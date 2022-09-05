India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: 'We got to learn a lot today', says Rohit Sharma following defeat in Super Four clash

India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that Pakistan played better cricket than them, after Pakistan edged the Men in Blue by five wickets (with a ball to spare) in their Super Four clash of the Asia Cup tournament in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan successfully chased down a target of 182 after having asked India to bat first. The 73-run stand between Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Rizwan for the third wicket was pivotal for Pakistan in their victory.

“It’s a high pressure game we know that. You’ve got to be at it every time. A game like that can take a lot. We were calm even when there was a partnership between Rizwan and Nawaz. But that partnership obviously went a little long and they batted brilliantly. Games like this can bring the best out of them if they deliver. These are the games that can make them. They’ve done it in the past. There’s a class in the other team as well. And we’re not surprised with that,” said Rohit Sharma at the post-match presentation ceremony on Sunday.

Rohit added that the Men in Blue learnt a lot from their defeat. “I thought it was a good score. Any pitch, any conditions when you get 180 it’s a good score. We got to learn a lot today – what sort of mindset we need to have when defending a score like that. Like I said you’ve got to give credit to Pakistan. They’ve played better than us,” he said.

Virat Kohli’s 44-ball 60 was a silver lining for India despite the defeat. This was Kohli’s second consecutive T20I fifty after having scored an unbeaten 59 against Hong Kong earlier in the week.

Rohit termed Kohli’s form as ‘brilliant’ and added that the former captain’s contribution was crucial for the Men in Blue.

“The form (Kohli’s) is brilliant. Needed someone to bat long when the others were getting out. He batted with that tempo as well. Virat getting that score was crucial from the team’s point of view. Wickets of Hardik and Rishabh was not needed at that time. But we want to play with an open mindset. While taking that approach you’ll not always have success,” continued the 35-year-old.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that the Rizwan-Nawaz partnership was the turning point.

“Our effort is to keep it simple. Ups and downs will keep happening. They got the edge the way they utilised the powerplay. But our bowlers made a comeback. Rizwan and Nawaz partnership was the turning point. I had a hunch Nawaz would be key against leg-spinners (On his promotion),” said the 27-year-old at the presentation ceremony.

India will aim to return to winning ways when they take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday (6 September), while Pakistan next lock horns against Afghanistan on Wednesday (7 September).

