India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Dubai International Stadium Weather Update

India are all set to start their Asia Cup journey with the high-profile match against their continental rival, Pakistan. India and Pakistan will lock horns on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

Both teams have played several matches on this pitch. Even though Pakistan have played many of their home matches at this venue, Indian players are also accustomed to it, thanks to the IPL. The last time these two teams faced off, Pakistan ended up collecting a dominant 10-wicket win. But on Sunday, India are predicted to perform better because of the forms of players like Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

At this venue, India and Pakistan clashed during the 2021 T20 World Cup. Despite the fact that the chasing side won that match comfortably, considering the 75 T20I matches that have been played here to date, there is only a 52 per cent likelihood that the side batting second would triumph.

Slower bowlers will come in handy on this surface. So both sides will come up with the best of their spinner options. Based on the previous games played at this venue, the average batting total by the team batting first recorded at the Dubai International Stadium is 143. Thus, the choice made by Rohit Sharma or Babar Azam after winning the toss will therefore be interesting to watch.

Weather Update:

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022, is set to take place at Dubai International Stadium. The weather conditions will be hot and humid during the Asian El-Clasico. There is no chance of rain playing spoilsport during the 20-over battle. The temperature will hover between 30 and 38 degrees Celsius during the match. The wind speed can go around 15-23 km/h.

Probable Playing 11s:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.