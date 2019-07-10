Rains played spoilsport on Tuesday as play had to be suspended after 46.1 overs in the first innings. New Zealand had reached 211 for five wickets against India when rain stopped play in the first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Ross Taylor was batting on 67 with Tom Latham on three at the other end when the players were forced off the field and the covers were rolled out.

Opting to bat, New Zealand struggled to get going against India’s disciplined attack before skipper Kane Williamson (67) stitched together two half-century partnerships, with Henry Nicholls (28) and then Taylor, to steady the innings.

All the five bowlers picked up one wicket each. New Zealand were overcautious and played out 153 dot balls. They just couldn't get out of the shell to start off, scoring just 27/1 in the Powerplay. The Indian pacers, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, bowled with accuracy and discipline and then the spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja carried the momentum forward.

The play will continue on Wednesday which is a reserve day. And it won't be a restart. The Black Caps will continue from 211/5 and play their 50 overs. The play will start at 3 pm IST.

According to Accuweather, the forecast for Wednesday isn't promising either. There will be cloudy skies with rain expected at noon (4.30 pm IST) and it will stay cloudy. The showers are also expected at around 5 pm (9.30 pm IST).

In case the match doesn't get completed, India will progress to the final based on higher ranking in the group stage.

With inputs from Reuters

