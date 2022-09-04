India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma overtakes Suzie Bates to record most runs in T20Is

India captain Rohit Sharma surpassed active New Zealand women cricketer Suzie Bates for most runs in T20Is during India vs Pakistan Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday.

Sharma already was the highest run scorer in men’s cricket at 3520 runs in 134 matches ahead of the India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash. However, on Sunday, he also became the highest run scorer overall the moment he scored 12 runs at the Dubai International Stadium. He surpassed Bates’s aggregate of 3531 runs.

In his T20 career, 35-year-old Indian batting star has scored 27 fifties and four centuries and was batting on .15 at the time of writing this report. India were 20/0 in 2 overs as Sharma shared the crease with opening partner KL Rahul (5 not out).

Among men’s cricketers, Martin Guptill (3497 runs) and Virat Kohli (3402) are not far behind Sharma in the race for the top spot. Among women, Australia’s Meg Lanning (3211) is second in the list behind Bates and is fifth in the overall list.

Sharma also has the chance to hit most sixes in the format as he currently sits seconds in the list with 165 sixes behind Guptill’s 172 maximums.

At the ongoing continental tournament, the Indian captain has scored 33 runs in two games prior to the start of India vs Pakistan match with 21 runs against Hong Kong and 12 runs against Pakistan in Group A.

