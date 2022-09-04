India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma to record most fifty-plus scores in men's T20Is

India batter Virat Kohli registered back-to-back half-centuries when he played a knock of 60 during an Asia Cup Super Four clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Kohli had scored 59 in India’s Group A game against Hong Kong earlier in the week, and he followed it up with a 44-ball 60 against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. He hit four fours and a six during his knock.

Kohli came into bat at number three after India lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the sixth over. The former India skipper built productive partnerships with Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda, before being dismissed in the 20th over.

Kohli’s consecutive fifties would come as a positive sign for India, who will be looking to go all the way in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, after having suffered a group stage exit in 2021.

Kohli achieved a memorable feat with his fifty, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s tally of 31 fifties in men’s T20Is. Kohli now has 32 fifties in men’s T20Is. Babar Azam is placed third with 27 T20I fifties, with David Warner (23) and Martin Guptill (22) right behind in the list.

Having been asked to bat, India posted 181/7 on board. At the time of writing this report, Pakistan were 75/2 in 9.5 overs in the chase, with Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz in the middle.

