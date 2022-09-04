India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Imperious Virat Kohli scores 60; lack of partners’ runs him out

Virat Kohli gave signs of things turning back to normal as he anchored the Indian innings brilliantly while wickets kept falling at the other end against Pakistan in the Super four clash between the arch-rivals on Sunday.

A brilliant whip of the ball in the cow corner region helped Kohli bring up his half-century with a six on the last ball of the 18th over, and while he didn’t recognize his half-century in the previous match against Hong Kong, the modern-day master did not hesitate to raise his bat for a fifty against Pakistan.

With the half-century, Kohli also surpassed Rohit Sharma’s 31 to have the maximum 50+ scores in T20I cricket – 32.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started the innings in a blistering manner, making a 50-run partnership in just 4.2 overs, but Rohit soon mistimed a hit high in the air and went back to the dressing room.

Kohli seemed like was eager to get in and was in the field even before Rohit started walking back.

Haris Rauf wanted to greet Kohli with chin music and bowled a bouncer, but ended up gifting five-wides instead as the ball bounced over the wicketkeeper’s head.

Kohli hit a boundary on the second ball he faced – whipped through the midwicket, bisecting two fielders, and seemed ready to take on Pakistan bowlers.

Kohli maintained a decent strike rate throughout his innings, hitting four 4s and a six during his 44-ball stay in the middle.

Kohli kept rotating the strike and hitting occasional boundaries even as Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya were dismissed within a span of 30 balls in the middle order.

However, he couldn’t elevate the score in the last over as Harris Rauf bowled an excellent over and ensured three dot balls in the last over.

Kohli, trying to run the second run on the fourth ball was run out with a superb direct hit from Asif Ali.

Albeit, Kohli ensured that he continues to drive India’s batting in high-octane matches against Pakistan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.