India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Hardik Pandya ‘best T20 all-rounder in the business’, says Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was all praise for all-rounder Hardik Pandya following his heroics in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya was instrumental for the Men in Blue in their Group A game against Babar Azam and Co in Dubai, picking three wickets while also showcasing resistance with the bat with an unbeaten 33 to take India over the finish line in their run-chase of 148.

Taking to Instagram, Shastri called Hardik the ‘best T20 all-rounder in the business’. “Needed the best T20 all-rounder in the business to power India across the finish line – @hardikpandya93,” Shastri posted on Instagram, as a caption for an image where Hardik is seen celebrating the win.

Opting to field first, India saw off Pakistan for 147 on the back of some fine bowling spells from Pandya (3/25) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26).

India were 89/4 in the 15th over when Pandya came out to bat in at number six, and Pandya went all aggressive with four fours and a six in his 17-ball 33.

Hardik Pandya’s international career has been previously plagued by injuries. In October 2019, he had undergone a successful back surgery in London, which resulted in missing competitive action for a prolonged period as well as being unable to bowl. However, Pandya made an inspired comeback in the IPL this year, leading his Gujarat Titans side to a memorable title triumph. Pandya scored 487 runs and took eight wickets in the IPL this season.

This is not the first time Shastri has praised the 28-year-old. In a recent press-conference hosted by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the Asia Cup, Shastri had termed Hardik as ‘one of the most important cogs’ in Team India.

“He (Pandya) is one of the most important cogs in the wheel as far as India is concerned,” Shastri had said.

“You take him out of the squad and the balance goes away. That’s how important he is. You don’t know whether to play an extra batsman or an extra bowler,” added the 60-year-old.

Shastri had also said that India had ‘really badly’ missed Hardik at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

“We missed him really badly last year in the (T20) World Cup when he couldn’t bowl. It makes a massive difference. There is no one close to him when it comes to the quality that he possesses at that number. I think he is an extremely important player and has to be watched very closely. With the number of matches coming up, he is the last person you want to play in all those matches,” Shastri had said.

India will next take on Hong Kong in their second and final group match on 31 August.

