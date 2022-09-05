India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav unfazed by Shadab Khan's sledging; Watch

One interesting incident during Sunday’s match between India and Pakistan was when spinner Shadab Khan sledged Suryakumar Yadav in the seventh over of the first innings.

As always, India vs Pakistan games are always thrilling and nervy for the fans as well as players.

After KL Rahul’s dismissal, Suryakumar cut his first ball for a four through the backward point region and Shadab was not pleased with it. However, he came very well, beating the Indian number four on back-to-back deliveries as he tried to repeat the cut shot again.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan walked up to the batter after both the deliveries and tried to disturb him.

Shadab as well joined Rizwan and gave some stares to Suryakumar. The spin bowler also uttered some words after going close to Suryakumar but the stump mic was not able to catch the voice clearly.

Suryakumar, on the contrary, was unfazed at the comments and ignored them completely, trying to focus on his batting.

However, Suryakumar Yadav could not have a significant impact on the scorecard as he got out for 13 in the 10th over and once again roped the seeds of inconsistency in his batting.

India lost their Super four stage opener by five wickets as Pakistan chased down 182 in one of the most exciting manners.

