Heavy rain halted the Asia Cup 2023 group stage match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium less than half an hour since the match got underway.

When rain stopped play, India were 15/0 in 4.2 overs with all 10 wickets in hand. Rohit Sharma was not out on 11 while Shubman Gill was yet to get off the mark after eight deliveries. Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bat.

The match resumed a little over half an hour, having lost 33 minutes but no overs have been lost. Once the match resumed, Pakistan got off to a dream start with Shaheen Shah Afridi cleaning up Rohit Sharma for 15.

At the time of updating this report, India were 22/1 after 5.3 overs, with Vira Kohli having joined Shubman Gill at number three.

Shreyas Iyer has made a comeback to the Indian side after a back injury ruled him out for a prolonged period. Jasprit Bumrah, too, has completed his return to the India ODI side from his back injury.

Ahead of the match, weather forecast on The Weather Channel had predicted 18 per cent of rain during the day, while there is 59 per cent chance of rain in the evening.

Pakistan are coming off a morale-boosting 238-run win over Nepal in their first group match in Multan. This is India’s first group match of the Asia Cup and will face Nepal in Pallekele on Monday (4 September).