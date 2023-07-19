In a highly anticipated clash, India and Pakistan will battle it out for the top spot in Group B when they meet in the ACC Emerging Men’s Asia Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Both teams have already secured their place in the semi-finals with wins over Nepal and UAE A.

India have been dominant so far, with notable contributions from Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dhull, and Abhishek Sharma. However, the Indian batting line-up has barely been tested.

On the bowling front, Harshit Rana and Rajyavardhan Hangargekar, all-rounder Nishant Sindhu, and left-arm orthodox spinner Manav Suthar have been impressive.

“As a fan, I also followed India-Pakistan matches from my childhood. Now, when we are getting the opportunity, I can feel the excitement and the pressure,” said all-rounder Abhishek Sharma.

Batter Yash Dhull said, “Pressure will be there for no doubt, but we just have to find the ways out to handle the pressure whether we will handle it by enjoying the game or we will take the pressure and thus as a result fail to deliver our best, it totally depends upon us.”

He added: “We will enjoy our game like it’s a normal game and also we will not think about the results.”

Pakistan have a strong line-up with players of international experience, such as Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani. Qasim Akram, a 20-year-old rising star, has been the standout bowler this tournament and is likely to pose a threat. Sahibzada Farhan and Kamran Ghulam have been in good form with the bat for Pakistan.

When is India vs Pakistan in Emerging Men’s Asia Cup?

India vs Pakistan in the ACC Emerging Men’s Asia Cup will be played on July 19 at 2 PM IST. The contest will determine who takes top spot in Group B with both already into the semi-finals.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan in ACC Emerging Men’s Asia Cup?

India vs Pakistan in ACC Emerging Men’s Asia Cup will be available on Star Sports Network and live streamed on the FanCode mobile app.