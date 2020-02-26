First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC WR T20 | Semi Final 2 Feb 26, 2020
QAT vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
ACC WR T20 | Semi Final 1 Feb 26, 2020
BRN vs KWT
Kuwait beat Bahrain by 87 runs
AUS in SA Feb 26, 2020
SA vs AUS
Newlands, Cape Town
IND in NZ Feb 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand: You don't lose form overnight, Indian attack still 'world class, says Australian pace great Glenn McGrath

Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath on Wednesday reposed his faith on the Indian bowling unit, saying it remains a "world class" attack despite India's 10-wicket loss in the opening Test against New Zealand.

Press Trust of India, Feb 26, 2020 17:50:23 IST

Mumbai: Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath on Wednesday reposed his faith on the Indian bowling unit, saying it remains a "world class" attack despite India's 10-wicket loss in the opening Test against New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand: You dont lose form overnight, Indian attack still world class, says Australian pace great Glenn McGrath

File image of Glenn McGrath. Reuters

While Ishant Sharma returned with a five-wicket haul, his pace colleagues Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami managed just one wicket each as New Zealand posted a match-deciding first-innings score of 348 despite being 216 for six at one stage in the Wellington Test.

"I still have total faith in the Indian (bowling) lineup. They had a few injuries of late. Sharma is coming back and he did get five wickets. Bumrah had a couple of injuries and he is coming back. So, yeah, I think the Indian bowling attack is world class and there is no doubt about that," McGrath told reporters in Mumbai.

"I don't have any issues with the bowling attack, you don't lose form overnight. It was just one of those things where the toss made a huge difference (in the first Test in New Zealand) but you still got to get and score runs."

McGrath praised Ishant for "reinventing" himself and also lauded Shami and Bumrah.

"Ishant has a lot of experience, the way he's comeback in the last couple years, its been impressive. I thought his career might have been finished at international level, but he has reinvented himself and he is bowling well," said the 50-year-old, who was in the city for a Tourism Australia event.

"Shami bowls good pace and is deceptive in the pace he bowls, he can move the ball around and is very experienced, just knows the game so well.

"Jasprit is unique with the way he goes about it short run up, powers through the crease, can swing the ball, good control and good pace (in) second third spells. And then on top of that the other quicks and spinner.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2020 17:50:23 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket, Glenn McGrath, India, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs India, New Zealand Vs India 2020, Sports, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all