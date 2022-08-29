India vs Pakistan: Bhuvneshwar Kumar says Babar Azam's dismissal disturbed Men in Green's batting plans

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in fine nick for the most part this year and his purple patch continued on Sunday with a four-wicket haul against Pakistan.

The seamer produced a stellar show with the ball in Team India’s opening game of the Asia Cup in Dubai, registering figures of 4/25 as India bowled Pakistan out for 147 after opting to field. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja then led the way in the chase, both scoring 35, before Hardik Pandya nailed the finishing act with an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls as the Men in Blue won with two balls to spare.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Bhuvneshwar emphasised on the ability to adapt to circumstances and conditions as a factor as crucial to a cricketer’s success as skill. This was after Bhuvneshwar and the rest of the seam attack realised there wasn’t much swing on offer at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, following which the Indians resorted to the short-ball strategy against the Pakistanis that ultimately paid dividends.

“It is important for a player to be proactive be it while batting or bowling because T20 is such a fast format, to assume things. Wicket didn’t support swing and bounce was more so we plan and we know what the batter’s strength and when we bowl a couple of balls more we get a better idea.

“I believe, thinking about the game is as important a factor as skills,” Bhuvneshwar said in the post-match press conference.

Among Bhuvneshwar’s four wickets on Sunday evening, perhaps the most crucial one was that of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Babar, who had forged an unbroken 152-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan in the team’s 10-wicket thrashing of India in the T20 World Cup last year, was undone by a bouncer from Bhuvneshwar in the third over of the innings, getting a thick top edge that resulted in a simple catch for Arshdeep Singh at short fine leg.

And according to Bhuvi, Babar’s dismissal was crucial to the Indian team restricting Pakistan below 150 instead of a more competitive score in the range of 170-180, although they still hand to contend with keeping the likes of Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman quiet in the remaining overs.

“Once Babar was dismissed, we did not think that half of the Pakistan team has been dismissed. He is a good player but technically there were nine other batters still left.

“As a team, we do not think that if the best batter is out, then half of the team is dismissed. But yes, once he was out, we knew their plans will be disturbed as the batter who plays the role of the anchor was gone,” Bhuvneshwar added.

India next take on Hong Kong in the second and final group fixture on Tuesday, which will then by followed by the Super 4 matches in which the top two teams from each of the two groups battle it out in round-robin format.

