India vs New Zealand: Zaheer Khan says 5-0 sweep a 'huge achievement', visitors should carry momentum over to ODIs, Tests
Former pacer Zaheer Khan on Monday described India's 5-0 T20I triumph in New Zealand as a "huge achievement" and said they should carry the momentum into the three-match ODI series beginning on Wednesday.
Mumbai: Former pacer Zaheer Khan on Monday described India's 5-0 T20I triumph in New Zealand as a "huge achievement" and said they should carry the momentum into the three-match ODI series beginning on Wednesday.
File photo of Zaheer Khan. Reuters
The Indian team whitewashed New Zealand with a dominant display, including prevailing in two Super Overs.
Asked about it, Zaheer told reporters in Mumbai, "I am expecting things to get better. New Zealand were having a tough time, they tried to find answers to beat this Indian team. But I feel 5-0 victory is a huge achievement."
This is only the third instance when India whitewashed their opponents in away T20 series. India had blanked the West Indies 3-0 in 2019 and beat Australia 3-0 in 2016.
"They should take a lot of pride from what they have done from the New Zealand. It is definitely going to be a tough (ODI) series for New Zealand.
"For India, it is about maintaining that momentum and carrying the confidence from previous series win to the ODI and Test matches," he said.
Updated Date:
Feb 03, 2020 15:12:37 IST
