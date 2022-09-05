India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 stat attack: Virat Kohli's record-breaking fifty and other interesting facts

Pakistan held their nerves in a nail-biting finish against India in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture in Dubai as they defeated the Men in Blue by 5 wickets in the Super Four match. Chasing 182 in 20 overs, Pakistan went over the line on the penultimate ball of the final over. Pakistan had lost a couple of wickets at regular intervals but it was Mohammad Rizwan and Nawaz who held the fort for the side.

Nawaz was sent up the order and he chipped in with 42 off 20 deliveries while Rizwan on the other side, scored 71 in 51 balls. Later, Asif Ali and Khsudil Shah also made valuable contributions while Iftikhar Ahmed hit the winning runs.

Earlier, India who were put into bat were off to a brilliant start after Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul began the proceedings at a brisk pace and stitched a partnership of 54 runs under six overs. But the Indian team then lost wickets at regular intervals as Pakistan held the things back in the middle overs and it was only Virat Kohli who showed resistance and notched up another half-century. The right-handed batter scored 60 off 44 before getting run out in the final over as India put up 181/7 in 20 overs.

Let’s now take a look at some of the stats.

1) Virat Kohli surpassed Rohit Sharma’s tally of 31 half-centuries in men’s T20Is. Kohli now has 32 fifties in men’s T20Is.

2) India scored 62/1 in the powerplay overs in this match. This is the highest PP total for India in T20Is against Pakistan.

3) Mohammad Rizwan scored a fifty against India and he now has the second highest number of half-centuries (15) for Pakistan in T20Is.

4) Skipper Rohit Sharma and his deputy KL Rahul now have shared the highest number of 50+ partnership (14) in T20Is.

5) KL Rahul completed a total of 600 fours at the highest level.

