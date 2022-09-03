India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: IND vs PAK Head-to-Head Records and Stats

Less than a week has passed since India and Pakistan faced each other in the Asia Cup group stage. Now global cricket fans have got another chance to witness the marquee clash. Pakistan’s massive 155-run victory against Hong Kong paved the way for the mega clash. India and Pakistan will lock horns for the Asia Cup Super 4 match at the Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. After a breathtaking group league encounter, fans are eagerly waiting for another thriller.

In the previous match, India outclassed their arch-rivals in each department and registered a 5-wicket win. Pakistan batted first but could not put up their desired total, thanks to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya’s exceptional spells. Skipper Babar Azam looked pale. He needs to take more responsibility and lead the Pakistan batting lineup to put up strong competition in front of this high-flying Indian side. On the other side, India have been in outstanding form. Every member of the unit is capable of taking the charge when the team needs it. All eyes will be on Hardik Pandya, who stole the show in the previous encounter.

Pakistan did not face much resistance in making their way to the Super Four. Yesterday, at Sharjah, they demolished the Hong Kong batting unit powered by the spells of Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz. Hong Kong were bundled out for just 38 runs, while the target was a mammoth 194 runs. This can be a huge confident booster for Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 10

India: 8

Pakistan: 2

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

India vs Pakistan Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on 28 August 2022.

Last 5 T20I Results:

India won by 5 wickets.

Pakistan won by 10 wickets.

India won by 6 wickets.

India won by 5 wickets.

India won by 7 wickets.

Probable Playing 11s:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

