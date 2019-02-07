First Cricket
India vs New Zealand: Visitors should look to attack with Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, feels spin legend Anil Kumble

Legendary Anil Kumble feels that India should attack New Zealand with two regular spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the upcoming matches of the ongoing three-match T20 series.

Press Trust of India, Feb 07, 2019 20:42:02 IST

Mumbai: Legendary Anil Kumble feels that India should attack New Zealand with two regular spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the upcoming matches of the ongoing three-match T20 series.

A strong comeback will be expected from India after the hammering from New Zealand in the series-opener when the two teams square-up in the second T20 International at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. The visitors went 0-1 down after suffering an 80-run loss in the first game.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal accounted for six Kiwi batsmen in Napier. File

File image of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Reuters

"India needs to bowl to their strengths which did not reflect during the (first) match. The bowling side should have been led by an experienced bowler like Bhuvneshwar (Kumar), who has the capacity to swing and take early wickets with a new ball in favourable conditions," Kumble, a Star Sports Select Dugout expert, was quoted as saying.

The 48-year-old former Karnataka and India spinner, who has 619 Test wickets to his name, suggested that team management could try pairing Krunal Pandya with other experienced spinners.

"The team could also try pairing Krunal Pandya with other experienced spinners in the squad for the remaining matches. India should look at attacking New Zealand with two regular spinners — Kuldeep (Yadav) and (Yuzvendra) Chahal — in the upcoming matches," said Kumble, a veteran of 132 Tests.

After the opening game, Krunal had conceded that the team leaked too many runs in the middle overs.

"In the Powerplay as well as in the middle overs also, we gave away plenty of runs," Krunal, who ended with figures of 1/37, had said at the post-match media conference Wednesday.

Krunal and other Indian bowlers had a off day in the field in Wellington.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2019 20:42:02 IST

