India vs New Zealand: Watch Harmanpreet Kaur get run out in a bizarre manner in 3rd ODI

Harmanpreet Kaur has been going through a lean patch with the bat of late and things only went worse when the India T20I Captain was run out in a bizarre fashion during the third women’s ODI against New Zealand on Friday, 18 February.

In the third ODI played at Queenstown, India lost the match by three wickets and New Zealand took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

Kaur has been under scrutiny since quite some time for her under-par performance. The all-rounder was dismissed at 10 during the second ODI against New Zealand and India had lost the match by three wickets.

The incident took place during the 28th over of the Indian innings in the third ODI, when Kaur was batting on 13 runs off 21 balls. Harmanpreet stepped out of her crease against New Zealand’s Frances Mackay and hit it straight back to the bowler.

Mackey was quick to seize the opportune moment and sensed the possibility of a run out as Kaur seemed to have frozen in the moment. Mackay immediately threw the ball to the wicketkeeper, who dislodged the bails off within a second.

Kaur tried to get back into the crease but even a desperate dive could not save her. By the time she got to the crease, it was too late and the right-hander was dismissed, reducing the Indian team to 166 runs for four wickets.

Here’s a video of the incident:

an unfortunate wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur, team India down by 4 wickets! 🏏 #NZvIND #LiveCricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/mjI4wbz1ou — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 18, 2022

India began with a good start in the third ODI as Sabbhineni Meghana and Shafali Verma scored a half-century each. However, captain Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia could not keep the momentum and the team was all out at 279.

On the bowling side, Jhulan Goswami gave a brilliant performance by dismissing Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates within the first three overs of the match but Amelia Kerr’s 67 and Lauren Down’s 64 helped New Zealand win the match.

After her memorable 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup, Harmnapreet Kaur has scored only three half centuries in the 32 ODIs that she has played.

In the ongoing tour of New Zealand, the right-hander's performance has been quite underwhelming as she scored only 45 runs in the 4 matches played against New Zealand.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram