and Rayudu collect a single each as India win with 63 balls to spare! 

  • After 39 overs,India 236/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 110 , Ambati Rayudu 11)

    Rayudu collects a double off the first delivery of the over, before putting Rohit back on strike with a single. Rohit guides the ball behind square on the off side off the penultimate delivery, and decides against going for a second. Two needed off 11 overs. 

  • After 38 overs,India 232/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 109 , Ambati Rayudu 8)

    Rayudu collects a single off the first ball. Couple of dots, before Rohit guides the ball down the ground for a single. Rayudu collects a single off an aerial sweep off the last ball. Three off the over. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Least innings to 19 ODI 100s:
     
    104 - Hashim Amla
    124 - Virat Kohli
    171 - AB de Villiers
    181 - ROHIT SHARMA*
    189 - Chris Gayle

  • After 37 overs,India 229/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 108 , Ambati Rayudu 6)

    Eight off the over, including a well-timed pull by Rohit to send the ball sailing into the stands beyond the midwicket fence. Just 9 needed for India to win off 13 overs. 

  • SIX! Looks like Rohit doesn't just want to end this in singles. Goes for the short-arm pull to send the ball sailing over the midwicket fence for his fourth six. IND 229/1

  • After 36 overs,India 221/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 101 , Ambati Rayudu 5)

    Rohit grabs a double off the second delivery of the over to bring up his much-awaited 19th ODI ton, pushing hard for the second run at the same time. Three off the over. India need 17 to win off 84 balls.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Indian captains to score a century in Asia Cup:
    Virat Kohli v Bangladesh, Fatullah, 2014
    Sourav Ganguly v Bangaldesh, Dhaka, 2000
    MS Dhoni v Hong Kong, Karachi, 2008
    Rohit Sharma v Pakistan, Dubai, 2018*
     
    Most centuries for India in LOIs:
    49 - Sachin Tendulkar
    35 - Virat Kohli
    22 - ROHIT SHARMA*
    22 - Sourav Ganguly

  • CENTURY NUMBER 19 FOR ROHIT SHARMA! The Indian captain's in some form in this tournament, and he's leading his team by example! Collects a double in the 36th over to get to the milestone, taking 106 balls to get there. IND 220/1

  • After 35 overs,India 218/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 98 , Ambati Rayudu 5)

    Rohit nudges the ball towards the leg side for a single. Rayudu brings him back on strike with a single off the fourth ball. Rohit moves to 98 with a single off the penultimate ball. Rayudu ends the over by collecting his first boundary. India need 20 to win off 15 overs. 

  • FOUR! Rayudu opens the face of his bat, and runs the ball towards third man for a boundary! IND 218/1

  • After 34 overs,India 211/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 96 , Ambati Rayudu 0)

    Singles collected off the first two deliveries, before Shikhar Dhawan's run out for 114, thanks to a mix-up with Rohit, off the third delivery. Birthday boy Ambati Rayudu walks out to bat after the run-out, and blocks out the last two deliveries. Three off the over along with the run out. 

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Ambati Rayudu has been sent at his usual No 3 position. However, I feel India should have promoted Kedar Jadhav to allow him some time in the middle. There is only formalities left in this match.   
     
     

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest stands for India in Asia Cup:
     
    213 - Virat Kohli/Ajinkya Rahane v Bangladesh, Fatullah, 2014
    210 - ROHIT SHARMA/SHIKHAR DHAWAN v Pakistan, Dubai, 2018*
    205 - Gautam Gambhir/Virat Kohli v Sri Lanka, Dhaka, 2012

  • OUT! Mix-up between Rohit and Dhawan, and the latter's halfway down the pitch before he's sent back to the non-striker's end, where he fails to get home on time. India finally lose a wicket in this match. IND 210/1

    Dhawan run out 114(100)

  • After 33 overs,India 208/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 94 , Shikhar Dhawan 113)

    Rohit collects a single off the first ball of Afridi's sixth over to complete 7,000 ODI runs. Dhawan drives the ball through extra-cover to bring up his 15th ODI ton. The southpaw smacks the ball over the midwicket fence for a six to bring up the 200-run opening stand, and ends the over with a boundary down the ground. 15 off the over. India need just 30 off 17 overs. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Least innings to score 7,000 ODI runs:

    150 - Hashim Amla
    161 - Virat Kohli
    166 - AB de Villiers
    174 - Sourav Ganguly
    181 - ROHIT SHARMA*

  • FOUR! Smacked down the ground, beating mid off. Dhawan's in full flow after getting to three-figures! IND 208/0

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shikhar Dhawan becomes the first player in the world to score atleast two centuries each in Asia Cup, Champions Trophy and World Cup.
     
    Most centuries for Indian left-handed batsmen in ODIs:
    22 - Sourav Ganguly
    15 - SHIKHAR DHAWAN*
    14 - Yuvraj Singh
     
    Indian players to score two centuries in a single edition of Asia Cup:
    Suresh Raina, 2008
    Virat Kohli, 2012
    Shikhar Dhawan, 2018*

  • SIX! Dhawan slogs the ball over the midwicket fence for a 100m hit, as he brings up the 200-run opening stand with Rohit! IND 204/0

  • FOUR! What a way for Shikhar Dhawan to bring up his 15th ODI hundred! Drives it wide of extra-cover to get to the milestone, taking 95 deliveries to get there! IND 198/0

  • After 32 overs,India 193/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 93 , Shikhar Dhawan 99)

    Rohit, Dhawan bat cautiously while in their 90s, wanting to get to their three-figure milestones without taking any risks. Three singles collected off the over. 

  • Shoaib Malik introduced into the attack for the first time in this innings. 

  • After 31 overs,India 190/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 91 , Shikhar Dhawan 98)

    Rohit runs the ball down the fine-leg off the second delivery to come back for a second, before swivelling his bat to send the ball racing away towards the backward square-leg fence for a four. Dhawan moves to 98 with a slash over backward point off the last delivery. 11 off the over. 

  • FOUR! Afridi fires this one short and wide to Dhawan, and the latter responds by slashing it high over backward point, leaping up from his spot to counter the bounce. IND 190/0

  • FOUR! Rohit brings out the Caribbean-style swivel into play once again, as the ball races away to the backward square-leg fence for a four! IND 185/0

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest stands between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs:
     
    179* v Pakistan, Dubai, 2018* (And counting)
    178 v Australia, Nagpur, 2013
    176 v Australia, Jaipur, 2013

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    As Fakhar Zaman dropped that catch, Hasan Ali, fielding at short third man, threw his cap away in anger. Pakistan have been very sloppy tonight and it has cost them. Nevertheless, seems we will have yet another early finish here in Dubai. If India win here (which seems almost a certainty now) they will more or less secure a spot in the final. It will make the Bangladesh vs Pakistan game on 26th very interesting, almost a semi-final, provided Bangladesh beat Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi tonight. 

  • Shaheen Afridi brought back into the attack. 

  • After 30 overs,India 179/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 84 , Shikhar Dhawan 94)

    Dhawan and Rohit collect a single each off the first two deliveries, before Dhawan crunches the ball through the cover region to collect his 13th boundary, and enter the 90s. Eight off the over. India need 59 to win off 20 overs. 

  • FOUR! Rank long hop from Shadab, and Dhawan cuts this between cover and extra-cover to enter the 90s. IND 177/0

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is now the highest opening stand for India in Asia Cup, going past 161 runs stand between Manoj Prabhakar and Sachin Tendulkar at Sharjah in 1995.

  • After 29 overs,India 171/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 82 , Shikhar Dhawan 88)

    Dhawan crunches the ball through the extra-cover region to collect his 12th boundary. Single collected off each of the last three deliveries. Seven off the over. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Indian players to hit 300-plus sixes in international cricket:
     
    MS Dhoni
    Rohit Sharma*

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest opening stands for India against Pakistan in ODIs:
     
    164* - Rohit Sharma/Shikhar Dhawan, Dubai, 2018 (And counting)*
    159 - Sourav Ganguly/Sachin Tendulkar, Dhaka, 1998
    155 - Gautam Gambhir/Virender Sehwag, Dhaka, 2008

  • FOUR! Punched wide of extra-cover by Dhawan, and that will further demoralise the Pakistanis! IND 168/0

  • After 28 overs,India 164/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 81 , Shikhar Dhawan 82)

    Dhawan shuffles forward, and guides the ball down the ground for a single off the second ball. Rohit smacks the ball over the midwicket fence to collect his third maximum, before getting dropped for a second time in this innings, this time pulling straight into Fakhar's hands at midwicket — with the ball bursting out of the latter's hands. Seven off the over. 

  • SIX! Rohit rocks back, and pulls over the midwicket fence for another maximum! IND 164/0

  • After 27 overs,India 157/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 75 , Shikhar Dhawan 81)

    Dhawan shuffles down the track, and smacks the ball down the ground for a single off the first ball. Rohit gets a flat delivery along leg two balls later, which he sweeps towards the backward square-leg fence for his sixth four. Five off the over. 

  • FOUR! Nawaz fires a flatter one along leg, and Rohit brings his bat down in a chop-like sweep, placing it wide of short fine and finding the boundary. IND 157/0

  • Mohammad Nawaz brought back into the attack in the 27th over. 

  • After 26 overs,India 152/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 71 , Shikhar Dhawan 80)

    Sloppy work by Pakistan on the field allows Rohit a double off the first ball. Rohit crouches low, and slogs the ball over the midwicket fence for a six off the second delivery. The Indian skipper gets a thick edge off a sweep two balls later, only for the ball to land safely beyond the fielder's reach and allow the batsman a couple. Rohit smacks the ball through cover off the last ball to bring up the 150-opening stand. 

  • FOUR! That brings up the 150-run opening stand between Rohit and Dhawan, with the former driving through the cover region off Shadab to bring up the milestone! IND 152/0

  • SIX! Smoked it over the midwicket fence! What a strike that was by the Indian captain! IND 146/0

Latest updates: India thrash Pakistan by nine wickets, and boy what a comprehensive victory this turns out to be for the 'Men in Blue'! Rohit and Rayudu collect a single each as India win with 63 balls to spare!

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: Beaming with confidence after successive lop-sided wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh, a confident India will once again aim to brush aside the Green Brigade when the two sides clash in a Super Four tie of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The men in blue are in sublime touch presently and after an average show against Hong Kong in their campaign opener, the Rohit Sharma-led side registered convincing victories against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The last time when the two sides met, the Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side had no answer to either Indian bowling attack or the batting as the issue became a completely one-sided affair with India dominating in each department of the game.

Rohit will be eyeing another top-level show from his bowlers and batsmen, including himself. The skipper himself is in good touch with the bat, amassing 158 runs from three innings while opener Shikhar Dhawan, too, looks in fine form, putting 213 runs in three games.

Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu have also delivered decent performances in the middle-order and stumper MS Dhoni, who failed to fire against Hong Kong, looked good during his 33 off 37 balls against Bangladesh on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja, who replaced injured Hardik Pandya midway in the tournament, blew away Bangladesh's middle order, scalping four wickets for just 29 runs.

In the bowling department, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have also been phenomenal. Bhuvneshwar took three wickets against both Bangladesh and Pakistan, while Bumrah scalped three against the former and two against the latter.

Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal did not get any wickets against Bangladesh, but the duo managed to keep the pressure on the opposition.

Part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav, who came as a surprise package against Pakistan on Wednesday after his 3/23, could also pose a major threat to Pakistan's batting.

The Indian team looks balanced and the team management is unlikely to make any changes on Sunday.

On the other hand, Pakistan will need to come up with something special to stop a spirited team India.

Opener Fakhar Zaman has failed to deliver in the tournament so far and was dismissed for a duck on two previous occasions against India and Afghanistan and Pakistan may likely replace the left-hander.

Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have been amongst top run earners, with 146 and 132 runs respectively from three outings.

Veteran Shoaib Malik seemed to have regained his touch with his 43-ball unbeaten 51 to help Pakistan to a three-wicket win over Afghanistan.

The bowlers, however, have not been up to the mark as they allowed minnows Afghanistan to put 257 runs on the board in 50 overs.

None of the bowlers makes to the top-10 of the wicket-taking chart and need to dish out something extra against a fine Indian batting line-up.

Overall, India will once again be the favourites but an unpredictable Pakistan has the ability to bounce back and so another high-voltage clash could be on the cards on a super Sunday.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K. Khaleel Ahmed

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain/ wicket-keeper), Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018

