India vs New Zealand, weather update in Manchester and what happens if semi-final is washed out: Showers expected till 10 pm local time

If there is still no result by close of play on Tuesday, play will continue on Wednesday — the designated reserve day for the first semifinal. The reserve day is a continuation of the game, not a restart.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 09, 2019 21:24:15 IST

India's disciplined bowling effort restricted New Zealand to 211-5 before rain stopped play with 3.5 overs of the innings left in the first Cricket World Cup semifinal at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Ross Taylor was unbeaten on 67 — the same score Kiwi captain Kane Williamson was out for — and was starting to get on top of India's bowlers for the first time before the forecast showers arrived.

Rain stopped play in Manchester with New Zealand at 211/5 from 46.1 overs. Reuters

The pitch looked increasingly sluggish, preventing the Black Caps from accelerating in the middle part of the innings after being tied down at 83-2 after 25 overs. They were 10-1 after seven overs and just 27-1 after 10, the lowest score by any side this tournament after the opening Powerplay.

Jasprit Bumrah was especially economical, getting Guptill early on — to a lifter that drew an edge high to Virat Kohli at second slip — and going off due to the rain with figures of 1-25 off eight overs.

Henry Nicholls was next to go for 28, leaving New Zealand with Williamson and Taylor — its two best batsmen.

But they failed to seriously up the run rate, with Taylor in particular regularly mistiming his shots. Still, he hung around until the final overs and was unloading before the rain came.

According to Accuweather, there is a forecast for showers till 10 pm Manchester time on Tuesday (2.30 AM IST, Wednesday)

Playing conditions

Umpires can reduce the number of overs to the minimum of 20 per side, which is needed to achieve a result.

If there is still no result by close of play on Tuesday, the mathc will continue on Wednesday — the designated reserve day for the first semifinal. The reserve day is a continuation of the game, not a restart.

If there is no more play on Wednesday, India would advance courtesy of finishing higher in the group standings. They were first and New Zealand was fourth.

The winner plays England or Australia in the final at Lord's on 14 July. The second semifinal is at Edgbaston on Thursday.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 21:30:46 IST

