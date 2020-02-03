First Cricket
India vs New Zealand: Zaheer Khan says 5-0 sweep a 'huge achievement', visitors should carry momentum over to ODIs, Tests

Former pacer Zaheer Khan on Monday described India's 5-0 T20I triumph in New Zealand as a "huge achievement" and said they should carry the momentum into the three-match ODI series beginning on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India, Feb 03, 2020 15:12:37 IST

Mumbai: Former pacer Zaheer Khan on Monday described India's 5-0 T20I triumph in New Zealand as a "huge achievement" and said they should carry the momentum into the three-match ODI series beginning on Wednesday.

File photo of Zaheer Khan. Reuters

The Indian team whitewashed New Zealand with a dominant display, including prevailing in two Super Overs.

Asked about it, Zaheer told reporters in Mumbai, "I am expecting things to get better. New Zealand were having a tough time, they tried to find answers to beat this Indian team. But I feel 5-0 victory is a huge achievement."

This is only the third instance when India whitewashed their opponents in away T20 series. India had blanked the West Indies 3-0 in 2019 and beat Australia 3-0 in 2016.

"They should take a lot of pride from what they have done from the New Zealand. It is definitely going to be a tough (ODI) series for New Zealand.

"For India, it is about maintaining that momentum and carrying the confidence from previous series win to the ODI and Test matches," he said.

