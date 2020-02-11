India vs New Zealand: We lacked composure, didn't deserve to win, says skipper Virat Kohli after 3-0 hammering
The five-wicket defeat here meant that India lost the series 0-3 to an injury-plagued New Zealand that had been deflated by a 0-5 whitewash of their own in the T20 format just last week. It was India's first whitewash in 31 years in an ODI series in which all matches have been played.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 5 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 16 runs
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 23 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 USA Vs OMA Oman beat USA by 92 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 wickets
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs USA - Feb 12th, 2020, 09:15 AM IST
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT vs UGA - Feb 12th, 2020, 08:30 PM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 12th, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 12th, 2020, 08:10 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 13th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW vs WIW - Feb 15th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi Election Result 2020 LIVE Counting and Updates: AAP secures anti-CAA epicentres Okhla, Seelampur seats; total tally is now 21 for Kejriwal's party
-
Reservation cannot be demanded as a right, reiterates Supreme Court; observes that state not duty-bound to provide it
-
Joe Biden sets expectations low for Tuesday's New Hampshire vote as his allies grow increasingly nervous
-
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020: Kidambi Srikanth leads India to 4-1 victory over Kazakhstan in opening group match
-
Oscars 2020: How Joaquin Phoenix, not Joker, became a voice for the voiceless this awards season
-
After Delhi Assembly polls, AAP's Sanjay Singh claims EVMs being moved in 'unauthorised manner'; shares videos on Twitter
-
Why Sumukhi Suresh can't help but leave a bit (or a lot) of herself in her fiction show and stand-up special
-
Mahakali: Conflict escalates as locals lose out on livelihoods; municipalities at loggerheads over revenue
-
Sensex jumps 237 points to close at 41,216, Nifty ends above 12,100-mark; NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, SBI among top gainers
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Mount Maunganui: India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday berated his bowlers for their mediocre performance as he tried to explain the team's first ODI series whitewash in over three decades, saying that the visitors lacked composure all through.
The five-wicket defeat here meant that India lost the series 0-3 to an injury-plagued New Zealand that had been deflated by a 0-5 whitewash of their own in the T20 format just last week. It was India's first whitewash in 31 years in an ODI series in which all matches have been played.
File image of Virat Kohli. Photosport via AP Photo
"The games were not as bad as the scoreline suggests. It boils down to those chances that we didn't grab. I don't think it was not enough to win games in international cricket," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.
"With the ball, we were not able to make breakthroughs, we were not at all good on the field. We haven't played so badly but when you don't grab those chances, you don't deserve to win," he added.
"Batsmen coming back from tough situations was a positive sign for us, but the way we fielded and bowled, the composure wasn't enough to win games," he asserted.
The ineffectiveness of Indian bowlers can be gauged from the fact that the team's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah finished the series without a wicket and the attack couldn't dismiss the complete rival line-up even once.
Kohli lauded New Zealand for bouncing back after the T20 hammering.
"New Zealand played with lot more intensity. We didn't deserve to win because we did not show enough composure," he said.
The batting mainstay is looking forward to the Test series, which begins on 21 February, to make amends for the disappointment.
"I think because of the Test Championship, every match has that much more importance. We have a really balanced Test team and we feel we can win the series here, but we need to step on to the park with the right kind of mindset," he said.
His opposite number Kane Williamson, who missed the first two games due to injury, was lavish in his praise for the home team's grit.
"An outstanding performance, very clinical. India put us under pressure, but the way the guys fought back with the ball and kept them to a par total. The cricket in the second half was outstanding to see," he said referring to the side's effortless chase of a 297-run target.
"We know how good they (India) are at all formats but for us, the clarity about the roles the guys had was the most important thing. Outstanding effort against a brilliant India side," he added.
Player of the Match Henry Nicholls, who scored 80 on Tuesday, said his team benefitted from good batting starts during the series.
"To come back and win 3-0 after the T20Is is nice. The way (Martin) Guptill played today allowed us to get ahead. We got a 100-run stand, but we were fortunate enough to get good starts this series," he said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 11, 2020 16:31:32 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI in Hamilton weather update: Sunny conditions and clear skies to welcome teams in series-opener
India vs New Zealand: Kiwi pacer Tim Southee credits helpful pitches for dismissing Virat Kohli most number of times
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Auckland weather update: Sunny in the day, partly cloudy in evening but no chances of rain