India vs Pakistan: 'Bats fearlessly, got pace,' Wasim Akram rates Hardik Pandya among his favourites

Pakistan bowling great Wasim Akram heaped praises on Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of high-octane India vs Pakistan clash in the Super 4 stages of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday.

The 56-year-old legend, who scalped over 900 international wickets, was awed by multi-talent of Pandya, who according to him is a ‘fearless’ batter, bowls fast and is an ‘electrifying’ fielder.

“Mujhe ye ladka bada pasand hai (I like Hardik Pandya a lot), especially in the T20I format,” Akram told Cricket Pakistan. “Because he is a proper all-rounder. Like Pakistan have Shadab Khan. Talking about Hardik, he has pace (clocks 140 kmph) and he is also an electrifying fielder. When it comes to his batting, he is fearless.”

Akram added that Pakistan have struggled to play fearless cricket and need to take risks in Sunday’s mega clash like their rivals did in the first game by promoting Jadeja up the order.

“Being a Pakistan, I want Pakistan to win but Team India is coming to the match after a win. Team India is high on confidence after their recent successes.

“They also have Ravindra Jadeja injured, he has returned home. Axar Patel has replaced him. Jadeja was the main player of the Indian team. He and Pandya won the match for India last time. India also promoted Jadeja at the time. That’s why Pakistan need to take a few risks while playing T20I cricket,” Akram added.

