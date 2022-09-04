India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli three sixes away from joining Rohit Sharma in elite club

Indian star batter Virat Kohli may write his name against another record on Sunday during high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2022 as the 33-year-old cricketer is just three sixes away from joining an elite list.

While the two neighbours square off in the Super 4 stages, and for the second time after the group stages, Kohli could very well become the second Indian after Rohit Sharma to hit 100 sixes in T20I.

Kohli currently has 97 sixes to his name in the format in 101 matches (93 innings) while Sharma is head and shoulder above him with 165 maximums in 126 matches.

Overall, Kohli would be 10th batter in international cricket to achieve the feat and would also surpass Glenn Maxwell (Australia) and Kieron Pollard (West Indies), who are tied on 99 sixes each.

Martin Guptill leads the overall list with 172 sixes with Sharma second. This also means the Indian captain requires 8 sixes to lead the elite list. Other star batters in the club are Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis (West Indies), Eoin Morgan (England), Colin Munro (New Zealand), David Warner and Aaron Finch (Australia) and Paul Stirling (Ireland).

So far in the Asia Cup 2022, Virat has shot 4 sixes in two games. Three of it came against Hong Kong in the last game, where he scored 44-ball 59. Against Pakistan, the batter scored a patient 34-ball 35.

