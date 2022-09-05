Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Twitterati hail Pakistan's 'strong comeback' after win against Men in Blue

Rizwan (71 off 51 balls) anchored the Pakistan innings but it was left-handed batter Nawaz, known more for his orthodox left-arm spin, who played the decisive knock of the match

Pakistan defeated India in the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022. AP

Pakistan defeated India in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 by 5 wickets after chasing down a target of 182 in the final over. The side had los a couple of early wickets in the chase but it was Mohammad Rizwan and Nawaz who provided the resistance and stitched a steady stand to keep the team in the hunt.

Rizwan (71 off 51 balls) anchored the Pakistan innings but it was left-handed batter Nawaz, known more for his orthodox left-arm spin, who played the decisive knock of the match.

His 42 off 20 balls was something that India didn’t factor in and there was no gameplan for him as Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ali completed a deserving victory with a ball to spare.

Earlier, the much-criticised top-order batters finally showed what they are capable of as India put up a stiff 181 for 7 after being put into bat.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and KL Rahul (28) were outstanding in the Powerplay while Virat Kohli (60) gave glimpses of his vintage self by playing one of his most sublime knocks in recent times to take India to a more than respectable total.

What everyone wanted from India’s top-order was a change in mindset and the strike rates of 175 (Rohit), 140 (Rahul) and 136 (Kohli) were a testimony to that.

Kohli deserves the maximum credit for the total India achieved against Pakistan spinners, especially leg-spinner Shadab Khan (2/31 in 4 overs), who got important wickets of Rahul and Rishabh Pant (14). Kohli’s 50 came off 36 balls when Hasnain was deposited into the mid-wicket stands.

Ravi Bishnoi got a couple of lucky boundaries at the fag end when Fakhar Zaman made back-to-back outfield bloopers as India put 181/7 in 20 overs

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: September 05, 2022 00:45:49 IST

