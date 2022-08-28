India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: We gave 10-15 extra runs to Pakistan, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday said that the Men in Blue had conceded ’10-15’ runs extra in their Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar was speaking to broadcasters Star Sports during the mid-show of the marquee contest in Dubai.

Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, India saw off Pakistan for 147 inside 19.5 overs. Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 4/26, even getting a hat-trick opportunity in the 19th over, when Bhuvneshwar got rid of Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah. However, a hat-trick was not meant to be for Bhuvneshwar on Sunday.

“When we looked at the wicket, we thought it would swing but there was no swing. There was bounce, but we know what balls we have to bowl. When you bowl short, few were skidding and some were coming slow. To be honest, we gave 10-15 runs extra to Pakistan. New ball is always tricky on this wicket. There could be bounce for their bowlers too, but I’m backing our batters to chase this down,” said Bhuvneshwar to Star Sports during the innings break.

Following the Pakistan game, India will round off the group stage with a clash against Hong Kong on 31 August.

At the time of writing, India were 2/1 while chasing a target of 148 with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the crease. KL Rahul was dismissed for a golden duck by T20I debutant Naseem Shah.

